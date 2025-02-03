‘Why Are We Paying for This Crap?’: Karoline Leavitt Lists USAID Projects Abroad...
Letitia James Warns New York Hospitals Not to Stop 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 03, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

The Resistance certainly has come back together quickly, as government employees scheme on Reddit how to block President Trump's agenda and governors and mayors publically state that they will protect their illegal immigrants from ICE.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has warned hospitals not to stop providing "gender-affirming care" to minors. It would be breaking state law to stop sterilizing and mutilating children.

Fox News reports:

New York Attorney General Letitia James warned hospitals on Monday not to follow President Donald Trump's directive to prohibit sex-change procedures for minors, arguing that doing so would violate state law.

Trump's executive order (EO), which was signed last week, was titled "Protecting Children From Chemical And Surgical Mutilation." Its aim is to restrict "chemical and surgical" sex-change procedures for minors.

In the letter, James argued that refusing to provide gender-affirming treatment would violate anti-discrimination laws in the Empire State.

"Regardless of the availability of federal funding, we write to further remind you of your obligations to comply with New York State laws," she said.

Keep transitioning those kids with puberty blockers and hormones and unnecessary double mastectomies and "bottom surgery." James has your back.

There are a lot of governors, mayors, and district attorneys who apparently don't comprehend that the Trump administration isn't playing around. They can grandstand until they find out.

