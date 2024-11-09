RAGE ADDICTS: Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Left's Second Anti-Trump Resistance Movemen...
WOMP WOMP: Kamala Harris UNDERPERFORMED on the Issue of Abortion and That's GOTTA Sting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 09, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Abortion, abortion, abortion. Kamala Harris made it the central plank of her campaign platform, and she was extreme.

She couldn't name one restriction she supports. Not one. But she was very clear that she'd force religious healthcare facilities and healthcare providers to perform abortions even if it violated their beliefs.

On top of all of that, she -- and her supporters in the media -- gladly lied about abortion laws and blamed them on the death of Amber Nicole Thurman (even though Thurman's family asked Kamala to stop) and the arrest of a woman in Nevada.

It's a newsflash for Lefties, but women care about more than abortion. Jobs, inflation, safety all matter to us, too.

So it's not really a surprise Kamala Harris -- who underperformed across pretty much all metrics -- also underperformed on her pet issue: abortion

OUCH.

That's gonna leave a mark.

Yep.

Americans are more moderate on abortion than the Democrats.

But they ran on it. Hard.

It sure is.

They're so mad it's a state issue now.

Which flies in the face of everything the media told us the entire election cycle.

Kamala Harris was one of them.

There was a lot of dooming on this issue.

Really is kinda funny, no?

If the Left spent time outside of their bubbles, they'd know this.

But they refused to, and they're doubling down on that going forward, so it's not our fault if they continue to lose.

