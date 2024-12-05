Meeting in the Ladies Room: Trans Protesters Takeover US Capitol Restroom in Cringe Music Video

Some entitled, spoiled ‘children’ did their own musical version of the pee pee dance in the US Capitol Visitor Center women’s restroom in an undated video posted today on X. These self-described trans, non-binary, queer activists took over the restroom while dancing to Klymaxx’s 80s hit, Meeting in the Ladies Room.

This is the shorter version of the video. (WATCH)

One protest today involved the Women's Restroom at the US Capitol where activists had a trans, non-binary, and queer dance party in an act of "C##ty Civil Disobedience." pic.twitter.com/1EgruK0O7v — Stu (@thestustustudio) December 5, 2024

Here’s a longer version of the video with an extended intro. (WATCH)

Here is the full version where it takes too long to get to the dance party.



Do we see Capitol Security just let this happen at 00:25? pic.twitter.com/duYsw76xRb — Stu (@thestustustudio) December 5, 2024

These rowdy restroom raiders were protesting recent rules that only real women can use the women’s restroom and real men can only use the men’s restroom at the US Capitol. What a concept!

This demented dancing display further convinced these posters that these individuals are a threat.

Oh yes. Having a scheduled ANYTHING, let alone a party, in a bathroom sure assuades any concerns we have that you might be sexual deviants. — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) December 5, 2024

They are not winning hearts and minds. — KittenClawsandCatnip 🍌 (@suzkleinberg) December 5, 2024

Showing themselves to be a bunch of malevolent, aggressive arseholes. Not sure why they think that was going to win hearts and minds. — Anonymous (@FineIrishTerf) December 5, 2024

While the pretenders invade women’s spaces, many are wondering where the feminists of old are.

Where all those feminists who crying and screaming into their phones a few weeks ago that they were going to lose their rights as women? You don’t care that a man can claim your spaces? Your identity?

Is this the outcome you protested for in the 70’s?

Where are the “I am woman,… — Josefina Michele (@JosefinaMichele) December 5, 2024

The mockery of women continues. Suffragettes are rolling in their graves. — President Lynn Pizza 🍕🦈🇺🇸🌆 (@Sharks4U) December 5, 2024

Those who watched the video had some of their own questions and astute observations.

Out of all the things they could have identified as, they all apparently chose unattractive. — Imbonity (@imbonity) December 5, 2024

Don’t any trans people have jobs. — Gail (@Gail38835240) December 5, 2024

Reason #45632 they got smoked in the elections. — Nemesis. (@Riverkingvike) December 5, 2024

Now you know why Trump crushed the Left!😎 — Stop the Earth I want to get off!🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@RaffiKalem54397) December 5, 2024

President-Elect Donald Trump made the invasion of transgender ideology into every facet of life a major focus of his election campaign. We’ll let the election results speak for itself.