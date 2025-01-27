Monday Morning Meme Madness





Welcome to the first Biden-less Monday in a long time. It was a great week. Trump was busy, Democrats were having wall-to-wall meltdowns, and we were loving every minute of it.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the fun has to come to an end, at least momentarily, for the curse that is Monday.

We're gonna fight back against Monday, however, with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this past week.

LOLOLOL!

What a way to kick things off.

HAHA! Poor monkey.

OUCH!

Dudes will see this and think “hell yeah” pic.twitter.com/82rNXOrTQ7 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 24, 2025

That's because it's the only proper response. 😂

Bwahaha!

When my son was a baby, if I said ‘apples and bananas’ together he would laugh like this. If you’re on the fence about starting a family just do it. You’ll never regret it. My son is 23 now and we talk almost every day. pic.twitter.com/SYvCLelgJO — @amuse (@amuse) January 25, 2025

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's a cute baby clip. Hey, we couldn't help but laugh!

HAHAHA!

BREAKING: Trump signs executive order banning skinny jeans for men:

j/k pic.twitter.com/hstuQce3uG — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) January 27, 2025

Somebody had to do it.

When you see the server emerge from the kitchen with a piping hot sizzling platter of combo fajitas for two. pic.twitter.com/9bycyv2QpW — Ryan, Perdido en TX (@RyanLostinTX) January 20, 2025

Fajitas are delicious.

PETA activists tried to dump a truckload of dirt in front of the ASPCA headquarters, but turns out the dirt was frozen solid.



Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/rzOKqzyJHN — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) January 26, 2025

That's hilarious! Liberal activists are typically inept morons.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Just went to the Oreo website and hit “accept all cookies” … and now we wait — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) January 23, 2025

LOLOLOL! That's good.

At some point, you might just need to consider renaming your business. 😂

Me when I fix my parents TV by changing the input to HDMI 1: pic.twitter.com/SReJHjIjeZ — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 24, 2025

People were having about as much fun with Barron's antics on Inauguration Day as Barron was having on Inauguration Day. You love to see it.

Me in the Microsoft Teams chat, canceling the 3pm recurring meeting: pic.twitter.com/aYBFfQYv2y — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 24, 2025

Yes! If you can cancel the 3 pm meeting today, do it.

Yep, that's how it is. 😂

It's probably worth a fortune.

Advertisement

That dude didn't have eyebrows for a month. LOL.

LOL!

You decide to save $17 and fly Spirit Airlines pic.twitter.com/8qZI00j8DO — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) January 27, 2025

Spirit Airlines: Now with more methane!

Joe's probably getting all the ice cream he wants now.

He really got out of hand with those pardons. 😂

Dog snoring compilation that looks like it’s right out of the cartoons. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0JZvb7LaW3 — Rob (@_ROB_29) January 26, 2025

This is what we’re gonna look like on the office desk by 2:00 pm on this fine Monday.

Sorry, Chiefs fans. (We're pretty sure this is AI-generated.)

This is my son’s breakfast today. Our Sunday cook is too afraid to leave his apartment because there are ICE vans in the parking lot.



Every single person who voted for Trump deserves to burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/WYLh1QKT7C — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 26, 2025

Nicely done, Hollaria. 😂

When he vacuumed the ceiling … 💀💀💀

Advertisement

Life doesn't always turn out the way you thought it would. You just have to laugh through it.

She was so close. 😂

(Rimshot)

Bro used up 10 years worth of his luck pic.twitter.com/3j2jwP3Aao — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 26, 2025

Mondays are like that, but you miss everything.

everyone please keep my 15 yo in your thoughts and prayers today. Because of a plumbing issue that isn't fixed yet, he has to walk about 20 steps further to the next closest bathroom from his room. He is "sick of this crap". — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) January 25, 2025

The struggle is real. 😂

That kid just keeps growing.

Not gonna lie … much better than the original. 😂

HAHA!

That time dana white caught urijah faber flexing in the window reflection 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kst7giNqGX — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) January 26, 2025

LOLOLOL!

Admit it, your New Year's resolution has already crashed and burned. 😂

The cat, at the end, understood the assignment. pic.twitter.com/Y4qQS61T5f — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) January 26, 2025

Advertisement

Car for the save!

The resemblance is uncanny. 😂

He almost had it. 😂😂😂

We knew it!

Our classic comedy sketch this week is a throwback to the Adam Sandler days of SNL in honor of the recent MLK holiday.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

LOL. Classic.

Now get out there and do your profession justice this Monday.

There's going to be lots of fun Democrat meltdowns in the days to come and plenty of funny for us to share with you next Monday. We can't wait!

Until we meme again …