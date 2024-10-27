She's the Extremist: Kamala Harris Won't Name ONE Abortion Restriction She Supports

Kamala Harris is a radical when it comes to abortion. She supports it, and opposes any limits on the barbaric procedure.

She attacks Donald Trump and his 'abortion bans' and uses the name of Amber Nicole Thurman as a political pawn even though Thurman's family has asked her not to. This is who she is, though, and the voters need to know before going to the polls in a little over a week.

There is not one limit she'd impose on abortion. Not one.

Watch:

Kamala STILL cannot, or will not, name *a single limit* she supports on abortion-on-demand until birth pic.twitter.com/Mq7QQuwHd2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

Absolutely vile.

She obviously wants no abortion restrictions, but thinks having the states decide is extremism. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 27, 2024

She is extreme.

She's lying. Of course we'd still be having a debate over abortion if Roe v Wade were in effect. That debate was going on for 50 years. States were still passing laws with certain restrictions.



Clearly she wants it legal under any circumstances even in the 9th month. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 27, 2024

She does.

That’s because she supports abortion at any time during the pregnancy or even after the baby is born. You know it I know it. Everybody knows it. She just won’t actually say it. By not saying it it’s obvious that she supports it. — GlockAndRoll (@RedWhiteTrue12) October 27, 2024

It would turn people off to her, that's why.

So she lies about it or avoids the issue altogether.

She's so full of sh*t. The argument that women should make decisions about their own bodies goes right out the window when we're talking about vaccines. Don't forget the poison they forced on ALL WOMEN. — GodParticles (@G0DParticles) October 27, 2024

Or women saying they don't want to change in front of me, etc.

She supports unlimited abortion on demand, throughout all nine months, funded by taxpayers, with no opt-outs for religious hospitals and medical professionals. https://t.co/JobUqSiFFY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 27, 2024

She would absolutely force providers and religious hospitals to perform abortions. She's terrible.

She is so dishonest. Can't believe anyone is voting for her.. https://t.co/olPiFmxAyQ — suzannah (@osuzannah58) October 27, 2024

Neither can we.