DIGNITY?! CA Judge Rules Male Housed in Female Prison Be Called She/Her During Trial for Raping Inmates

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 24, 2024
ImgFlip

We guess that -- according to the Left -- female inmates don't deserve privacy, safety, or dignity.

This is the third story this week about 'trans women' (read: men) demanding access to women's prisons and taxpayer-funded makeup and panties.

But this one is the most insulting, because several women were raped and the judge is worried about his 'dignity' by referring to him by 'she/her' pronouns.

Watch:

California is so broken.

That is a man.

SO sick of it.

A 'justice' system based on feeling instead of fact is a very, very bad thing.

He'll be sent back to women's prison to rape more of them. Female inmates don't have dignity in California.

It is.

It's helping the judge and the state feel morally superior to the female inmates they locked up with Carroll.

California will pay reparations to these women in the near future.

We went from 'believe all women' to 'women being raped in prison is Right-wing panic' in the blink of an eye.

Walls. Punched.

