Burned Ballots Have Trump Voters Worrying Democracy Could Go up in Smoke This Election

Outdoor ballot drop boxes are not the safest way to make sure your vote is counted. That's especially true in Vancouver, Washington where an arsonist recently set fire to one of those metal containers. It wasn't a vote that went into the box's slot, but something that set all the ballots inside ablaze. Now, voters are worried that these voting conveniences furnished to accept ballots, could be turned into makeshift furnaces instead.

Let's go to Washington state. (WATCH)

BREAKING REPORT: Ballot drop lit on fire with HUNDREDS OF BALLOTS INSIDE in Clark County, Washington..



pic.twitter.com/lcM3PWEN5s — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 28, 2024

So, it appears we have many ballots burned, some possibly beyond recognition.

Now, the question is will these voters be able to have their voices heard this election cycle or did their hopes literally just go up in smoke? It's a serious concern, especially for those who think Trump voters were targeted.

How do we make sure these votes are counted?

Clark County is one of the more conservative counties in Washington, voting +8 more Republican than the state as a whole in 2020https://t.co/Wh7wS81DWF — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 28, 2024

How do they resolve this legally and ensure those votes get counted? This is why drop boxes are fcking STUPID — TheRightGirl (@TheRightGirl47) October 28, 2024

Washington may not be a presidential battleground state, but where this occurred is a battleground county. Local races could be effected. The fear that several Republicans have now lost their vote because of ballot-sabotaging arsonist is real.

In a battleground county for the state. It’s been voting red in the last few elections. pic.twitter.com/qbbkHagLbl — Erika Ann Christensen (@PatriotNews76_) October 28, 2024

I bet it was mostly Republican ballots that were burned — Suhr Majesty™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) October 28, 2024

Republicans should NOT use drop boxes! — Marisa Hastings (@MarisaHastings1) October 28, 2024

Now you know why Trump is saying to vote early IN PERSON.

This is 100% the demoncrats doing this, but when Trump wins they will blame it on Conservatives. — Mickie (@GriffinTheory) October 28, 2024

A similar drop box arson event has also just been reported across the border in Oregon.

Like a fire, Trump voters fear arson attacks on vote drop boxes will spread. The boxes are controversial among Republican voters, especially their expanded use during Covid. Many feel the boxes are rife for fraud and simply not a reliable or safe way to make sure one's vote is counted. That's why they say in-person voting is still the best way to go.