Survey: Fewer Than 4 Percent of Journalists Are Republicans as of 2022

BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to Be Fired

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on September 22, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

A week ago, we told you about J.K. Rowling sharing a damning report on the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Center, whose CEO was Mridul Wadhwa, a 'trans woman' (read: man).

Wadhwa was behind harassing staff with 'gender-critical views' who resigned following failure to protect women and girls who sought help at his center. He also tried to 're-educate' women who wanted to access help about gender ideology. It was beyond despicable.

But J.K. Rowling isn't done yet.

Sandy helped promote and protect Wadhwa.

These are women and girls who were victimized. And Sandy further victimized them.

Here's a small part of what the report says:

In one interview in 2021, Mridul Wadhwa confirmed that Rape Crisis Scotland was aware that “large groups of survivors”were now self-excluding from its service because of its trans-inclusive policy. Another interview, again acknowledging that a group of survivors are self-excluding, included the astonishing advice that survivors like us should “reframe their trauma” and should expect to be challenged about our “prejudice” against men with the protected characteristic of gender reassignment if we wanted to access the service.

Just incredible, awful stuff.

'You have to conform to our ideology if you want access to services.'

The Left loves to say healthcare is a 'right', and then withhold health care from people who don't toe their ideolgoical line.

Which is all by design.

Sandy sure felt untouchable.

She's not.

That's what the Left does best.

Sandy is an awful, awful person.

Sandy made it so women had no where else to go.

Sandy can save her tears. She victimized women for the sake of men, and deserves to lose her position for it.

