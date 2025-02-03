Letitia James Warns New York Hospitals Not to Stop 'Gender-Affirming Care'

The Resistance certainly has come back together quickly, as government employees scheme on Reddit how to block President Trump's agenda and governors and mayors publically state that they will protect their illegal immigrants from ICE.

Advertisement

New York Attorney General Letitia James has warned hospitals not to stop providing "gender-affirming care" to minors. It would be breaking state law to stop sterilizing and mutilating children.

BREAKING: New York Attorney General Letitia James just issued a warning to NY hospitals not to comply with Trump’s EO to end “gender-affirming treatments” on children, claiming it could “violate state law.” pic.twitter.com/m9Jr8ncO00 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2025

Fox News reports:

New York Attorney General Letitia James warned hospitals on Monday not to follow President Donald Trump's directive to prohibit sex-change procedures for minors, arguing that doing so would violate state law. Trump's executive order (EO), which was signed last week, was titled "Protecting Children From Chemical And Surgical Mutilation." Its aim is to restrict "chemical and surgical" sex-change procedures for minors. … In the letter, James argued that refusing to provide gender-affirming treatment would violate anti-discrimination laws in the Empire State. "Regardless of the availability of federal funding, we write to further remind you of your obligations to comply with New York State laws," she said.

Keep transitioning those kids with puberty blockers and hormones and unnecessary double mastectomies and "bottom surgery." James has your back.

Yeah, that's not up to her. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 3, 2025

She needs to be reminded who the President is. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 3, 2025

Letitia James once again proving she’s a political hack, not a real AG. Protecting kids from irreversible medical experiments isn’t "violating state law", it’s basic human decency. Sorry, but New York doesn’t get to override federal authority. Trump’s EO stands. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) February 3, 2025

Democrats: “We are NOT coming after your kids!!!”



Also Democrats: …….. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 3, 2025

She needs to transition into prison. — Trumps Garbageman (@DCTrashremover) February 3, 2025

Letitia,



Have you ever heard of the Supremacy Clause? — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) February 3, 2025

Serious question…



HOW THE HELL did Tish James @TishJames become the Attorney General of New York while not knowing what the SUPREMACY CLAUSE is????



Let me guess!?!?



DEI — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 3, 2025

Advertisement

Her days are numbered… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 3, 2025

Leticia James better be saving her chips to defend herself in court over Trump's lawfare campaign she waged against him. — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) February 3, 2025

Could this get her disbarred? — howy (@howy333) February 3, 2025

That’s a nice state law you have there. It would be a shame if federal law happened to it. — Darth Crypto null af (@DefNotDarth) February 3, 2025

There are a lot of governors, mayors, and district attorneys who apparently don't comprehend that the Trump administration isn't playing around. They can grandstand until they find out.

***