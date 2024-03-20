'Stupidest Thing I've Read Today': Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Ratio'd Into OBLIVION for Glock Lawsuit

Chicago has a crime and violence problem. But don't you worry -- Mayor Brandon Johnson has a solution.

Today, @chicago filed suit against Glock for facilitating the proliferation of switches that turn pistols into illegal machine guns.



We will continue our work to protect Chicagoans from these deadly weapons and the companies that manufacture them.



More: https://t.co/Jc6XJEli8r pic.twitter.com/1yZEq8xVHs — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) March 19, 2024

Hahahahahahahaha. Pardon us for a moment, because that's hilarious.

Glock is not the problem.

Why would Glock only target Chicago and other blue cities? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 19, 2024

It's a conspiracy. Or something.

Sue the gun makers. Sue the oil companies. Next, sue the real estate developers. Then sue the airlines. Sue the steel companies under some theory of environmental justice.



Anything to distract from a city that is sinking fast under you. — Mark, Darkly Optimistic (@mkos66) March 19, 2024

It's never the fault of soft-on-crime politicians. Weird, isn't it?

Laughed. Out. Loud.

The inanimate objects aren't the problem. 🤡🤡🤡 — 𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌 (@navychick1993) March 20, 2024

No, they're not. No gun randomly shoots people.

Someone uses it to commit a crime.

And in Chicago (heck, all of Illinois), you get out with little to no bail and a lenient 'justice system', but tell us how Glock is the problem.

Blame the car manufactures for car theft.

Blame the gun manufactures for shootings.

Blame gas companies for climate change.

Apparently we have unlimited taxpayer resources for frivolous lawsuits, but no funds for police officers and jails to lock up criminals. — Mark Walls (@wcmarkwalls) March 19, 2024

'Criminal justice reform', friend.

When is someone going to sue the city of Chicago for misappropriating public dollars to illegal immigrants instead of using them to stop crime? — LP Capital Chi (@LPCapitalChi) March 19, 2024

Good question.

Not soon enough is the answer.

You’re a failure it’s not the guns.



It’s the people that you are unwilling to put in jail. — Melissa 🐝 (@patriot_melissa) March 19, 2024

THIS.

Crime stops when there are serious consequences for it.

Anything less is just asking for more crime.

So it's the gun makers not the criminals who aren't allowed to even own guns who are then making the guns they aren't allowed to own "fully automatic" which is also illegal. But it can't be the criminals they just need a "safe space" right. My God Chicago is gone — FloridaBuckeye21 (@BuckeyeChi5) March 19, 2024

A lot of big, blue cities are beyond redemption, sadly.

This is the stupidest thing I have read today. Johnson couldn't identify a Glock from any other pistol if his reelection depended on it. https://t.co/Hu8hDJR4KD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2024

No, he couldn't.

Mayor of Chicago is suing Glock because criminals are illegally modifying their handguns to full auto 🤡 https://t.co/AaAYxZIwC6 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) March 19, 2024

Clown. Show.

If we’re going to hold manufacturers of guns accountable for their illegal use, it would be logically consistent to advocate holding people who illegally use guns accountable as well. But somewhere with this mayor and his ideological allies there’s a breakdown in logic. https://t.co/yuq9dUFtIo — Stuart Loren (@StuLoren) March 19, 2024

We can't hold criminals responsible because reasons.

Shouldn't you be putting gang leaders in jail and stuff? https://t.co/BeCt1671MZ — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) March 19, 2024

What a novel concept!

It'll never happen while he's mayor.

Glock should get a pretrial dismissal with attorney's fees and disciplinary action against any member of the bar who touched this ridiculous claim. https://t.co/xYhWtjqYWW — Mr. ✘ (@GlomarResponder) March 19, 2024

We agree.

Maybe, and this might be a stretch, you can work to protect Chicagoans from the people who actually commit the crimes. https://t.co/vHYwmhLBvR pic.twitter.com/fuMS7uRqwU — zach (@ofc_fucko) March 20, 2024

But that's racist. Or something.

Never mind that the majority of crime victims in Chicago are black. They don't matter.

Glock is to blame.

So @ChicagosMayor Johnson has filed a lawsuit against Glock. It’s Glock’s fault for gang gun violence here



Why isn’t this “problem” duplicated in all 50 states ? 👇



Maybe the problem is not prosecuting reoeat gun offenders ? https://t.co/mQiyJhzazG — Illinois is broke and corrupt (@IsIllinois) March 20, 2024

By George, we think you've figured it out.

Why hasn't the Mayor?

This guy is the worst thing that has ever happened to Chicago and that’s saying a lot. https://t.co/aVOBiyNlhS — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) March 19, 2024

Remember when we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad? Good times.

