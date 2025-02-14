She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting NY's Illegal Alien Housing Funds

Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 14, 2025
Bravo/Meme

It hasn't been a great week for New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Not only did U.S. AG Pam Bondi announce charges against James, but she was also stripped of her security clearance.

It's not surprising. She's been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump for years and has come out against his ban on 'gender-affirming care' for children, as well as filed suit against his birthright citizenship ban.

The Trump administration isn't playing softball here. Yesterday, they revoked $80 million in grants for migrant shelters.

You'll be not shocked to learn James is mad about that, too. 

WATCH:

FAFO, ma'am.

She's the very thing she claims Trump is: a fascist.

This writer believes James has her eye on higher office, and Trump is throwing a big wrench into those plans.

GOOD.

And it'll be difficult, if not impossible, to get it back.

The Left wanted 'no one is above the law' to apply only to Republicans.

Weird how they don't.

It's really glorious, isn't it?

It's so fun to watch her squirm.

It's so revealing when we see what they do and don't get mad about.

Leftists never think they're the problem.

