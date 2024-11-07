TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
'Guilty As Charged': CNN Calls Scott Presler 'Cult-Like Figure' and His Reply Is STRAIGHT FIRE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 07, 2024
Meme

The Left aren't going to engage in one minute of introspection about this election, are they? Not one.

If they did, they'd have to realize the role they played in Kamala Harris' electoral defeat this week. But they won't. Instead, they'll call Latinos and Blacks racist and sexist, lash out at White women, and argue with a straight face the majority of voters don't care about democracy (ya know, that think where the definition is literally the majority rules).

One of the reasons the state of Pennsylvania went to Donald Trump was Scott Presler. The man was a tireless workhorse, registering tons of Republican voters in the Keystone State and flipping counties from blue to red. He met with voters, listened to their concerns, and explained why voting Republican would help address those concerns.

It was nothing more than hard, never-ending work. And it paid off.

Watch how CNN dismisses Presler:

'Cult-like figure.'

Are they serious?

Yes. Yes they are.

The guy never rests.

And BOOM.

That's how you respond to the media.

He really is.

They sure did.

The media will never learn from this.

And that's fine. Keep losing, losers.

This is awesome.

Bingo.

Thank you!

He is, and they can't grasp this.

Total mystery as to why they lost.

We really don't.

