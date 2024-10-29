Collin Rugg Reports Voters in Bucks Co., PA Are Being Told to Leave Long Early Voting Lines, Come Back

Yesterday, we told you about the burned ballots in Washington and Oregon, which is making a lot of people raise their eyebrows. What sort of election shenanigans will we see this year? The Democrats are panicking, pulling ads in states like North Carolina as Kamala Harris' blue wall cracks and things fall apart for her campaign.

BREAKING: Election officials are pushing people out of line in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, telling them to come back later.



"There’s been lines like this for days across counties in PA. Only for election officials to come out and push people out of line and tell them to come… pic.twitter.com/RyyIKT2glh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2024

The entire post reads:

'There’s been lines like this for days across counties in PA. Only for election officials to come out and push people out of line and tell them to come back,' said James Blair, political director of the Trump campaign. Blair also said there are Democrats in Bucks County running around with badges on, intimidating voters while pretending like they are election officials.'The Democrats are running around in Bucks County, PA with badges trying to pretend like they are elections officials. These people are not officials. Intimidation tactics,' @JamesBlairUSA said.

If true, this is damning. And voter intimidation. Bucks county went to Biden by less than four percentage points in 2020.

Where are the defenders of democracy?

This is what we have been preparing for.



We all knew what they would do.



If they were Republican operatives they would’ve already been arrested and charged. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 29, 2024

If this were Republicans, they'd definitely be arrested and charged.

Same happened to me in Monroe yesterday — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 29, 2024

The fix is in.



STAY IN LINE!! — Jack (@jackunheard) October 29, 2024

This is the Democrat cheating you’d expect. And it’s happening. These people need to get arrested.



They’re committing a federal crime. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 29, 2024

It’s so unbelievably disheartening to see this happening. I hope the voters are persistent as well as angry. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 29, 2024

This writer and voter would be livid. And more determined than ever to vote.

Why is voting so chaotic in the USA?



Even third world countries have better systems. — Jai Rod (@jairodri) October 29, 2024

Because the defenders of democracy want it to be chaotic.

If someone tells you to come back later, you need to tell them to get fckd as you record them and post it on X. https://t.co/ggTk0Q2aBq — HardTruths🇺🇸 (@Hardtruths100) October 29, 2024

All they do is cheat. They can't win in fair conditions. https://t.co/Ffe41WuiyV — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 29, 2024

Reports are emerging from Bucks County, PA, where election officials are allegedly pushing people out of line, telling them to return later, which could discourage Trump supporters from voting. Trump campaign’s James Blair has also claimed that Democrats are using badges to… https://t.co/IqngeCARWK — Gabriel🪽 (@TheGabriel72) October 29, 2024

It warrants investigation and, if true, the GOP needs to take legal action.