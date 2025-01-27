Def. Secretary Pete Hegseth ‘Deadnames’ Bases Whose Names Were Changed
Sunny Hostin: Trump Wants a Certain 'Look' for Criminal Illegal Immigrants and That's Racist

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 27, 2025
Twitter

"And I think that's racist." Who would ever imagine those words coming out of Sunny Hostin's mouth? On "The View" Monday, Hostin said that there absolutely were people who wanted to see "this kind of pain and destruction" — she's talking about ICE rounding up convicted murderers and child rapists. But what about European migrants who've overstayed their visas and are thus undocumented? Hostin believes that the Trump administration is trying to create a certain "look" of a criminal migrant, and that's racist.

Border czar Tom Homan is targeting the "worst first." If they happen to be Hispanic, well, that's just too bad. The DEA and ICE took nearly 50 members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua into custody the other night, and they've rounded up MS-13 gang members as well. That's racist because it makes it look like these criminal gangs are Hispanic.

We've been promised they're all going back.

We'll get to the European immigrants who've overstayed their welcome. We're sorry all the people ICE is currently busting seem to be brown, but we don't think they're doing it on purpose.

***

