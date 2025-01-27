It Happened AGAIN! J.K. Rowling Shares Story of Canada Women's Shelter Where 'Trans' Assaults Took Place

WATCH: Leftist Loon Tells Other Womens to Go Full KAREN on ICE and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 27, 2025
Grok AI

Once again, Leftist trans activists have facilitated the abuse of vulnerable women at the hands of a man. There are too many stories about the 'thing that never happens' happening, but the Left keeps pushing to allow 'trans women' (read: men) in women's spaces: spas, locker rooms, bathrooms, prisons, awards, and women's shelters.

It is incredible -- not in a good way -- how many women they allow to be victimized in the name of 'tolerance' for mentally ill, often violent, men.

Here's another story out of Canada.

Reduxx reports:

A trans-identified male in Edmonton, Alberta, has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women at a women’s shelter in the city. Mika Lin Katz, 37, is also known as Michael Collins.

On January 24, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a press release on the incidents, revealing that Katz had first come to their attention in August of 2024 after two women came forward to report they had been victimized by Katz. Following an investigation, Katz was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Katz was then released with conditions, including to not contact or communicate with any of the complainants; not possess any weapons, firearms or ammunition; and not be within 50 meters of any women’s shelter in Alberta.

However, two additional victims have since come forward and reported that Katz had also victimized them in August of 2024 at the same shelter. The incidents took place on different days. On Thursday, January 23, Katz was re-arrested by EPS and faces two additional charges of criminal harassment and sexual assault.

Katz is a man.

Who assaulted women.

With the blessing of the Canadian government in the name of 'tolerance.'

This isn't about equality. This is about actual misogyny.

Never.

But if he goes to prison (and that's a big if), wanna bet he goes to the women's prison? Where he can victimize more women?

We're not the only ones thinking it, either.

We all know why.

Make mental health care great again.

At a minimum.

Women don't go to shelters to take vacations. They're in shelters because they've been victimized in some capacity nad have nowhere else to go.

And often, they were victimized by their male partners.

So the Left puts men in these shelters because those men say they're women.

It's sick and twisted.

Correct. Men shouldn't be in women's spaces and this writer would argue women shouldn't be in men's spaces.

Let's restore sanity there, too.

