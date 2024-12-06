Transactivists Arrested at US Capitol While Protesting Gender-Reality Affirming Restroom Rules

David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 06, 2024
Twitchy

Transactivists who invaded a women’s restroom at the US Capitol were arrested today. This is not the first time trans protesters have violated a space reserved for real women. We covered a Capitol women’s restroom ‘music video’ incident here yesterday. 

Here’s video from today. WATCH)

This protest upsets people who are exhausted from transgender ideology being forced upon them. They’re tired of this sexual deviancy being falsely touted as a civil rights issue.

They say these men are not women and are actually anti-woman.

This is men forcing themselves into women’s spaces. This behavior not only frightens women, but endangers them. 

Republican South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has made it a personal mission to keep these men out of women’s spaces.

Birthday Surprise! Nancy Mace Celebrates 47 by Showing America a Pink Taco
Warren Squire
Of the things to focus one’s life on, this is both sickening and sad.

The protesters were arrested for violating Capitol rules against crowding hallways. They were later released.

