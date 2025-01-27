Monday Morning Meme Madness

X User Loser: Colombia President Reposts His ‘L’ on Social Media and Quickly...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on January 27, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp


Welcome to the first Biden-less Monday in a long time. It was a great week. Trump was busy, Democrats were having wall-to-wall meltdowns, and we were loving every minute of it.

Unfortunately, the fun has to come to an end, at least momentarily, for the curse that is Monday.

We're gonna fight back against Monday, however, with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this past week.

LOLOLOL!

What a way to kick things off.

HAHA! Poor monkey.

OUCH!

That's because it's the only proper response. 😂

Bwahaha!

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's a cute baby clip. Hey, we couldn't help but laugh!

HAHAHA!

Somebody had to do it.

Fajitas are delicious.

That's hilarious! Liberal activists are typically inept morons.

LOLOLOL! That's good.

At some point, you might just need to consider renaming your business. 😂

People were having about as much fun with Barron's antics on Inauguration Day as Barron was having on Inauguration Day. You love to see it.

Yes! If you can cancel the 3 pm meeting today, do it.

Yep, that's how it is. 😂

It's probably worth a fortune.

That dude didn't have eyebrows for a month. LOL.

LOL!

Spirit Airlines: Now with more methane!

Joe's probably getting all the ice cream he wants now.

He really got out of hand with those pardons. 😂

This is what we’re gonna look like on the office desk by 2:00 pm on this fine Monday.

Sorry, Chiefs fans. (We're pretty sure this is AI-generated.)

Nicely done, Hollaria. 😂

When he vacuumed the ceiling … 💀💀💀

Life doesn't always turn out the way you thought it would. You just have to laugh through it.

She was so close. 😂

(Rimshot)

Mondays are like that, but you miss everything.

The struggle is real. 😂

That kid just keeps growing.

Not gonna lie … much better than the original. 😂

HAHA!

LOLOLOL!

Admit it, your New Year's resolution has already crashed and burned. 😂

Car for the save!

The resemblance is uncanny. 😂

He almost had it. 😂😂😂

We knew it!

Our classic comedy sketch this week is a throwback to the Adam Sandler days of SNL in honor of the recent MLK holiday.

LOL. Classic.

Now get out there and do your profession justice this Monday.

There's going to be lots of fun Democrat meltdowns in the days to come and plenty of funny for us to share with you next Monday. We can't wait!

Until we meme again …

