Margaret Brennan Notes FEMA Has Specialized Expertise These Poorer States Don’t Have

As Twitchy reported Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance went into the lion's den of CBS News' "Face the Nation" and talked with a very confrontational Margaret Brennan about how President Trump has yet to bring down the high cost of groceries. There were so many reaction shots of Brennan being owned that they became a meme.

Advertisement

Let's talk about FEMA, which in Florida was directed to "avoid homes advertising Trump" with yard signs or flags. President Joe Biden announced on January 10 that the government would cover 100 percent of the cost of "measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months," while people in North Carolina were still living in tents.

Brennan pressed Vance on FEMA, saying that it had "specialized expertise" that these poorer Southern states just didn't have. It would be nice if FEMA would demonstrate some of that expertise in the rebuilding effort. Fortunately, these states have the Redneck Army and the Cajun Navy, and the Amish to build tiny homes while the federal government twiddles its thumbs.

The mainstream media suggesting that southern states are TOO STUPID to know how to deal with natural disasters without FEMA…



…might be the most elitist crap I’ve ever heard



I’ll take a redneck with a tractor over FEMA all day, just ask anyone in Western North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Lq8zlZB9Zz — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 27, 2025

When the mask of “reporters” comes off in interviews like this, you realize their hatred of southern people.



There’s a reason they ignored Western North Carolina for months.



They hate us, think we are uneducated, and backwards and don’t deserve to be helped. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 27, 2025

Alabama is full of LITERAL ROCKET SCIENTISTS. https://t.co/1pbm0LwOFm — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 27, 2025

A massive surplus of IQ in Huntsville. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 27, 2025

Thank you for sharing this. I had missed it. Now I am off to get blood pressure medication. — Ethan Keller (@theEthanKeller) January 27, 2025

FEMA was a disaster back during Katrina. ONLY the Churches from around the country showed up. FEMA gave out "campers" about a month after. That was the end of their "help". Food, water, rebuilding came from churches and other organizations. FEMA sucks. — Stacey Celebrates (@SunlightShine55) January 27, 2025

Trump and Vance are going to retool it so it doesn't suck.

Margaret, your bigotry is showing. — Danielle Haskell (@Dan__i) January 27, 2025

That is insane elitism — Persuasion Magazine (@PERSUASIONMGZN) January 27, 2025

Gotta love her dead-on certainty that these states are all populated by illiterate morons who literally cannot clean up after a natural disaster. Her RIGHTEOUS conviction that these people are just too STUPID to cope. — dabhidh m (@clannanrothaich) January 27, 2025

Advertisement

Their blind arrogance has gone beyond pathetic to comical. — Joe Goldendoodle 🦴 (@Hapnotes) January 27, 2025

The condescension from these people is nuts. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) January 27, 2025

Vance was good to correct her and say that the relief money has to stop flowing through the bureaucrats in FEMA and get to the people who need it.

The West was ruined by women like this pic.twitter.com/vg6HYjj2Cm — Smash Baals (@smashbaals) January 26, 2025

True.

***