Sanctuary Showdown: Chicago Mayor Doubles-Down on Prioritizing Illegal Aliens Over Americans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:55 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson doubled-down today on his administration’s commitment to prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens. This is happening while ICE and other federal agencies are actively arresting criminal illegal aliens in the Windy City for deportation.

Here’s the defiant Democrat’s statement. (WATCH)

Yes, Democrat leaders love illegal aliens and they don’t care how many Americans they destroy to express that love.

Residents have been begging Johnson to do something about the ever-growing number of illegal aliens who are flooding the city. He’s disregarding their pleas.

This call to lawlessness and ignoring the rights of fearful American citizens is not a winning message. Posters are perplexed by the Democrat mayor’s insistence on pursuing it.

Commenters see where this is all headed.

Border czar, Tom Homan, has stressed on multiple occasions that nothing is going to stop ICE and other federal agencies tasked with deporting criminal illegal aliens from doing their jobs. Homan doesn’t mess around. Johnson may get to see those arrests and deportations play out from a jail cell in the coming days.

Tags: CHICAGO DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

