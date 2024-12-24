DIGNITY?! CA Judge Rules Male Housed in Female Prison Be Called She/Her During Trial for Raping Inmates

We guess that -- according to the Left -- female inmates don't deserve privacy, safety, or dignity.

This is the third story this week about 'trans women' (read: men) demanding access to women's prisons and taxpayer-funded makeup and panties.

But this one is the most insulting, because several women were raped and the judge is worried about his 'dignity' by referring to him by 'she/her' pronouns.

INSANITY: California judge rules a man who allegedly raped women in prison must be referred to as ‘she/her’ during trial because he 'deserves dignity' pic.twitter.com/lISInd1xc4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 23, 2024

California is so broken.

That is a man.

The more they do outrageous things like this, the faster they dig themselves deeper into the ground. People are SO sick of this astronomical insanity. — Leah (@Leah19519359) December 23, 2024

SO sick of it.

This ruling shows how far we've gone in prioritizing feelings over facts.



When justice bows to pronouns, reality gets blurred. — Nilo (@nilofalvarado) December 23, 2024

A 'justice' system based on feeling instead of fact is a very, very bad thing.

Dignity? How about the woman he attacked? That man doesn’t deserve dignity. — Sherri (@SociallySherri) December 23, 2024

He'll be sent back to women's prison to rape more of them. Female inmates don't have dignity in California.

This kind of insanity is why LGBT acceptance is on the decline.



Gay people MUST denounce this.



First and foremost, because it is evil.



But also because it is dragging our progress backward. https://t.co/LKZLM8TJ6o — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) December 23, 2024

It is.

Tremaine Carroll weaseled his way into a women’s prison by saying he’s trans, raped multiple inmates, and the state is still pretending he’s a woman. Is that what compassion is supposed to look like? Who is this helping? https://t.co/wh2L8yc1FX — Billy Binion (@billybinion) December 23, 2024

It's helping the judge and the state feel morally superior to the female inmates they locked up with Carroll.

Housing men with incarcerated women is a humanitarian disaster.



Women’s prisons have become state sanctioned rape camps; and it goes on daily, hourly in my home state of California.



What is happening to these women is so dark, so terrible that many cannot face the reality. https://t.co/5DRmPwlOKt — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) December 24, 2024

California will pay reparations to these women in the near future.

According to my woke critics men identifying as women and raping women in prison is a "right-wing moral panic."

Tell that to the women this guy raped.

In California a rapist must be male.

Claim you're a female and you can rape with impunity.

Wokeness poisons everything. https://t.co/ngZHBDat1c — Michael Shermer (@michaelshermer) December 24, 2024

We went from 'believe all women' to 'women being raped in prison is Right-wing panic' in the blink of an eye.

You ready to punch some walls?



Because of a CA law protecting “transgenderism,” a male inmate was sent to a female prison where he ***** multiple women.



A judge ruled his victims must call him “she/her” during proceedings because he “deserves dignity.”



pic.twitter.com/MneD8uVAFn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 24, 2024

