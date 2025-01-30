STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated...
You'll Never GUESS Who Adam Schiff Teamed Up with to Whine About Kash...
The Party Has LEFT US! Lifelong Dem FURIOUS with Senate Dems Attacking RFK...
ACKSHUALLY: The Economist Warns Us That Stopping Unfettered Foreign Aid Harms America and...

Chicago Way! Corrupt Mayor Brandon Johnson Blocked Investigators from His Not-So-Secret 'Gift Room'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 30, 2025
ImgFlip

It's funny (in an ironic way, and not the 'ha ha' kind of way) that Chicago ousted Lori Lightfoot for being terrible at her job, only to replace her with a socialist who is even worse.

Because current Mayor Brandon Johnson is a piece of work. He's vowed to protect illegal aliens, gotten rid of the city's shotspotter system, and sued Glock for the city's gun violence. The City Council unanimously rejected Johnson's demand for a $300 million tax hike, too.

Oh, and his approval rating is in the single digits.

So all this story needs is a healthy dose of corruption, with a heaping side of possible bribery. And we've got it in the form of a 'Gift Room' chock full of really nice stuff:

This is a whole thread, and we recommend you read it.

Commies are corrupt.

The people voted for this, and only they can vote to end this insanity.

+1000 for the 'Casablanca' gif.

It's the Chicago way!

We have no idea.

It is kinda like saying 'water is wet', isn't it?

THIS.

Yeah, we're not shocked, either.

Heh.

Just incredible stuff.

Really is a talent.

