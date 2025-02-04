Brave Resistance Fighter Letitia James Continues Her Anti-Trump Lawfare So She Can Lose to Trump AGAIN

This writer has a theory: New York State Attorney General Letitia James has her eye on higher political office, maybe even the Oval Office.

And that's why she keeps going after Donald Trump. It's an effort to cement her political clout within the Democratic Party. Right after the election she vowed to continue going after Trump, and Trump's lawyer called her out for being the corrupt hack she is. She even got smacked down by New York's highest court over Trump, and recently told New York hospitals to ignore Trump's order on 'gender-affirming care' for minors. She sees herself as a resistance leader, and media are glad to help her:

Letitia James is taking on Donald Trump — again https://t.co/svLyeBoy4J — POLITICO (@politico) February 4, 2025

More from Politico:

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has joined one lawsuit blocking President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship ban, is leading another challenging his wide-ranging funding freeze and warned she’d sue if Trump demands local assistance in federal immigration raids. And that’s just since his inauguration on Jan. 20. James, who won a major lawsuit against Trump in 2024, is widely viewed in New York politics as a formidable figure whose next move is always top of mind for politicians, labor leaders and operatives. Now they’re eyeing the state’s leading lawyer as she positions herself to defend New York’s interests in a Trump administration. Her perch — a job that comes with nearly entirely self-driven headlines — has made James a talked-about contender for even more prominent roles like governor, U.S. Senator or even mayor of New York City. Her actions in Trump’s first week — and a recent interview with POLITICO — suggest James is willing to assume a leading role. They also serve to illustrate a glaring contrast between herself and other local elected officials — like New York City Mayor Eric Adams — who have been more muted in their responses to Trump.



What's the definition of insanity again?

Wait till Pam Bondi enters the chat. — JacobWi 🇺🇸 (@parallelprank) February 4, 2025

That'll be fun.

Bondi will put James in her place.

Hasn't she learned to not bet against the Don? He has talent for attracting the stupidest enemies. — Lolly (@terraverde) February 4, 2025

Like most Democrats, she doesn't learn from past mistakes. Especially when it comes to Donald Trump.

Imagine the streets of NY finally looking cleaned up and this monster is upset by it. 🤡 — Isaiah (@sasmtz) February 4, 2025

Absolutely clown world in the NY State AG's office.

Hahahahahahahaha. Exactly. Pull up a chair, grab some popcorn, and watch the insanity unfold!

Leticia James is flapping her jaw -again.... https://t.co/w2U1TYtjPX — CovertPrepper (@CovertPrep) February 4, 2025

She really wants to be a hero against the BAD ORANGE MAN. But she's failing to read the room: people are so fed up with Democrats that they don't care what she tries to do to Trump.

In fact, the more the Left attacks Trump, the more support he gets. This writer voted for him in part because she wanted to send a giant middle finger to the Left.

What Democrats do, especially in New York, when they're in trouble. https://t.co/qVuIruUR01 — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 4, 2025

Exactly: unbridled lawfare.

This isn't going to go well for James. At all.