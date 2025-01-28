Sanctuary Showdown: Chicago Mayor Doubles-Down on Prioritizing Illegal Aliens Over Americans

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson doubled-down today on his administration’s commitment to prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens. This is happening while ICE and other federal agencies are actively arresting criminal illegal aliens in the Windy City for deportation.

Advertisement

Here’s the defiant Democrat’s statement. (WATCH)

🚨JUST IN: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson vows to continue to protect illegal aliens in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/v0Od9zSTvF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

Democrats prioritizing illegal aliens over their own citizens?



Imagine my shock. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) January 28, 2025

Yes, Democrat leaders love illegal aliens and they don’t care how many Americans they destroy to express that love.

Residents have been begging Johnson to do something about the ever-growing number of illegal aliens who are flooding the city. He’s disregarding their pleas.

This cat is completely devoid of his citizenry and their concerns. How many town halls does he have to disregard the calls for him to smarten the hell up. Makes you wonder why he's so confident that the voter's power is not a concern. — Marilee VanTine (@MarileeVanTine) January 28, 2025

His own community is calling for Tom Homan and his men to clear the illegals out of Chicago



Nobody supports his agenda — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) January 28, 2025

This call to lawlessness and ignoring the rights of fearful American citizens is not a winning message. Posters are perplexed by the Democrat mayor’s insistence on pursuing it.

Who is advising these people? Political suic*de. They arresting gang leaders and violent criminals right now, at least wait till we get through the first wave. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 28, 2025

Why doesn’t he spend this time and effort trying to actually fix the issues that Chicago needs help with? — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) January 28, 2025

This guy is so done in Chicago that he’s doubling down on more stupidity. But what can you expect from incompetent mayors like this one? — Alex Abruscatto (@AAbruscatto) January 28, 2025

Commenters see where this is all headed.

Arrest Brandon Johnson. No one is above the law — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 28, 2025

Arrest him then! Obstruction! — OracleofTheMatrix (@Oracle_ofMatrix) January 28, 2025

They need to arrest one of these Governors or Mayors, show we mean business.



FAFO — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) January 28, 2025

Brandon Johnson advises that a shovel is the best tool for escaping a deep hole. 😆😜 — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) January 28, 2025

Border czar, Tom Homan, has stressed on multiple occasions that nothing is going to stop ICE and other federal agencies tasked with deporting criminal illegal aliens from doing their jobs. Homan doesn’t mess around. Johnson may get to see those arrests and deportations play out from a jail cell in the coming days.