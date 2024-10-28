WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Plans Dem 2028 Narrative by Finding Somebody 'Much More Dangerous...

Burned Ballots Have Trump Voters Worrying Democracy Could Go up in Smoke This Election

Warren Squire  |  4:40 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Outdoor ballot drop boxes are not the safest way to make sure your vote is counted. That's especially true in Vancouver, Washington where an arsonist recently set fire to one of those metal containers. It wasn't a vote that went into the box's slot, but something that set all the ballots inside ablaze. Now, voters are worried that these voting conveniences furnished to accept ballots, could be turned into makeshift furnaces instead.

Let's go to Washington state. (WATCH)

So, it appears we have many ballots burned, some possibly beyond recognition.

Now, the question is will these voters be able to have their voices heard this election cycle or did their hopes literally just go up in smoke? It's a serious concern, especially for those who think Trump voters were targeted.

How do we make sure these votes are counted?

That's a very good question.

Washington may not be a presidential battleground state, but where this occurred is a battleground county. Local races could be effected. The fear that several Republicans have now lost their vote because of ballot-sabotaging arsonist is real.

See for yourself.

A similar drop box arson event has also just been reported across the border in Oregon.

Like a fire, Trump voters fear arson attacks on vote drop boxes will spread. The boxes are controversial among Republican voters, especially their expanded use during Covid. Many feel the boxes are rife for fraud and simply not a reliable or safe way to make sure one's vote is counted. That's why they say in-person voting is still the best way to go.

Tags: ARSON BALLOTS CRIME ELECTION FIRE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

