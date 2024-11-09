WOMP WOMP: Kamala Harris UNDERPERFORMED on the Issue of Abortion and That's GOTTA Sting

Abortion, abortion, abortion. Kamala Harris made it the central plank of her campaign platform, and she was extreme.

She couldn't name one restriction she supports. Not one. But she was very clear that she'd force religious healthcare facilities and healthcare providers to perform abortions even if it violated their beliefs.

On top of all of that, she -- and her supporters in the media -- gladly lied about abortion laws and blamed them on the death of Amber Nicole Thurman (even though Thurman's family asked Kamala to stop) and the arrest of a woman in Nevada.

It's a newsflash for Lefties, but women care about more than abortion. Jobs, inflation, safety all matter to us, too.

So it's not really a surprise Kamala Harris -- who underperformed across pretty much all metrics -- also underperformed on her pet issue: abortion

OUCH.

That's gonna leave a mark.

Also, that "Legal in most cases" is very misleading. Many people think most cases means, rape, incest, life of the mother. But 98% of abortions are just done for birth control and a majority of Americans oppose that.



27 Recent Polls Show Americans are Pro-Life on Abortion… — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 8, 2024

Yep.

Americans are more moderate on abortion than the Democrats.

Nobody should run on k*lling babies. She underperformed across the board because she's fake and is made of nothing substantial — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) November 8, 2024

But they ran on it. Hard.

This is what routinely happens when leftists convince themselves that everyone thinks the way that they do. — 🇺🇸 Scott Prevett 🇺🇸 (@GunRightsWatch) November 9, 2024

It sure is.

1 Abortion is now a STATE issue not federal.

2 Dems haven’t figured out women are more than a uterus.

They care about inflation, safety, their kid’s health & education

Until Dems accept those facts, they’re a one trick pony — Grumpy_Old_Man (@GregBak71025444) November 8, 2024

They're so mad it's a state issue now.

Abortion was a losing issue. https://t.co/IsjsqgOTEB — Francisco Vandalay (@f_vandalay) November 8, 2024

Which flies in the face of everything the media told us the entire election cycle.

> a third believe abortion should be legal in ALL cases

> that includes 9 months aka a fully developed baby



liberals have gone evil https://t.co/4CPkxx40yu — gee pea (@gpfourteen) November 9, 2024

Kamala Harris was one of them.

I told you people even back in 2022 that abortion didn't matter while everyone was dooming about "Roe boosting dems" https://t.co/LpbyyWSobr — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) November 9, 2024

There was a lot of dooming on this issue.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

HAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAAA https://t.co/3wAYM7KWQr — Mark 🐸 🗑 Samenfink (@MSamenfink) November 8, 2024

Really is kinda funny, no?

Turns out women want to feed their children more than wanting the ability to kill them. https://t.co/OmCETBYOk1 — Audacious Pundit (@AudaciousPundit) November 9, 2024

If the Left spent time outside of their bubbles, they'd know this.

But they refused to, and they're doubling down on that going forward, so it's not our fault if they continue to lose.