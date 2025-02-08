BREAKING: Trump Strips Federal Security Clearances for Antony Blinken, Letitia James and Alvin Bragg

President Donald Trump has ordered federal security clearances be removed for former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. This comes after Trump halted former President Joe Biden’s access to classified information and barred him from entering secured federal buildings.

Trump to strip Antony Blinken, Alvin Bragg and Letitia James of their security clearances, per NYP’s @mirandadevine Just days after revoking Joe Biden’s access to classified information and secure federal buildings. Trump said his new top target is ex-Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who orchestrated the “Dirty 51” letter from former intelligence officials on the eve of the 2020 election. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg join the new group of eight Democrat foes Trump plans to punish by revoking any access to classified information and barring their entry to federal facilities. The president said they all will be given “exactly the same” punishment as Biden and the Dirty 51 as part of his administration’s vow to hold government officials accountable for actions he regards as election interference or the mishandling of classified information.

You’ll recall James announced Friday that the Trump administration was being sued. The lawsuit centers on Elon Musk and DOGE allegedly having access to Americans' private info. (WATCH)

Many posters are wondering why James and Bragg have federal security clearances. They say it points to possible corruption.

The fact that Bragg and James even had clearance is disturbing, and points to an unsavory relationship with Merrick Garland. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 8, 2025

Lawfare agents of the Biden regime had security clearances — because of course they did. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2025

Other commenters say the security access revocations are deserved.

These three are all guilty of election interference, at the very least.



Anyone associated with the hoaxes, smears and lawfare who still holds clearances will be stripped in the coming weeks, if not sooner. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) February 8, 2025

Blinken organized the Dirty 51 disinformation campaign to give Joe Biden a talking point in the debate — that directly interfered in the 2020 election. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2025

Per The New York Post, James and Bragg will be barred from entering secured federal buildings. This could interfere with their official duties as they will not be able to enter courthouses, prisons, and other federal structures.

**Update: The pulled federal security clearances order also applies to Jake Sullivan who was President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor and Lisa Monaco who was Biden's Deputy Attorney General.**



