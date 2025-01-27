Sunny Hostin: Trump Wants a Certain 'Look' for Criminal Illegal Immigrants and That's Racist

"And I think that's racist." Who would ever imagine those words coming out of Sunny Hostin's mouth? On "The View" Monday, Hostin said that there absolutely were people who wanted to see "this kind of pain and destruction" — she's talking about ICE rounding up convicted murderers and child rapists. But what about European migrants who've overstayed their visas and are thus undocumented? Hostin believes that the Trump administration is trying to create a certain "look" of a criminal migrant, and that's racist.

Advertisement

🚨 SUNNY HOSTIN: People want to see this pain and destruction for a certain group of migrant... The Europeans who overstay their visas are undocumented, but they don't come across the border. Trump wants the "look" of a "criminal migrant." That's racist.pic.twitter.com/CLJylTCN5X — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 27, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan is targeting the "worst first." If they happen to be Hispanic, well, that's just too bad. The DEA and ICE took nearly 50 members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua into custody the other night, and they've rounded up MS-13 gang members as well. That's racist because it makes it look like these criminal gangs are Hispanic.

Everything is “racist” to these folks — Daniel (@daniel_dinoia) January 27, 2025

Enforcing our laws isn’t racist. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 27, 2025

Do these folks have one thought, one conversation, without thinking about race? — Matt (@amattattack) January 27, 2025

So much grandstanding for violent criminals being made to leave. — Sarcaticus (@Sarcaticus) January 27, 2025

The European visa overstays are going back too.



They're ALL going back. Everyone who shouldn't be here. — Aurondarklord (@auronburner) January 27, 2025

We've been promised they're all going back.

Sunny Hostin is making a great case to deport everybody who is an illegal alien. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) January 27, 2025

She has the IQ of a baked potato. — TheModernFederalist (@ModernFed) January 27, 2025

I have no idea what race Sunny Hostin is but I’m totally cool with deporting her too.



This isn’t about race. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 27, 2025

Yes, Europeans aren't sneaking across the Southern border. What part of "illegal" don't you understand? — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 27, 2025

illegal immigrant is a certain group or type of immigrant... not a race or skin color... just illegal vs. legal — dushyanth (@dushyanth0102) January 27, 2025

The bottomline is Sunny is so racist that she assumes everyone else is racist.



Her only evidence is herself and like the egomaniac that she is that’s enough for her. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) January 27, 2025

We'll get to the European immigrants who've overstayed their welcome. We're sorry all the people ICE is currently busting seem to be brown, but we don't think they're doing it on purpose.

***