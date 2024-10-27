So, She's a Preacher Now? Kamala Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent at...
She's the Extremist: Kamala Harris Won't Name ONE Abortion Restriction She Supports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris is a radical when it comes to abortion. She supports it, and opposes any limits on the barbaric procedure.

She attacks Donald Trump and his 'abortion bans' and uses the name of Amber Nicole Thurman as a political pawn even though Thurman's family has asked her not to. This is who she is, though, and the voters need to know before going to the polls in a little over a week.

There is not one limit she'd impose on abortion. Not one.

Watch:

Absolutely vile.

She is extreme.

She does.

It would turn people off to her, that's why.

So she lies about it or avoids the issue altogether.

Or women saying they don't want to change in front of me, etc.

She would absolutely force providers and religious hospitals to perform abortions. She's terrible.

Neither can we.

Tags: ABORTION DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

