Transactivists Arrested at US Capitol While Protesting Gender-Reality Affirming Restroom Rules

Transactivists who invaded a women’s restroom at the US Capitol were arrested today. This is not the first time trans protesters have violated a space reserved for real women. We covered a Capitol women’s restroom ‘music video’ incident here yesterday.

Advertisement

Here’s video from today. WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING: The mentally deranged men who infiltrated women’s restrooms at the Capitol today have now been ARRESTED, per Nancy Mace



This is incredible 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qm5QzexJ1n — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2024

This protest upsets people who are exhausted from transgender ideology being forced upon them. They’re tired of this sexual deviancy being falsely touted as a civil rights issue.

They say these men are not women and are actually anti-woman.

This is not a civil rights movement. This is people demanding extra rights to express their sexual fetish wherever they want. 🤮 — Shirley (@momof3weelees) December 5, 2024

They keep proving that trans activism is a misogynistic movement that seeks to transgress against Women. — Rose Fashion (@RoseFashion191) December 5, 2024

Predatory men acting like predatory men 🙄 — Herself (@DrunkenSailorB) December 5, 2024

This is men forcing themselves into women’s spaces. This behavior not only frightens women, but endangers them.

Republican South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has made it a personal mission to keep these men out of women’s spaces.

Nancy said no penises in the ladies room.



And she meant it! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) December 5, 2024

"Flush bathroom bigotry" 🤣🤣🤣 — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) December 5, 2024

Of the things to focus one’s life on, this is both sickening and sad.

Totally, they have nothing better to do except try to get into the women’s bathrooms as men. — MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) December 5, 2024

Imagine your entire existence has come down to just wanting to poop in the wrong bathroom 🚻 🤡🌎💩 — Cpt O, Joseph O'Shaughnessy, CCG 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CPTOshaughnessy) December 5, 2024

What a pathetic life 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2024

The protesters were arrested for violating Capitol rules against crowding hallways. They were later released.