Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Had NO Spin at the Ready When CNN Hit...
We've Got Some New 'Microaggressions' to Report
Rep. Shontel Brown Lays Out the FACTS About Trump During Biden Hearing
Kavanaugh Hoax Resurfaces, Hunter Biden Hearing Derailed
Liberal College Professor Goes BALLISTIC After NYPD Officer Gives Her Kid a Couple...
Tony Bobulinski Was THIS Close to Making AOC's Head Explode at House's Biden...
Oh Honey, No: Communist Gets SCHOOLED on Scarcity, Abundance, and Capitalism
Obama, Clinton, Biden...Trump?: Dem Voter Explains Why She's Switching Sides in 2024
John Harwood Goes Full #Journalism Attempting to Minimize Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal D...
AOC Humiliated by Bobulinski After Gotcha Question Falls Flat
Faster, Higher, ... Hotter? Paris Olympics Denies Athletes Air Conditioning Due to 'Climat...
Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Meltdown When Tony Bobulinski Says He (and...
Senator Kennedy Just Made a Fool Out of Another Biden Nominee
Reporter Questions Maturity Level of Dem Who Wore Putin Mask to Biden Influence...

'Stupidest Thing I've Read Today': Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Ratio'd Into OBLIVION for Glock Lawsuit

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

Chicago has a crime and violence problem. But don't you worry -- Mayor Brandon Johnson has a solution.

Advertisement

Hahahahahahahaha. Pardon us for a moment, because that's hilarious.

Glock is not the problem.

It's a conspiracy. Or something.

It's never the fault of soft-on-crime politicians. Weird, isn't it?

Laughed. Out. Loud.

No, they're not. No gun randomly shoots people.

Someone uses it to commit a crime.

And in Chicago (heck, all of Illinois), you get out with little to no bail and a lenient 'justice system', but tell us how Glock is the problem.

Recommended

Rep. Shontel Brown Lays Out the FACTS About Trump During Biden Hearing
Brett T.
Advertisement

'Criminal justice reform', friend.

Good question.

Not soon enough is the answer.

THIS.

Crime stops when there are serious consequences for it.

Anything less is just asking for more crime.

A lot of big, blue cities are beyond redemption, sadly.

No, he couldn't.

Advertisement

Clown. Show.

We can't hold criminals responsible because reasons.

What a novel concept!

It'll never happen while he's mayor.

We agree.

But that's racist. Or something.

Never mind that the majority of crime victims in Chicago are black. They don't matter.

Glock is to blame.

Advertisement

By George, we think you've figured it out.

Why hasn't the Mayor?

Remember when we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad? Good times.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHICAGO CRIME GUN CONTROL GUNS LAWSUIT MAYOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Shontel Brown Lays Out the FACTS About Trump During Biden Hearing
Brett T.
Tony Bobulinski Was THIS Close to Making AOC's Head Explode at House's Biden Corruption Hearing
Doug P.
Liberal College Professor Goes BALLISTIC After NYPD Officer Gives Her Kid a Couple Stickers
Coucy
Oh Honey, No: Communist Gets SCHOOLED on Scarcity, Abundance, and Capitalism
Amy Curtis
Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Had NO Spin at the Ready When CNN Hit Him With This Biden vs. Trump Poll
Doug P.
Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Meltdown When Tony Bobulinski Says He (and Dan Goldman) are Liars
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Shontel Brown Lays Out the FACTS About Trump During Biden Hearing Brett T.
Advertisement