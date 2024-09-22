BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to Be Fired

A week ago, we told you about J.K. Rowling sharing a damning report on the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Center, whose CEO was Mridul Wadhwa, a 'trans woman' (read: man).

Wadhwa was behind harassing staff with 'gender-critical views' who resigned following failure to protect women and girls who sought help at his center. He also tried to 're-educate' women who wanted to access help about gender ideology. It was beyond despicable.

But J.K. Rowling isn't done yet.

Dear Sandy,



While you've been in charge at Rape Crisis Scotland, a man now serving time in prison for multiple sexual assaults was 'treated' at the Edinburgh centre.



The man in charge of the Edinburgh centre called rape survivors who wanted single sex services 'bigots.' 1/9 pic.twitter.com/Fzbwfueqo7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2024

Sandy helped promote and protect Wadhwa.

Under your leadership, multiple women self-excluded from the Edinburgh centre because of the male CEO you defended and praised.



On your watch, a 14-year-old girl who'd been raped felt unable to access support because she wasn't guaranteed a single sex space. 2/9 pic.twitter.com/P1EzrVkX6x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2024

These are women and girls who were victimized. And Sandy further victimized them.

You claim I misrepresented what happened at the meeting at which rape survivors were harangued by your trans activist partner, who shouldn't have been there at all. Here's the survivors' own account of what happened.

3/9https://t.co/UVtJUmGp3r — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2024

Here's a small part of what the report says:

In one interview in 2021, Mridul Wadhwa confirmed that Rape Crisis Scotland was aware that “large groups of survivors”were now self-excluding from its service because of its trans-inclusive policy. Another interview, again acknowledging that a group of survivors are self-excluding, included the astonishing advice that survivors like us should “reframe their trauma” and should expect to be challenged about our “prejudice” against men with the protected characteristic of gender reassignment if we wanted to access the service.

Just incredible, awful stuff.

'You have to conform to our ideology if you want access to services.'

For years, you've been told by women's groups and rape survivors themselves that your policies were harming vulnerable girls and women. You didn't care. You wouldn't listen. Backed by government funding, you behaved with arrogance and complacency. 4/9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2024

The Left loves to say healthcare is a 'right', and then withhold health care from people who don't toe their ideolgoical line.

Which is all by design.

I can only assume your cosy relationship with the SNP government, which is a big fan of gender identity ideology, made you feel untouchable. 5/9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2024

Sandy sure felt untouchable.

She's not.

You weren't ever going to respond to women's concerns unless someone high profile challenged you.



Finally, you've decided to respond publicly to one of the women with concerns - me. And how do you address those concerns? You claim you're my victim. 6/9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2024

That's what the Left does best.

Perhaps you should 'reframe your trauma', as the man you backed publicly told rape survivors to do? Or we could have an in-person meeting where you express your pain, and my partner, who you didn't know would be present, harangues you - exactly as you did to rape survivors? 7/9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2024

Sandy is an awful, awful person.

I set up Beira's Place, a single sex service for victims of sexual assault in Edinburgh, because survivors who found it deeply traumatising to be told they must consider men as women if the men want to be seen that way had literally nowhere else to go. 8/9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2024

Sandy made it so women had no where else to go.

You've placed higher importance on validating trans-identified men than on needs of female survivors. If I'm not moved by your tears, it's because too many women have cried as a consequence of the ideology you insisted they should embrace they were at their most vulnerable. 9/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2024

Sandy can save her tears. She victimized women for the sake of men, and deserves to lose her position for it.