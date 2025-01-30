Chicago Way! Corrupt Mayor Brandon Johnson Blocked Investigators from His Not-So-Secret 'Gift Room'

It's funny (in an ironic way, and not the 'ha ha' kind of way) that Chicago ousted Lori Lightfoot for being terrible at her job, only to replace her with a socialist who is even worse.

Because current Mayor Brandon Johnson is a piece of work. He's vowed to protect illegal aliens, gotten rid of the city's shotspotter system, and sued Glock for the city's gun violence. The City Council unanimously rejected Johnson's demand for a $300 million tax hike, too.

Oh, and his approval rating is in the single digits.

So all this story needs is a healthy dose of corruption, with a heaping side of possible bribery. And we've got it in the form of a 'Gift Room' chock full of really nice stuff:

BREAKING: Chicago’s Inspector General just dropped a report exposing Mayor Brandon Johnson’s secret gift stash. Jewelry, whiskey, handbags, and shoes—all stored in a “Gift Room” hidden from investigators as well as Johnson’s personal office. Just as scandalous: The report reveals… pic.twitter.com/vl5fCXF9V2 — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) January 29, 2025

This is a whole thread, and we recommend you read it.

Commies are corrupt.

He sounds like the male version of Mayor Tiffany Henyard who was literally fist-fighting in a meeting last night. Beyond me how these people are still in their positions. — Sha (@quip1) January 29, 2025

The people voted for this, and only they can vote to end this insanity.

Hold on, are you implying that a Chicago politician is corrupt?! pic.twitter.com/59fZgW8Ibb — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) January 30, 2025

+1000 for the 'Casablanca' gif.

My favorite part of this report: Brandon's very own "lAw dEpArTmEnT" standing in direct opposition to the city's OIG. These private crooks are doubtlessly busy this very minute emptying out the gIfT rOoM for their Criminal-in-Chief.

😅🤣😂 — George Bova (@gpb20800) January 29, 2025

It's the Chicago way!

What’s wrong with Chicago that they elect the worst people, and then quickly regret it, but then elect even worse people? — Menkui (@Cmplxe) January 30, 2025

We have no idea.

A Corrupt Democrat Mayor of Chicago. What else is new? — Richard Kirk (@Bbr6dgcwscKirk) January 29, 2025

It is kinda like saying 'water is wet', isn't it?

Nothing will ever change in Chicago until voters stop voting for DEMs. — Conservative Tree-Hugger MA ED (@ConservTreeHggr) January 29, 2025

THIS.

Financial corruption in the Chicago mayor's office, going back decades?!? https://t.co/1j9TX8e4xH pic.twitter.com/IrtbskLb7V — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) January 29, 2025

Yeah, we're not shocked, either.

Chicago not have a horribly corrupt and/or incompetent mayor challenge: impossible https://t.co/uch5i0GtmN — VVILL! (@billtinder) January 30, 2025

Heh.

WATCH: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responds to an inspector general report released this morning showing that his office blocked investigators from accessing a City Hall “gift room” filled with jewelry, luxury handbags, shoes and alcohol—and failed to properly disclose those… https://t.co/a2ki2pj8gT pic.twitter.com/GLQevu9FjM — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) January 30, 2025

Just incredible stuff.

Chicago saw Lori Lightfoot become a national embarrassment and thought, how can we elect someone even worse?



Never underestimate the ability of far left cities to destroy themselves with incompetent, corrupt politicians https://t.co/iJIZBaxux9 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 30, 2025

Really is a talent.