She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting NY's Illegal Alien Housing Funds

It hasn't been a great week for New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Not only did U.S. AG Pam Bondi announce charges against James, but she was also stripped of her security clearance.

It's not surprising. She's been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump for years and has come out against his ban on 'gender-affirming care' for children, as well as filed suit against his birthright citizenship ban.

The Trump administration isn't playing softball here. Yesterday, they revoked $80 million in grants for migrant shelters.

You'll be not shocked to learn James is mad about that, too.

WATCH:

NEW: NY Attorney General Letitia James rages after payments to the state of New York were halted by the Trump administration.



I can't imagine what life must be like for this woman.



She went from thinking she would put the final nail in the coffin for Trump to now being sued by… pic.twitter.com/aplsMVfWFn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2025

FAFO, ma'am.

I don't really care why she is mad.



She used her position to target her political enemies (this is an undeniable fact that she admitted on camera).



She deserves anything that is coming to her.pic.twitter.com/bKMMtH2v61 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2025

She's the very thing she claims Trump is: a fascist.

From chasing headlines to facing subpoenas—what a plot twist! 😂 Letitia James wanted Trump’s downfall, and now she’s the one in the hot seat. Karma sure has a sense of humor and we are here for it! — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) February 14, 2025

This writer believes James has her eye on higher office, and Trump is throwing a big wrench into those plans.

GOOD.

They are mad because their corruption was exposed. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 14, 2025

And it'll be difficult, if not impossible, to get it back.

I guess all the people at USAID were above the law.



All the NGO's ...I guess were above the law?



She and all the others....Lady Justice is coming.

She is a little slow, but she is coming.🔥🔥🔥 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 14, 2025

The Left wanted 'no one is above the law' to apply only to Republicans.

New York had plenty of money to go after Trump on bogus charges with a weaponized judicial system. They should have plenty of money to pay for their OWN sactuary city policies.



LOL at Letitia thinking the American people should pay for the illegals they welcomed to their state! — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) February 14, 2025

Weird how they don't.

It's really glorious, isn't it?

I love the squirm....



Keep going President Trump. https://t.co/2NBsWyCg47 — Shomball (@ShomBall) February 14, 2025

It's so fun to watch her squirm.

Big Leticia james mad that 59 million TAX dollars are no longer paying for luxury hotels for illegals while citizens are sleeping on the streets in NY. https://t.co/qBkkbqO2aR — AGENT_GATTACA (@AGENT_GATTACA) February 14, 2025

It's so revealing when we see what they do and don't get mad about.

#Translation Finger-wagging leftist scold says you are the problem, not her. https://t.co/cvXhU71LcE — Translation Goat (@GoatTranslation) February 14, 2025

Leftists never think they're the problem.