Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! 'Trans Woman' Busted Exposing Himself in GIRL's Locker Room

'We just want a place to pee!' scream the Leftist trans activists as they demand access to women's bathrooms, locker rooms, and other safe spaces.

A bunch of men were arrested at the Capitol for invading bathrooms to protest (complete with signs that read 'flush bathroom bigotry.'

It's totally about a place to pee.

In Virginia, a 'trans identifying' man with a history of sex offenses was arrested again for exposing himself to women and girls in a high school bathroom:

Biological male exposed himself to women and girls at Washington-Liberty High School: https://t.co/ySd3RTS0VO



There is MUCH MORE to this story. — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) January 17, 2025

More from WJLA:

A male sex offender who announced last year in court documents that he now identifies as transgender is accused of using the girl’s locker room at Washington Liberty-High School and exposing his genitals. The Arlington County Police Department told 7News that a victim entered the locker room on October 21, 2024, and observed Cox exposing his genitals. Washington-Liberty High School has an inside pool that is open to the public and it is managed by Arlington Public Schools (APS). APS at Wakefield High School and Yorktown High School. Richard Kenneth Cox, 58, is now facing multiple charges in Arlington County, including several counts of intentionally making an obscene display of his private parts in a public place or in a place where others were present plus loitering within 100 feet of a high school after having been convicted of an offense prohibiting proximity to children.

How soon before the ACLU goes to court in defense of Cox?

And look how easy this was: Cox, a fully-intact male, simply had to say he was a woman and he was given access to a girls' locker room at a high school.

Never too early to remind folks Abigail Spanberger stands with they/them. @winwithwinsome stands with us. pic.twitter.com/598JTGFFJr — Dustin Curtis (@gunrightsdustin) January 18, 2025

Keep that in mind, VA.

I absolutely hate liberals for letting this shtt go on like its no big deal, going as far as to say BANNING mentally ill men from women's spaces will be a net negative to women.



Read that again.



LIBERALS HAVE CONVINCED THEIR VOTER BASE THAT LETTING MENTALLY ILL MEN IN WOMEN'S… — Michael D.H. 🇺🇸 I Grow Small Businesses With Ads (@MichaelD_H) January 18, 2025

Yes they have. And some people fell for it.

No such thing as a 'biological male.' The term is redundant nonsense. He's a man. All men are 'biological' men by definition. There is no other 'kind' of male. But the use of 'biological male' assumes that there is some other kind of male. There is none. — John Frum Boston (@JohnFrumBoston) January 18, 2025

THIS.

@AOC is this what you meant by 'Genital Inspections'? — Thats Nice,Hon! (@ThatsniceH) January 18, 2025

Someone should ask her.

Oh look, the thing that never happens happened again https://t.co/qX1UUk73Bv pic.twitter.com/xDFEj02kTy — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 18, 2025

Weird how it keeps happening.

Hold on, I thought this "never happens" and we were all "transphobic" for suggesting it might? https://t.co/lozTeaJpIP — Used Czar Salesman (@UsedCzarSales) January 18, 2025

From the same people who demand we ban all guns, even if it only saves one life.

This next one is a reminder that this insanity is not isolated to America:

@liberalerna @hbtliberaler @moderaterna det är väl detta ni vill ska hända när er könsidlag träder i kraft https://t.co/SOdrpYlurL — Anders Herlin (@andersh22) January 18, 2025

The post reads:

@liberalerna @hbtliberaler @moderaterna I guess this is what you want to happen when your gender equality law comes into effect

This is in Sweden.