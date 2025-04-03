VIP
Not Even CLOSE, Bud! The Hill Wants Us to Believe the Pendulum Is...
Only 19% of Baltimore Kids Are Proficient in Math, So the District Spends...
Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs...
U.S. Bans Romantic Relationships Between Gov Workers and Chinese Citizens, Eric Swalwell H...
EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES...
NBC News Scrapes the Bottom of the Barrel to Get a Nurse's Opinion...
CNN's Abby Phillip Gets Fact Checked to Her Face!
HORSES**T! Stephanie Ruhle Tries Lecturing MAGA About What THEY Voted for but Dean...
Chuck Schumer Triggered By Elon Musk's Spot-On 1-Word Post About Dems Suing to...
Fauci's WIFE? LOL! So... ABOUT Those Higher-Up Firings at NIH, You May Have...
'Keep Yackin' You GRIFTER!' Greg Gutfeld Pulls ZERO Punches Taking Joe Scarborough DOWN...
VIP
Did the Media/Left Serve Up Takes Like These When the Market Dropped During...
IT'S ALL A PLOT! LOL! Chris Murphy's Thread 'Exposing' Trump's REAL Tariff Plan...
Sen. John Kennedy Has the PERFECT Question for Democrats Asking WHO Should be...

Now That the Border Is Secure It's Safe for Dems to Go (Tom Homan Should Crash Their Presser)

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on April 03, 2025
Twitchy

Now that the southern border is secure, some of the same Democrats who insisted it couldn't be done without congressional legislation will be visiting to possibly either take credit or try to figure out how to make it porous again. After all, the Trump administration is deporting many of the same people the Democrats were hoping to turn into voters (that's also evidenced by the Dem lawsuit attempting to halt Trump's executive order requiring proof of citizenship to vote in U.S. elections). 

Advertisement

Fox News' Bill Melugin is reporting that a contingent of Democrats will now to pay a visit to the border and ponder just one of the issues that helped cost the Democrats the 2024 presidential election:

It's finally safe to go.

We can't wait to see what kind of spin the Dems have in store for their border visit. 

Typical. 

Recommended

EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats
Sam J.
Advertisement

And only now here they come to save the day!

NOW they're pretending to care?

Hopefully Tom Homan crashes the Dems' news conference at the border to point out how little they cared about open borders for several years and what the devastating consequences of the kinds of policies they've supported have been.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats
Sam J.
Only 19% of Baltimore Kids Are Proficient in Math, So the District Spends Money on THIS Instead
Amy Curtis
'Keep Yackin' You GRIFTER!' Greg Gutfeld Pulls ZERO Punches Taking Joe Scarborough DOWN (Watch)
Sam J.
HORSES**T! Stephanie Ruhle Tries Lecturing MAGA About What THEY Voted for but Dean Cain AIN'T Havin' It
Sam J.
Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs so They Can Serve and LOL
Sam J.
Fauci's WIFE? LOL! So... ABOUT Those Higher-Up Firings at NIH, You May Have MISSED This Hilarious Tidbit
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats Sam J.
Advertisement