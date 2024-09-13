J.K. Rowling Shares DAMNING Report on Problems at U.K. Rape Crisis Center Thanks to (Now Fired) Trans CEO

J.K. Rowling is back again, this time with an absolutely damning report about the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre thanks to CEO Mridul Wadhwa, a 'trans woman'.

The thread is long, but worth the read:

Today has seen the publication of a damning report into the culture of the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre under CEO Mridul Wadhwa, a man who identifies as a woman. 1/10https://t.co/rR8b4ZgJHg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 12, 2024

More from The Times:

A trans activist who led a rape crisis centre has quit after a damning report found the service “damaged” survivors and failed to protect women and girls in its care. Mridul Wadhwa’s departure was confirmed by the board of Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre (ERCC) after the chief executive was found to have “failed to set professional standards of behaviour” and “did not understand the limits on her role’s authority”. Wadhwa was previously identified by an employment judge as the “invisible hand” behind a “heresy hunt” against staff espousing gender-critical views.

Rowling's thread continues:

According to the report's author, legal specialist Vicky Ling, the regime of the rape crisis centre under the trans-identified CEO “caused damage” to survivors. Some “did not feel safe” using it. 2/10 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 12, 2024

Remember when the Left demanding safe spaces, especially for women?

And now they took those away to appease men.

It was because I knew sexual assault victims were self-excluding from the only rape support centre in my home city, that I founded and fund @beirasplace, a woman-only service for female survivors of sexual assault in Edinburgh and Lothian. 3/10 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 12, 2024

Thank goodness Rowling did this for women in Scotland.

Responding to Ling's report, Rape Crisis Scotland said today: 'It is important that survivors can make informed choices about the services they access at Rape Crisis Centres, and we recognise that for some survivors this includes the choice of a single sex service.' 4/10 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 12, 2024

And women should have that choice, both during and outside of times of crisis.

Yet Edinburgh Rape Crisis has never referred a woman in search of a single sex service to @beirasplace and was found to have constructively dismissed support worker Roz Adams for believing that service users have the right to know the sex of staff. 5/10https://t.co/RTNU9zhPvC — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 12, 2024

So Rape Crisis Scotland lied.

And fired employees who actually tried to help women.

A staff SLACK conversation about @beirasplace came to light during Roz's tribunal. The opening of the new single-sex centre was described by one employee as 'really terrible news' and 'a festive stinker.' 6/10 pic.twitter.com/xRMeU0bLVi — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 12, 2024

Think about this.

They were mad J.K. Rowling founded a single-sex center to help women who were victims of sexual assault.

They are vile, vile people.

Umbrella organisation Rape Crisis Scotland claims to have been in ignorance of the Edinburgh centre's failings. As @ForWomenScot says below, this is nonsense. They were warned, yet supported Wadhwa and his ideology throughout his tenure. 7/10 pic.twitter.com/E48vEfDR2D — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 12, 2024

They were warned. They didn't care.

They hurt women because their ideology was more important.

Chief Executive Sandy Brindley appears to have been fine with Wadhwa's publicly expressed views that female survivors are 'bigots' if they don't want to share spaces with trans-identified men and that the best way to deal with gender critical staff is to fire them. 8/10 pic.twitter.com/pm18rqhznz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 12, 2024

Realize where we are. A man who simply says he's a woman can tell women who survived sexual assault -- usually at the hands of a man -- they're bigots if they don't believe men can become women.

And to fire staff who question this nonsense.

Wadhwa remained in post even after the Edinburgh centre allowed a man now convicted of serious sexual assault, who the judge said harbours 'hostility towards women', to access a space supposedly reserved for traumatised female survivors. 9/10https://t.co/jWgvKQRLYz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 12, 2024

This is abuse and the victimization of women. Full stop.

This man harbored 'hostility towards women' according to a judge, and Wadhwa let him into a space meant for traumatized women.

Absolutely maddening.

Some might have expected the Chief Exec and her 'amazing sister' to resign today, but no. The government continues to fund a service dominated by ideologues, vulnerable women have been denied help, and Brindley and Wadhwa continue to draw their salaries. 10/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 12, 2024

That last post was sent about 16 hours ago, and there are updates. About five hours ago, Wadhwa resigned from his position as CEO:

Mridul Wadhwa is gone from Edinburgh Rape Crisis. He should have been fired the moment he said that survivors who wanted a female-only space were bigots who should 'reframe their trauma'.



Those who appointed, enabled and protected Wadhwa remain in post. pic.twitter.com/f5oiYURJ99 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 13, 2024

They should all be fired, too. Or there's no guarantee the next CEO won't be as abusive toward women survivors.

Oh, and there's more!

I voted against Brexit. If Neil (the doctor to whom I'm married) came home from work and told me he'd lectured a vulnerable Brexiteer patient during treatment about how misguided they were, I'd divorce him in the belief that I'd inadvertently married a narcissistic sadist. pic.twitter.com/RNVmmJJ7sj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 13, 2024

We're not sure where the post in the image came from, but wow.

Wadhwa’s approach to women who had been victimized was to reeducate them about how men can be women and those men are also victims. It’s beyond despicable.

This is who the Left is, and what they support. They despise women and will go to great lengths to erase, minimize, and silence us.

And if it can happen in Scotland, it can -- and will -- happen here.