J.K. Rowling Shares DAMNING Report on Problems at U.K. Rape Crisis Center Thanks to (Now Fired) Trans CEO

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 13, 2024
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP

J.K. Rowling is back again, this time with an absolutely damning report about the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre thanks to CEO Mridul Wadhwa, a 'trans woman'.

The thread is long, but worth the read:

More from The Times:

A trans activist who led a rape crisis centre has quit after a damning report found the service “damaged” survivors and failed to protect women and girls in its care.

Mridul Wadhwa’s departure was confirmed by the board of Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre (ERCC) after the chief executive was found to have “failed to set professional standards of behaviour” and “did not understand the limits on her role’s authority”.

Wadhwa was previously identified by an employment judge as the “invisible hand” behind a “heresy hunt” against staff espousing gender-critical views.

Rowling's thread continues:

Remember when the Left demanding safe spaces, especially for women?

And now they took those away to appease men.

Thank goodness Rowling did this for women in Scotland.

And women should have that choice, both during and outside of times of crisis.

So Rape Crisis Scotland lied. 

And fired employees who actually tried to help women.

Think about this.

They were mad J.K. Rowling founded a single-sex center to help women who were victims of sexual assault.

They are vile, vile people.

They were warned. They didn't care.

They hurt women because their ideology was more important.

Realize where we are. A man who simply says he's a woman can tell women who survived sexual assault -- usually at the hands of a man -- they're bigots if they don't believe men can become women.

And to fire staff who question this nonsense.

This is abuse and the victimization of women. Full stop.

This man harbored 'hostility towards women' according to a judge, and Wadhwa let him into a space meant for traumatized women.

Absolutely maddening.

That last post was sent about 16 hours ago, and there are updates. About five hours ago, Wadhwa resigned from his position as CEO:

They should all be fired, too. Or there's no guarantee the next CEO won't be as abusive toward women survivors.

Oh, and there's more!

We're not sure where the post in the image came from, but wow.

Wadhwa’s approach to women who had been victimized was to reeducate them about how men can be women and those men are also victims. It’s beyond despicable.

This is who the Left is, and what they support. They despise women and will go to great lengths to erase, minimize, and silence us.

And if it can happen in Scotland, it can -- and will -- happen here.

