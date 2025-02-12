Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry
VIP
'It Stops Today!' Pam Bondi Announces Charges Against NY Gov, AG for Refusing to Enforce Immigration Laws

Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Attorney General Pam Bondi's press conference today is best summed up in six words: There's a new sheriff in town. 

The event culminated in the announcement that the Justice Department has filed charges against the state of New York and certain public officials for refusing to enforce federal immigration laws, and it's about time these people were held accountable: 

It's well past time for perp walks.

This is getting good.

Pass the popcorn and keep it coming!

The best part is that this is just getting started.

James was obsessed with trying to throw Trump in prison and will now act like charges from Trump's DOJ are politically motivated lawfare. The projection will be off the charts. 

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
We're not sure how much more winning we can handle but we'll certainly try.

Reaping, sowing, etc.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hopes the DOJ goes all the way with the charges:

Stay tuned!

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down CNN's Kaitlin Collins About Reporter Who 'Deadnamed' Gulf of America
Brett T.
Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry
Brett T.
'Un-Safe Space': Trans Activists Use Threats to Declare Worcester, MA a 'Gender Diverse' Sanctuary City
Amy Curtis
CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD
Amy Curtis
REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon Musk
Amy Curtis

