Collin Rugg Reports Voters in Bucks Co., PA Are Being Told to Leave Long Early Voting Lines, Come Back

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Yesterday, we told you about the burned ballots in Washington and Oregon, which is making a lot of people raise their eyebrows. What sort of election shenanigans will we see this year? The Democrats are panicking, pulling ads in states like North Carolina as Kamala Harris' blue wall cracks and things fall apart for her campaign.

We expect them to get desperate.

And desperate people do stupid things. Like this:

The entire post reads:

'There’s been lines like this for days across counties in PA. Only for election officials to come out and push people out of line and tell them to come back,' said James Blair, political director of the Trump campaign.

Blair also said there are Democrats in Bucks County running around with badges on, intimidating voters while pretending like they are election officials.'The Democrats are running around in Bucks County, PA with badges trying to pretend like they are elections officials. These people are not officials. Intimidation tactics,' @JamesBlairUSA said.

If true, this is damning. And voter intimidation. Bucks county went to Biden by less than four percentage points in 2020.

Where are the defenders of democracy?

If this were Republicans, they'd definitely be arrested and charged.

Unacceptable.

THIS.

Anyone else would be.

 This writer and voter would be livid. And more determined than ever to vote.

Because the defenders of democracy want it to be chaotic.

Solid advice.

But democracy.

Or something.

It warrants investigation and, if true, the GOP needs to take legal action.

