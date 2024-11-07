Doomed to Fail: Maddow's Manipulative Plan to Invade MAGA Spaces to Convert Trump...
From 'Sharp as a Tack' to Start the Attack: Dems Blame Biden for...
Harris-Walz Spokesperson Tells Campaign Staffers, ‘Do Not Ask What Happened’
VIP
New York Times: 'America Hires a Strongman' With an Authoritarian Style of Governance
‘The View’ Declares ‘It Would Help If We Could Regulate Social Media’
Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have...
Let the Tears FLOW: Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz Cry Over...
'Dancing Queen' Tim Walz's Weird Waltz on the National Stage Finally Winds Down
Hot Take: 'White Men Without College Degrees Are Going to Ruin This Country'
Elon Musk's Forty-Four Billion Dollar Purchase of Twitter Pays Huge Dividends
VIP
The Trash Takes Out the Democrats
'Nuts to You!' Squirrely Specter of Peanut Crosses Kamala's Path on Her Darkest...
MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big...
Don't Blame the Harris Campaign; Blame Toxic Masculinity, White Supremacy, and Transphobia

Work Ethic, Dedication, and Persistence: The Legacy of Scott Presler

Eric V.  |  8:00 AM on November 07, 2024
Townhall Media

The 2024 presidential election is over. Donald J. Trump is the President-Elect. Pennsylvania and the 'Blue Wall' swing states were key victories for Trump in securing his victory. 

Advertisement

Trump won in Pennsylvania in 2016 but lost by a very slim margin in 2020. Joe Biden's victory carried over to the midterm term elections in 2022, and John Fetterman easily defeated Trump-endorsed celebrity candidate Dr. Oz. for a seat in the US Senate. As the 2024 election approached things were not looking good in the Keystone State.  

Things would soon change in Pennsylvania. Trump won the Republican endorsement and was set for a rematch against incumbent President Joe Biden—or so we thought. After a poor debate performance, the Democrats ghosted Joe like a bad Tinder date, and Vice President Kamala Harris was installed as his replacement. 

Both campaigns were laser-focused on Pennsylvania. Both candidates held rallies and campaign events across the state. Polls narrowed, and by every metric, the election in Pennsylvania was going to be extremely close. 

If you weren't on X you were probably unaware but Pennsylvania had a wildcard in Early Vote Action founder and grassroots activist Scott Pressler. 

Scott had also keyed in on the Keystone State and was ready to get to work.

Recommended

Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called
Doug P.
Advertisement

Scott brought unmatched work ethic, dedication, and his trademark persistence to help deliver Pennsylvania for Donald Trump. Without much fanfare or even acknowledgment from the RNC, Scott tucked his jeans into his boots and got to work registering voters across the state. 

He is no stranger to hard work.

Scott would make a 'yuge' impact. He focused on young voters, holding voter registration events on campuses. He focused on rural areas that campaigns rarely reached out to beyond mailers and TV ads. 

He reached out to the Amish, a largely forgotten group of people who are not known for being politically active. The Amish community was ready to listen after experiencing government overreach firsthand earlier in the year.

Advertisement

The Amish community was ready to get involved, and Scott was ready to help. He saw the Amish's potential as a voting block when no one else did, and it helped swing the election. 

Watch.

He might have been right. 

For their part, The Amish were mobilized.

Scott became so dedicated to his mission in Pennsylvania that he bought a home here. 

After the voter registration deadline passed he changed gears and focused his efforts on early voting and turnout on election day. Kamala Harris had Katy Perry and a list of celebrity endorsements that resembled a guest list to a shady P Diddy party. 

Kamala may have had the celebrities, but we had Scott, who worked tirelessly through election day.

Advertisement

Donald Trump won Pennsylvania and the election. The famed 'Blue Wall' fell. Scott's work ethic, dedication, and persistence helped bring it down. Those things will become his legacy.

'Hold my beer' indeed!

As for Scott, we don't know what's next, but we here in Pennsylvania know he's one of us now and we're proud to call him a neighbor.

Whatever the future holds for Scott, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and America, owe him a debt of gratitude.

We're standing a little taller in Pennsylvania today, a little prouder.

Thank you, Scott!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP PENNSYLVANIA REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTERS 2024 ELECTION SCOTT PRESLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called
Doug P.
Doomed to Fail: Maddow's Manipulative Plan to Invade MAGA Spaces to Convert Trump Supporters
Warren Squire
Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
From 'Sharp as a Tack' to Start the Attack: Dems Blame Biden for Kamala's Catastrophic Campaign
Warren Squire
Let the Tears FLOW: Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz Cry Over Kamala's Loss
Amy Curtis
Harris-Walz Spokesperson Tells Campaign Staffers, ‘Do Not Ask What Happened’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called Doug P.
Advertisement