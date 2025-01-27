NBC’s Ken Dilanian Says Most People Just Never Heard About Biden’s Border Enforcement
Def. Secretary Pete Hegseth ‘Deadnames’ Bases Whose Names Were Changed

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 27, 2025
From gif

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth showed up at the Pentagon Monday and took questions from the press after a brief statement. He said that lethality, not DEI, was the name of the game and every moment he was there, his thoughts were with the troops in Fort Benning and Fort Bragg.

… Our job is lethality and readiness and warfighting."

Didn't he mean to say Fort Moore and Fort Liberty? The Independent caught it. Hegseth was "deadnaming" those military bases.

“Here’s what we do: We get elected — I’m doing it,” Trump told supporters last October in a town hall event near Fort Liberty. “I’m doing it… we did win two world wars from Fort Bragg, right? So, this is not a time to be changing names, and we’re going to do that. We’re going to do everything we can, and we’re going to get it back.”

To be honest, we didn't know the new names either, so it sounded perfectly natural to us. Fort Benning and Fort Bragg.

***

