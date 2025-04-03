Now That the Border Is Secure It's Safe for Dems to Go (Tom Homan Should Crash Their Presser)

Now that the southern border is secure, some of the same Democrats who insisted it couldn't be done without congressional legislation will be visiting to possibly either take credit or try to figure out how to make it porous again. After all, the Trump administration is deporting many of the same people the Democrats were hoping to turn into voters (that's also evidenced by the Dem lawsuit attempting to halt Trump's executive order requiring proof of citizenship to vote in U.S. elections).

Fox News' Bill Melugin is reporting that a contingent of Democrats will now to pay a visit to the border and ponder just one of the issues that helped cost the Democrats the 2024 presidential election:

NEW: Democrats will visit the southern border tomorrow!



Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Ranking Member of the House Homeland Security Committee, will lead a delegation to Border Patrol's San Diego sector on Friday to "conduct oversight of Trump admin border policies firsthand."… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 3, 2025

It's finally safe to go.

Despite being the Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee at the time, Congressman Thompson had no interest in discussing the border crisis with me on Capitol Hill when I went to DC in October 2022: pic.twitter.com/wnaJ5mLYWA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 3, 2025

We can't wait to see what kind of spin the Dems have in store for their border visit.

Lol. They address the issue once it has been resolved. https://t.co/FFH6JcYxzf — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) April 3, 2025

Typical.

How many times did they go tot he border when it was OVERRUN? — TrumpTok (@Trump_Tok) April 3, 2025

Thompson went once, in April 2021 when it was all starting. Never went again, as far as I'm aware. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 3, 2025

And only now here they come to save the day!

They’re about four years too late https://t.co/xwHWSXQfWl — Macarena Martinez (@macamrtz) April 3, 2025

NOW they're pretending to care?

Which Republican is going to do the Linda McMahon run-in? https://t.co/Udc4M0Aabh — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 3, 2025

Hopefully Tom Homan crashes the Dems' news conference at the border to point out how little they cared about open borders for several years and what the devastating consequences of the kinds of policies they've supported have been.