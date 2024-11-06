Don't Blame the Harris Campaign; Blame Toxic Masculinity, White Supremacy, and Transphobia

As we learned from MSNBC's Joy Reid, Kamala Harris was "flawless" and ran a "perfect campaign." That's why so many Democrats are placing the blame for her loss squarely on the American people: white women, white men without a college education, and so on. We've been assured that had Harris been a white man, she would have won the race handily.

Our own Sam Janney compiled 20 of the best liberal meltdowns earlier Wednesday, but they just keep rolling in. The consensus seems to be that Harris was the perfect candidate and America just failed her.

Here's the guy who calls the cops over a toothbrush, David Leavitt, imparting his wisdom:

Uneducated xenophobic sexist racists are ruining this country — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) November 6, 2024

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar was still watching the returns come in on election night when he wanted to be clear about something:

If Trump wins, there will be efforts to blame Russian interference or the Harris campaign or Biden, etc. That's all fair. But we need to be clear eyed that a huge swath of America likes what Trump is selling. Transphobia. Mass deportation. That's what he ran on. And here we are. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2024

How about the mass deportation of transgender people? Trump should have run on that.

Jed Shugerman is a professor at the Boston University School of Law and he managed to fill in the gaps that Leavitt and Rupar overlooked:

Anyone blaming Harris or Walz today has utterly lost the plot & missed the point.

This is fundamentally about America, toxic masculinity, & white supremacy.

Blaming Harris would be part of that problem, not the solution.

She deserves our thanks.

Thank you, @vp @KamalaHarris — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) November 6, 2024

Anyone blaming Harris or Walz has utterly missed the point. They were the perfect candidates for America in 2024. They did everything right — it's America that has the problem.

Calm down — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 6, 2024

As someone who dreams to see the universities where you work closed and their endowments seized, I agree with this messaging. Keep going! — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 6, 2024

I agree that you Democrats should totally push this idea. https://t.co/58WbtA0PJi — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 6, 2024

I love how you can't even see that what you just wrote is the reason. It's adorable. — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) November 6, 2024

Another racist making everything about race. — Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) November 6, 2024

Your complete lack of self reflection is why your side will continue to lose into forever



This is 100% their fault. She was selected not elected. Constantly demonizing your political opposition is why you’re here today



By all means.. double down on it



No mercy for you commies — Luke📡🏴‍☠️ (@LukeTaylorUSA) November 6, 2024

Perhaps repeatedly and hysterically accusing more than half the country of being scumbag, sexist, racist Nazis is not the most effective political strategy? — Derick Cooper (@derick_cooper5) November 6, 2024

Never change. The election map won’t either. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) November 6, 2024

"This is fundamentally about America, toxic masculinity, & white supremacy."



Perhaps God will grant us the great fortune to have the Democrats continue to run with this patent political failure of a position.



May they never learn. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) November 6, 2024

You realize you’re just going to lose harder because we all voted against this right? — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 6, 2024

This mindset is why you will continue to lose. — Jason Southwell (@JasonSouthwell) November 6, 2024

Breathtaking stupidity and a shocking lack of awareness — pearsonified (@pearsonified) November 6, 2024

"We're flawless, it's the people who are the real problem."



Yeah that thinking never led to bad outcomes. — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 6, 2024

May the Democrats continue to double down on this position and never learn that maybe they ran an unpopular candidate who was installed by the Democrat elite without a primary and utterly failed on every front from inflation to the border.

