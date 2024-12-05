Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
VIP
Mollie Hemingway Tells the Media to Stop Using the Term 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Biden Wasn’t That Bad! Presidential Pardon Whataboutism Gets Historically Hysterical
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
VIP
Sotomayor's False Equivalency
James Carville Thinks Journalists Should Look Into Pam Bondi's Ties to Scientology
Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election...
Biden Just Gave a Billion to AFRICA but Now Worried Trump Will Divert...
DAMNING Admission: ACLU Lawyer Tells SCOTUS 'Gender Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Decrease Su...
Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on...

Meeting in the Ladies Room: Trans Protesters Takeover US Capitol Restroom in Cringe Music Video

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

Some entitled, spoiled ‘children’ did their own musical version of the pee pee dance in the US Capitol Visitor Center women’s restroom in an undated video posted today on X. These self-described trans, non-binary, queer activists took over the restroom while dancing to Klymaxx’s 80s hit, Meeting in the Ladies Room.

Advertisement

This is the shorter version of the video. (WATCH)

Here’s a longer version of the video with an extended intro. (WATCH)

These rowdy restroom raiders were protesting recent rules that only real women can use the women’s restroom and real men can only use the men’s restroom at the US Capitol. What a concept!

This demented dancing display further convinced these posters that these individuals are a threat.

While the pretenders invade women’s spaces, many are wondering where the feminists of old are.

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Advertisement

Those who watched the video had some of their own questions and astute observations.

President-Elect Donald Trump made the invasion of transgender ideology into every facet of life a major focus of his election campaign. We’ll let the election results speak for itself.

Tags: CAPITOL PROTEST PROTESTERS TRANS TRANSGENDER WASHINGTON D.C.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Warren Squire
Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
Warren Squire
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
Brett T.
Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
Warren Squire
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup Brett T.
Advertisement