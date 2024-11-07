'Guilty As Charged': CNN Calls Scott Presler 'Cult-Like Figure' and His Reply Is STRAIGHT FIRE

The Left aren't going to engage in one minute of introspection about this election, are they? Not one.

If they did, they'd have to realize the role they played in Kamala Harris' electoral defeat this week. But they won't. Instead, they'll call Latinos and Blacks racist and sexist, lash out at White women, and argue with a straight face the majority of voters don't care about democracy (ya know, that think where the definition is literally the majority rules).

Advertisement

One of the reasons the state of Pennsylvania went to Donald Trump was Scott Presler. The man was a tireless workhorse, registering tons of Republican voters in the Keystone State and flipping counties from blue to red. He met with voters, listened to their concerns, and explained why voting Republican would help address those concerns.

It was nothing more than hard, never-ending work. And it paid off.

Watch how CNN dismisses Presler:

NEW: CNN host calls @ScottPresler a “social media cult-like figure”



You don’t hate the media enough.



Scott was a godsend and gave countless Pennsylvanians a collective voice like never before. pic.twitter.com/d8CW7mQALk — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 6, 2024

'Cult-like figure.'

Are they serious?

Yes. Yes they are.

“Social media cult figure”?



Guilty as charged.



In response, I’m going to register even more Republicans across Pennsylvania in her honor. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 6, 2024

The guy never rests.

And BOOM.

That's how you respond to the media.

Scott is a cultural phenomenon. And the hardest working dude I know. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 6, 2024

He really is.

I thought this nation was gone. I just didn't realize there were so many Americans laying low, waiting to take back the country. It's morning in America, again. People like Scott helped them stand up. pic.twitter.com/NODbUh6rdF — Jimmy 🇺🇸 (@SFMHundredaire) November 6, 2024

They sure did.

Cult like figure? How about a man who busted his a** helping to ensure people were able to exercise their right to vote on the issues facing them and driving their futures! — Just Tony (@rover7_tony) November 6, 2024

The media will never learn from this.

And that's fine. Keep losing, losers.

This is awesome.

If the media thinks a grassroots movement is “cult-like,” well, maybe they just haven’t seen what organized enthusiasm looks like lately! — Marie Jett (@Marie_Jett1) November 6, 2024

Bingo.

Thank you!

Nope. He’s a power of example you bitter morons. https://t.co/q8p9nKG9aX — Ben 🇺🇸 (@cleverly1187) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

He is, and they can't grasp this.

CNN types believe that anyone that works hard and accomplishes a goal is a cult like figure. https://t.co/CxbffGBT72 — 🇺🇸James Lee🇺🇸 (@leepd84) November 6, 2024

Total mystery as to why they lost.

to call @ScottPresler anything other than a blessing and a warrior is insane. You truly don't hate the media enough. https://t.co/iyexJnx6vU — KingSwaeLi_TTV (@KingSwaeLi) November 6, 2024

We really don't.