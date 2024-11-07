Work Ethic, Dedication, and Persistence: The Legacy of Scott Presler

The 2024 presidential election is over. Donald J. Trump is the President-Elect. Pennsylvania and the 'Blue Wall' swing states were key victories for Trump in securing his victory.

Trump won in Pennsylvania in 2016 but lost by a very slim margin in 2020. Joe Biden's victory carried over to the midterm term elections in 2022, and John Fetterman easily defeated Trump-endorsed celebrity candidate Dr. Oz. for a seat in the US Senate. As the 2024 election approached things were not looking good in the Keystone State.

Things would soon change in Pennsylvania. Trump won the Republican endorsement and was set for a rematch against incumbent President Joe Biden—or so we thought. After a poor debate performance, the Democrats ghosted Joe like a bad Tinder date, and Vice President Kamala Harris was installed as his replacement.

Both campaigns were laser-focused on Pennsylvania. Both candidates held rallies and campaign events across the state. Polls narrowed, and by every metric, the election in Pennsylvania was going to be extremely close.

If you weren't on X you were probably unaware but Pennsylvania had a wildcard in Early Vote Action founder and grassroots activist Scott Pressler.

Scott had also keyed in on the Keystone State and was ready to get to work.

My name is Scott.



I’m an Eagle Scout.



In 2019, I organized a cleanup in Baltimore — we cleaned up 12 tons of trash in 12 hours.



Now, we’re building the largest voter registration operation Republicans have ever seen in Pennsylvania.



Please follow ➡️ @EarlyVoteAction — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 13, 2024

Scott brought unmatched work ethic, dedication, and his trademark persistence to help deliver Pennsylvania for Donald Trump. Without much fanfare or even acknowledgment from the RNC, Scott tucked his jeans into his boots and got to work registering voters across the state.

He is no stranger to hard work.

To any new Twitter users:



My name is Scott.



I’m an Eagle Scout & former elementary school employee



who has spent the last 3 years cleaning up cities across America & registering thousands of voters.



My goals are to return the US to its constitutional roots & put America 1st. pic.twitter.com/7FAy01ol4x — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 30, 2022

Scott would make a 'yuge' impact. He focused on young voters, holding voter registration events on campuses. He focused on rural areas that campaigns rarely reached out to beyond mailers and TV ads.

He reached out to the Amish, a largely forgotten group of people who are not known for being politically active. The Amish community was ready to listen after experiencing government overreach firsthand earlier in the year.

State troopers raided Amos Miller's organic farm in Pennsylvania today.



The farm specializes in selling raw milk, organic eggs, grass-fed beef and other nutritious foods to private buyers.

pic.twitter.com/Un6LQc6Ztz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 5, 2024

The Amish community was ready to get involved, and Scott was ready to help. He saw the Amish's potential as a voting block when no one else did, and it helped swing the election.

Watch.

Pennsylvania was decided by 80,000 votes.



There are 90,000 Amish in Pennsylvania.



If President Trump connects with the Amish, this group could literally save America. pic.twitter.com/afzxKHnaHh — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 21, 2024

He might have been right.

For their part, The Amish were mobilized.

🇺🇸 Amish turn out for Pennsylvania vote in ‘unprecedented numbers’ for Trump pic.twitter.com/W5yh1AgOgq — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 6, 2024

Scott became so dedicated to his mission in Pennsylvania that he bought a home here.

After seeing what happened yesterday, buying a home in Pennsylvania was the best decision I ever made.



Ever since I was a kid, I’ve saved every penny I’ve earned.



I realized, “Why am I saving for a future that may never come?”



I’m moving to Pennsylvania just to vote for… pic.twitter.com/HDGHWxptvx — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 31, 2024

After the voter registration deadline passed he changed gears and focused his efforts on early voting and turnout on election day. Kamala Harris had Katy Perry and a list of celebrity endorsements that resembled a guest list to a shady P Diddy party.

Kamala may have had the celebrities, but we had Scott, who worked tirelessly through election day.

Get in line.



Stay in line.



Hold the line.



Trump 2024. #ElectionDay — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 5, 2024

Donald Trump won Pennsylvania and the election. The famed 'Blue Wall' fell. Scott's work ethic, dedication, and persistence helped bring it down. Those things will become his legacy.

“Voter registration doesn’t matter.”



“You can’t beat the machines.”



“They are just going to cheat.”



Pennsylvania:



“Hold my beer.” — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 6, 2024

'Hold my beer' indeed!

As for Scott, we don't know what's next, but we here in Pennsylvania know he's one of us now and we're proud to call him a neighbor.

Whatever the future holds for Scott, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and America, owe him a debt of gratitude.

Our country owes you such a debt of gratitude, Scott. Thank you. @ScottPresler — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 6, 2024

We're standing a little taller in Pennsylvania today, a little prouder.

Thank you, Scott!