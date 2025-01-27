Margaret Brennan Notes FEMA Has Specialized Expertise These Poorer States Don’t Have

Def. Secretary Pete Hegseth ‘Deadnames’ Bases Whose Names Were Changed
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 27, 2025
AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File

As Twitchy reported Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance went into the lion's den of CBS News' "Face the Nation" and talked with a very confrontational Margaret Brennan about how President Trump has yet to bring down the high cost of groceries. There were so many reaction shots of Brennan being owned that they became a meme.

Let's talk about FEMA, which in Florida was directed to "avoid homes advertising Trump" with yard signs or flags. President Joe Biden announced on January 10 that the government would cover 100 percent of the cost of "measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months," while people in North Carolina were still living in tents.

Brennan pressed Vance on FEMA, saying that it had "specialized expertise" that these poorer Southern states just didn't have. It would be nice if FEMA would demonstrate some of that expertise in the rebuilding effort. Fortunately, these states have the Redneck Army and the Cajun Navy, and the Amish to build tiny homes while the federal government twiddles its thumbs.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Trump and Vance are going to retool it so it doesn't suck.

Vance was good to correct her and say that the relief money has to stop flowing through the bureaucrats in FEMA and get to the people who need it.

True.

***

