NBC’s Ken Dilanian Says Most People Just Never Heard About Biden’s Border Enforcement

Brett T.  |  10:10 PM on January 27, 2025
Townhall Media

A Fox News reporter was there Sunday when border czar Tom Homan himself, along with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, showed up for the ICE raids in Chicago. Bove said that the operation was to show that the Justice Department would work in lockstep with the Department of Homeland Security.

Ken Dilanian, who works for NBC News, which certainly had the resources to cover all that President Joe Biden was doing to secure the border, didn't do so. The Biden administration never paraded out Merrick Garland.

… personally showed up to be  present for one, let alone put out imagery of him doing that.  The upshot is that most people never heard about all the things the Biden folks did to step up border enforcement towards the end of their term.

Why didn't NBC News make sure everyone heard about all the things the Biden folks did to step up border enforcement … toward the end of their term?

That's well documented.

People in Dilanian's replies are trying to argue that it was a messaging problem and that Biden did a tremendous amount to secure the border, they just didn't publicize it because they were too shy or something.

