Toddcast Away: NBC’s Chuck Todd Leaps from Sinking Legacy Media Flagship to Personal Podcast Exile

The rats keep jumping overboard as the flagship legacy media outlets sink lower and lower with the viewing public. Friday, Chuck Todd leaped from NBC News to sail alone at his already-established other gig called The Chuck Toddcast Podcast.
🚨Chuck Todd is out at NBC News.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025
A shameless, dishonest, moralizing propagandist—Todd once berated Americans for “spreading disinformation” about the vaccines while yelling the “only ones dying are the unvaccinated!"
Good luck with the ChuckToddcast!pic.twitter.com/4eRvXrVczK
Commenters say they won’t miss his dishonesty on NBC’s Meet the Press, where he served as host for nine years. They certainly won’t miss his arrogance.
Chuck Todd was the embodiment of media arrogance—always wrong but never in doubt. Maybe now he’ll have time to reflect on all the misinformation he pushed.— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 31, 2025
This really is a great description of him.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025
Arrogant media moralizer who was one of the worst purveyors of disinformation out there
He was being so stern and sure, the arrogance was insane!— Red-Man🇺🇲 (@realshanemeyer) January 31, 2025
Veteran ‘journalists’ are being jettisoned left and right almost daily it seems. Several are finding out that doing a ‘news’ program on their own without a crew and corporate backing is not easy.
These 'journalists' continue to be surprised when they get into the real world and realize they aren't as popular as they once thought.— Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 31, 2025
Not everyone can enjoy success like Megyn Kelly or Tucker, they don't have that level of authenticity.
The ChuckToddcast is sure to be a political and cultural tour de force— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025
The Chuck Toddcast podcast has roughly 600 episodes. It’s okay, we didn’t know it existed either until today.
Legacy media is disintegrating before our eyes. Posters see it.
Leftist media is getting decimated.— Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) January 31, 2025
Historic levels of legacy media destruction— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025
Reelection to a nonconsecutive term seems to have finally been the bucket of cold water that snapped them out of their belief they could choose and control the presidency.— LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) January 31, 2025
Another one down!— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 31, 2025
January 31, 2025
Todd is the latest former TV ‘news’ personality to set off on their own in the new media landscape. Don Lemon does online shows out of his living room. CNN’s Jim Acosta launched his Substack show Thursday. We covered it here and it was terrible. All niche shows with limited appeal and no cultural impact. They might as well not be broadcasting at all.
