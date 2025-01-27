NBC’s Ken Dilanian Says Most People Just Never Heard About Biden’s Border Enforcement

A Fox News reporter was there Sunday when border czar Tom Homan himself, along with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, showed up for the ICE raids in Chicago. Bove said that the operation was to show that the Justice Department would work in lockstep with the Department of Homeland Security.

VIDEO: Tom Homan in Chicago today along with US Deputy AG Emil Bove. Immigration enforcements in the city.



Homan thanks federal agencies for being in Chicago today. Bove says in part this operation is to show the country DHS is running this operation and will be in lockstep… pic.twitter.com/05RxZ1EHTV — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 26, 2025

Ken Dilanian, who works for NBC News, which certainly had the resources to cover all that President Joe Biden was doing to secure the border, didn't do so. The Biden administration never paraded out Merrick Garland.

The political messaging component of this is fascinating. The Biden administration deported people, too. They launched ops to hunt for criminal aliens. These sorts of actions have wide support among the public. But as far as I recall, Merrick Garland never personally showed up… https://t.co/iAOc8jWck2 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 27, 2025

… personally showed up to be present for one, let alone put out imagery of him doing that. The upshot is that most people never heard about all the things the Biden folks did to step up border enforcement towards the end of their term.

Why didn't NBC News make sure everyone heard about all the things the Biden folks did to step up border enforcement … toward the end of their term?

Hilarious. — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) January 27, 2025

You are an unserious person and a propagandist. — Tom (@thekingofalps) January 27, 2025

That's well documented.

Perception is reality and the reality is the border was open for 4 years and those are facts Kenny — Ryan Bills (@RyanBills081361) January 27, 2025

Towards the end of the term because they knew it would cost them the election. — justine ling (@JustinLinguini) January 27, 2025

🤔 So, what you're saying is, there's no record of those actions anywhere. Yeah, we kinda got that. 🙄 — Ne Plus Ultra .. personal responsibility matters (@NePlus4aiv) January 27, 2025

It’s the difference between token action and genuine action. People see it, regardless of how hard you try to obscure the obvious, night-and-day difference between the border policies of the two presidents. — Throat Wobbler Mangrove (@MBaxter013) January 27, 2025

Showing up at something like this would have interrupted Merrick Garland's valuable nap time. — SkeeterBombay (@SkeeterBombay) January 27, 2025

Sort of hard to publicize the nothing that Biden did. — ngfs1969 (@GrandOscar1970) January 27, 2025

People in Dilanian's replies are trying to argue that it was a messaging problem and that Biden did a tremendous amount to secure the border, they just didn't publicize it because they were too shy or something.

