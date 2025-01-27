Def. Secretary Pete Hegseth ‘Deadnames’ Bases Whose Names Were Changed

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth showed up at the Pentagon Monday and took questions from the press after a brief statement. He said that lethality, not DEI, was the name of the game and every moment he was there, his thoughts were with the troops in Fort Benning and Fort Bragg.

🚨 Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives to the Pentagon for his first day: "Every moment that I'm here, I'm thinking about the guys and gals in Guam, in Germany, in Fort Benning, and Fort Bragg, on missile defense sites, and aircraft carriers. Our job is lethality and readiness… pic.twitter.com/DxTI8yNQJD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 27, 2025

… Our job is lethality and readiness and warfighting."

Catch the subtle message? https://t.co/ei7IoYbEaV — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 27, 2025

Didn't he mean to say Fort Moore and Fort Liberty? The Independent caught it. Hegseth was "deadnaming" those military bases.

“Here’s what we do: We get elected — I’m doing it,” Trump told supporters last October in a town hall event near Fort Liberty. “I’m doing it… we did win two world wars from Fort Bragg, right? So, this is not a time to be changing names, and we’re going to do that. We’re going to do everything we can, and we’re going to get it back.”

Names are changing. Fort Bragg, Fort Benning. — kath (@Muskadoptme) January 27, 2025

They'd better be getting the old signage back out of storage cuz those bases are getting back their old names! — Jay Baumgartner (@LCBaum) January 27, 2025

Change it back to Bragg. ASAP — Sean P. Gallagher (@Hardway325) January 27, 2025

Correct that travesty heaped upon us by Democrats. — Dale Viator (@dviator3018) January 27, 2025

Fort Bragg. (Not "Fort Liberty", for the slower ones among us.) Gotta love that guy...how much you want to bet all the bases that got renamed are going to be put back to their old names shortly? — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) January 27, 2025

Subtlety is one of his best traits. — Eric Etzel (@EtzelEric) January 27, 2025

That is GOLD right there.

Hegseth using the old names of our military bases.

I'm for going back to the old names.

Change them, Pete. — Art Goodrich (@ArtGoodrich) January 27, 2025

You mean Fort Trayvon Martin and Fort George Floyd will be forced to change names?! pic.twitter.com/q0EwSbxwrl — Crankier Hank (@SurelyNotHank) January 27, 2025

I don’t even know the names of the new bases because I won’t use them, so while I noticed him call them the proper names, couldn’t tell you the wrong ones. — Rickybobby1 (@LongAlong7886) January 27, 2025

To be honest, we didn't know the new names either, so it sounded perfectly natural to us. Fort Benning and Fort Bragg.

***