'It Stops Today!' Pam Bondi Announces Charges Against NY Gov, AG for Refusing to Enforce Immigration Laws

Attorney General Pam Bondi's press conference today is best summed up in six words: There's a new sheriff in town.

The event culminated in the announcement that the Justice Department has filed charges against the state of New York and certain public officials for refusing to enforce federal immigration laws, and it's about time these people were held accountable:

BREAKING: @AGPamBondi announces the DOJ has filed charges against the State of New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul, AG Letitia James, and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder.



"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops — it stops TODAY." pic.twitter.com/YkKAPTdtyX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2025

It's well past time for perp walks.

🚨 #BREAKING: AG Pam Bondi has just announced she has CHARGED NY Gov. Kathy Hochul and Letitia James for failing to enforce immigration law



THROW THEM IN HANDCUFFS AND LOCK THEM UP!



An example MUST be set! pic.twitter.com/EPsnyVxESj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2025

This is getting good.

She is going scorched earth… I pity these lawless leftist fools. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) February 12, 2025

Pass the popcorn and keep it coming!

I need to sit down. https://t.co/uJtpxZybbf — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 12, 2025

Gets better by the hour. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 12, 2025

The best part is that this is just getting started.

(record scratch)



“And it was at that moment that Democrats realized maybe trying to throw Trump in jail wasn’t the best choice…” https://t.co/nunblYJjFC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 12, 2025

James was obsessed with trying to throw Trump in prison and will now act like charges from Trump's DOJ are politically motivated lawfare. The projection will be off the charts.

We're not sure how much more winning we can handle but we'll certainly try.

May those that weaponized the justice system and cheered for it have done to them what they wished upon others https://t.co/30NhtAVXK1 — Rob Noerr (@robnoerr) February 12, 2025

Reaping, sowing, etc.

We finally have an AG with a spine. https://t.co/me9xEdviXl — Brooklyn Republicans (@KingsCountyGOP) February 12, 2025

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hopes the DOJ goes all the way with the charges:

They shouldn’t just be charged with breaking our immigrations laws.



They should be charged with murder.



If New York was enforcing the law, Laken Riley would still be alive. https://t.co/818DFL1kMF — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 12, 2025

Stay tuned!