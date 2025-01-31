Mad Mothers: White House Records Angel Moms Response to Selena Gomez Weepy Illegal...
Trump Cyber Storm Hits Agriculture Department with ‘Climate Change’ Website Scrub Order

Toddcast Away: NBC’s Chuck Todd Leaps from Sinking Legacy Media Flagship to Personal Podcast Exile

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on January 31, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

The rats keep jumping overboard as the flagship legacy media outlets sink lower and lower with the viewing public. Friday, Chuck Todd leaped from NBC News to sail alone at his already-established other gig called The Chuck Toddcast Podcast.

Advertisement

He won’t be missed. (WATCH)

Commenters say they won’t miss his dishonesty on NBC’s Meet the Press, where he served as host for nine years. They certainly won’t miss his arrogance.

Veteran ‘journalists’ are being jettisoned left and right almost daily it seems. Several are finding out that doing a ‘news’ program on their own without a crew and corporate backing is not easy.

Advertisement

The Chuck Toddcast podcast has roughly 600 episodes. It’s okay, we didn’t know it existed either until today.

Legacy media is disintegrating before our eyes. Posters see it.

Todd is the latest former TV ‘news’ personality to set off on their own in the new media landscape. Don Lemon does online shows out of his living room. CNN’s Jim Acosta launched his Substack show Thursday. We covered it here and it was terrible. All niche shows with limited appeal and no cultural impact. They might as well not be broadcasting at all.

