Joe Biden's Revenge? Nancy Pelosi Revealed What Really Happened With the Democrat Coup
Disaster Debacle: Whistleblowers Say FEMA Relief Workers Skipped Homes with Trump Signs and Banners

Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

FEMA is dealing with a PR disaster after whistleblowers came forward with proof relief workers were told to NOT help Trump supporters. It happened in Florida in the destructive wake of Hurricane Milton. In a text message, workers were advised to 'avoid homes advertising Trump'. So, if a Florida resident had a Trump sign, banner or any visible MAGA paraphernalia they were skipped over by relief workers.

Read more about it here.

FEMA has admitted this text is real and says the employee responsible has been removed from their role with the agency. That sounds like they're still employed.

Of course, Trump supporters are angry.

Yes, the person who did this evil needs to be fired immediately, not on paid leave.

Just as Trump supporters are sick of the federal government targeting President-Elect Donald Trump, they're also fed-up with also being in the government's crosshairs. Trump needs to end the weaponization of the government against American citizens.

These posters agree.

Hopefully, Trump and Elon Musk can clean up these bloated, hateful government agencies.

It's disgusting that FEMA would play politics during a disaster. Hurricanes, and other natural disasters, do not differentiate between people according to political affiliation, race, religion or any other criteria - and neither should our government.

