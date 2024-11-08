Disaster Debacle: Whistleblowers Say FEMA Relief Workers Skipped Homes with Trump Signs and Banners

FEMA is dealing with a PR disaster after whistleblowers came forward with proof relief workers were told to NOT help Trump supporters. It happened in Florida in the destructive wake of Hurricane Milton. In a text message, workers were advised to 'avoid homes advertising Trump'. So, if a Florida resident had a Trump sign, banner or any visible MAGA paraphernalia they were skipped over by relief workers.

EXCLUSIVE: Internal messages obtained by The Daily Wire show a FEMA official ordered relief workers in Florida not to help houses with Trump signs pic.twitter.com/o73ejUuYUG — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 8, 2024

UPDATE: FEMA confirms this incident, saying it is "deeply disturbed by this employee's actions," "horrified that this took place," and that it has taken "extreme actions to correct this situation." https://t.co/Y5opCSu59F — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 8, 2024

FULL STATEMENT: "FEMA helps all survivors regardless of their political preference or affiliation and we are deeply disturbed by this employee’s actions. While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role and are… — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 8, 2024

FEMA has admitted this text is real and says the employee responsible has been removed from their role with the agency. That sounds like they're still employed.

Of course, Trump supporters are angry.

Removed from their role means they weren't fired. Yet they publicly trash talk the people going onto social media saying they haven't seen FEMA or received any help from them. — Amy Myers (@on_walkabout) November 8, 2024

So nobody lost their job and went to jail. Not good enough — Mises (@ShockedNotShock) November 8, 2024

"Removed from role" sounds like "paid leave" not like "fired." — BundlebranchblockMD🇺🇸 (@Bleedinheart2MD) November 8, 2024

Yes, the person who did this evil needs to be fired immediately, not on paid leave.

Just as Trump supporters are sick of the federal government targeting President-Elect Donald Trump, they're also fed-up with also being in the government's crosshairs. Trump needs to end the weaponization of the government against American citizens.

These posters agree.

Donald Trump needs to make reforming FEMA one of his top priorities.



We can't have federal relief agencies taking political affiliation into account when deciding who should receive assistance. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) November 8, 2024

Remember this, Dems, as you whine about what went wrong.



Weaponization of govt wasn't just against Trump.



This is why regular people voted Trump. — Laurie (@laurieinri) November 8, 2024

This makes me furious. A normal human, indpendent voter or any Republican, would always want to help anyone even a Kamala supporter. Democrats are more kindred to Authoritarian thought than I even imagined. — WebbyBytes (@BytesWebby) November 8, 2024

Hopefully, Trump and Elon Musk can clean up these bloated, hateful government agencies.

It's disgusting that FEMA would play politics during a disaster. Hurricanes, and other natural disasters, do not differentiate between people according to political affiliation, race, religion or any other criteria - and neither should our government.