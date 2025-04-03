NBC News Scrapes the Bottom of the Barrel to Get a Nurse's Opinion on Trump's Tariffs

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 03, 2025
Gif meme

This writer will confess she laughed out loud at this NBC News story, because it's that absurd. This also tells her that, despite a lot of debate around the tariff issue, the Left can't articulate any actual opposition to it.

If you don't know what the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act is (it's been a while since AP U.S. History), here's a recap from Grok:

The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, officially known as the Tariff Act of 1930, was a U.S. law signed into effect on June 17, 1930, by President Herbert Hoover. It raised tariffs (taxes) on over 20,000 imported goods to historically high levels, aiming to protect American farmers and industries from foreign competition during the early stages of the Great Depression.

The act was sponsored by Senator Reed Smoot (Republican from Utah) and Representative Willis C. Hawley (Republican from Oregon). It increased the average tariff on dutiable imports from about 38% to roughly 45-50%, depending on the product.

And let's be real, no one save for historians and economists really knows Smoot-Hawley these days.

Yet NBC News pulls out the great-granddaugther of one of the Act's sponsors as an authority on the issue:

They write:

Carey Stewart Cezar, a retired nurse who lives in Baltimore, watched with dismay Wednesday as President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports.

Cezar voted for Vice President Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election and opposes Trump’s economic policies. But she said she has another reason to be skeptical of Trump’s tariffs: She is a descendant of one of the legislators behind the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, a law that many economic historians believe worsened the Great Depression.

'I think it’s a terrible idea and potentially devastating,' Cezar, 70, said in a phone interview Wednesday, a few hours after Trump announced plans to impose duties on goods brought into the United States from other countries. 'I think people don’t remember all the harm caused by tariffs in our history.'

Instead of talking to any of those economic historians, they talk to a retired nurse. Who is about as qualified to discuss economic policy as this writer is qualified to discuss Naval strategy because her dad served during Vietnam: that is to say, not at all.

But you do you, NBC News.

'Trust the experts!'

Or something.

And they wonder why no one trusts media anymore.

Total mystery.

Depends on who his great-grandfather was.

They're a full-blown three-ring circus.

They're going to ask an electrician about foreign policy next.

Absolutely comical.

That's why we're here to mock them for this.

Bang up job, NBC.

We'd call it grasping at straws, but it's so much more pathetic than that.

