Toddcast Away: NBC’s Chuck Todd Leaps from Sinking Legacy Media Flagship to Personal Podcast Exile

The rats keep jumping overboard as the flagship legacy media outlets sink lower and lower with the viewing public. Friday, Chuck Todd leaped from NBC News to sail alone at his already-established other gig called The Chuck Toddcast Podcast.

Advertisement

He won’t be missed. (WATCH)

🚨Chuck Todd is out at NBC News.



A shameless, dishonest, moralizing propagandist—Todd once berated Americans for “spreading disinformation” about the vaccines while yelling the “only ones dying are the unvaccinated!"



Good luck with the ChuckToddcast!pic.twitter.com/4eRvXrVczK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

Commenters say they won’t miss his dishonesty on NBC’s Meet the Press, where he served as host for nine years. They certainly won’t miss his arrogance.

Chuck Todd was the embodiment of media arrogance—always wrong but never in doubt. Maybe now he’ll have time to reflect on all the misinformation he pushed.



But I doubt it. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 31, 2025

This really is a great description of him.



Arrogant media moralizer who was one of the worst purveyors of disinformation out there — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

He was being so stern and sure, the arrogance was insane! — Red-Man🇺🇲 (@realshanemeyer) January 31, 2025

Veteran ‘journalists’ are being jettisoned left and right almost daily it seems. Several are finding out that doing a ‘news’ program on their own without a crew and corporate backing is not easy.

These 'journalists' continue to be surprised when they get into the real world and realize they aren't as popular as they once thought.



Not everyone can enjoy success like Megyn Kelly or Tucker, they don't have that level of authenticity. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 31, 2025

The ChuckToddcast is sure to be a political and cultural tour de force — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

The Chuck Toddcast podcast has roughly 600 episodes. It’s okay, we didn’t know it existed either until today.

Legacy media is disintegrating before our eyes. Posters see it.

Leftist media is getting decimated. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) January 31, 2025

Historic levels of legacy media destruction — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

Reelection to a nonconsecutive term seems to have finally been the bucket of cold water that snapped them out of their belief they could choose and control the presidency. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) January 31, 2025

Another one down!



It’s been a great week. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 31, 2025

Todd is the latest former TV ‘news’ personality to set off on their own in the new media landscape. Don Lemon does online shows out of his living room. CNN’s Jim Acosta launched his Substack show Thursday. We covered it here and it was terrible. All niche shows with limited appeal and no cultural impact. They might as well not be broadcasting at all.