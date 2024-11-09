WOMP WOMP: Kamala Harris UNDERPERFORMED on the Issue of Abortion and That's GOTTA Sting

Abortion, abortion, abortion. Kamala Harris made it the central plank of her campaign platform, and she was extreme.
She couldn't name one restriction she supports. Not one. But she was very clear that she'd force religious healthcare facilities and healthcare providers to perform abortions even if it violated their beliefs.
On top of all of that, she -- and her supporters in the media -- gladly lied about abortion laws and blamed them on the death of Amber Nicole Thurman (even though Thurman's family asked Kamala to stop) and the arrest of a woman in Nevada.
It's a newsflash for Lefties, but women care about more than abortion. Jobs, inflation, safety all matter to us, too.
So it's not really a surprise Kamala Harris -- who underperformed across pretty much all metrics -- also underperformed on her pet issue: abortion
More: https://t.co/mw4omqc2Wp pic.twitter.com/H8aSanB5IB— RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) November 8, 2024
OUCH.
That's gonna leave a mark.
Also, that "Legal in most cases" is very misleading. Many people think most cases means, rape, incest, life of the mother. But 98% of abortions are just done for birth control and a majority of Americans oppose that.— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 8, 2024
27 Recent Polls Show Americans are Pro-Life on Abortion…
Yep.
Americans are more moderate on abortion than the Democrats.
Nobody should run on k*lling babies. She underperformed across the board because she's fake and is made of nothing substantial— Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) November 8, 2024
But they ran on it. Hard.
This is what routinely happens when leftists convince themselves that everyone thinks the way that they do.— 🇺🇸 Scott Prevett 🇺🇸 (@GunRightsWatch) November 9, 2024
It sure is.
1 Abortion is now a STATE issue not federal.— Grumpy_Old_Man (@GregBak71025444) November 8, 2024
2 Dems haven’t figured out women are more than a uterus.
They care about inflation, safety, their kid’s health & education
Until Dems accept those facts, they’re a one trick pony
They're so mad it's a state issue now.
Abortion was a losing issue. https://t.co/IsjsqgOTEB— Francisco Vandalay (@f_vandalay) November 8, 2024
Which flies in the face of everything the media told us the entire election cycle.
> a third believe abortion should be legal in ALL cases— gee pea (@gpfourteen) November 9, 2024
> that includes 9 months aka a fully developed baby
liberals have gone evil https://t.co/4CPkxx40yu
Kamala Harris was one of them.
I told you people even back in 2022 that abortion didn't matter while everyone was dooming about "Roe boosting dems" https://t.co/LpbyyWSobr— Punished Billy (@gigabilly) November 9, 2024
There was a lot of dooming on this issue.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA— Mark 🐸 🗑 Samenfink (@MSamenfink) November 8, 2024
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
HAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAAA https://t.co/3wAYM7KWQr
Really is kinda funny, no?
Turns out women want to feed their children more than wanting the ability to kill them. https://t.co/OmCETBYOk1— Audacious Pundit (@AudaciousPundit) November 9, 2024
If the Left spent time outside of their bubbles, they'd know this.
But they refused to, and they're doubling down on that going forward, so it's not our fault if they continue to lose.
