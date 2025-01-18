The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans...
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! 'Trans Woman' Busted Exposing Himself in GIRL's Locker Room

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 18, 2025
ImgFlip

'We just want a place to pee!' scream the Leftist trans activists as they demand access to women's bathrooms, locker rooms, and other safe spaces.

A bunch of men were arrested at the Capitol for invading bathrooms to protest (complete with signs that read 'flush bathroom bigotry.'

It's totally about a place to pee.

In Virginia, a 'trans identifying' man with a history of sex offenses was arrested again for exposing himself to women and girls in a high school bathroom:

More from WJLA:

A male sex offender who announced last year in court documents that he now identifies as transgender is accused of using the girl’s locker room at Washington Liberty-High School and exposing his genitals.

The Arlington County Police Department told 7News that a victim entered the locker room on October 21, 2024, and observed Cox exposing his genitals.

Washington-Liberty High School has an inside pool that is open to the public and it is managed by Arlington Public Schools (APS). APS also manages pools at Wakefield High School and Yorktown High School.

Richard Kenneth Cox, 58, is now facing multiple charges in Arlington County, including several counts of intentionally making an obscene display of his private parts in a public place or in a place where others were present plus loitering within 100 feet of a high school after having been convicted of an offense prohibiting proximity to children.

How soon before the ACLU goes to court in defense of Cox?

And look how easy this was: Cox, a fully-intact male, simply had to say he was a woman and he was given access to a girls' locker room at a high school.

Keep that in mind, VA.

Yes they have. And some people fell for it.

THIS.

Someone should ask her.

Weird how it keeps happening.

From the same people who demand we ban all guns, even if it only saves one life.

This next one is a reminder that this insanity is not isolated to America:

The post reads:

@liberalerna @hbtliberaler @moderaterna I guess this is what you want to happen when your gender equality law comes into effect

This is in Sweden.

