Don't Blame the Harris Campaign; Blame Toxic Masculinity, White Supremacy, and Transphobia

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on November 06, 2024
Twitchy

As we learned from MSNBC's Joy Reid, Kamala Harris was "flawless" and ran a "perfect campaign." That's why so many Democrats are placing the blame for her loss squarely on the American people: white women, white men without a college education, and so on. We've been assured that had Harris been a white man, she would have won the race handily.

Our own Sam Janney compiled 20 of the best liberal meltdowns earlier Wednesday, but they just keep rolling in. The consensus seems to be that Harris was the perfect candidate and America just failed her.

Here's the guy who calls the cops over a toothbrush, David Leavitt, imparting his wisdom:

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar was still watching the returns come in on election night when he wanted to be clear about something:

How about the mass deportation of transgender people? Trump should have run on that.

Jed Shugerman is a professor at the Boston University School of Law and he managed to fill in the gaps that Leavitt and Rupar overlooked:

Anyone blaming Harris or Walz has utterly missed the point. They were the perfect candidates for America in 2024. They did everything right — it's America that has the problem.

May the Democrats continue to double down on this position and never learn that maybe they ran an unpopular candidate who was installed by the Democrat elite without a primary and utterly failed on every front from inflation to the border.

