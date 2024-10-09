FEMA Looking for Source of 'Conspiracy Theories' Hampering Hurricane Relief Efforts (Give 'Em a Mirror!)

FEMA joins the ranks of the FBI, DOJ, and Secret Service as government agencies that have all but torched their credibility.

Their response to Hurricane Helene has been, in a word, abysmal. Why? Well, they're more concerned about DEI and 'disaster equity', for starters. But it also took them 10 days to arrive and -- in 2024 -- they're still requiring COVID-era social distancing (and IDs, which the Left told us are racist). On top of all that, DHS Secretary Mayorkas said FEMA has no more money for this hurricane season, because it's all gone to illegal immigrants. Oh, and whistleblowers have said FEMA misappropriated funds.

Those aren't our words -- they're FEMA's, and the government's, own admissions.

But FEMA is so mad about the 'conspiracy theories' surrounding them, they've launched a 'probe' to find the source of the rumors:

Officials will push to uncover the source of conspiracy theories hampering Hurricane Helene relief efforts, the head of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency said. https://t.co/DSWKmzu1x1 — Bloomberg (@business) October 8, 2024

More from Bloomberg Business:

Officials will push to uncover the source of conspiracy theories hampering Hurricane Helene relief efforts, the head of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency said. Disinformation in previous disasters came from US foreign adversaries, said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and though she doesn’t know if that has been the case for Helene yet, the cause is “certainly something that will be looked into.” FEMA’s response to the storm that killed at least 227 and unleashed estimated hundreds of billions of dollars of damage across the south east has been plagued by swirling online conspiracy theories and misinformation. The rumors have included reports that the agency has diverted funding to migrants, that it’s seizing private land, and that it’s distributing aid based on demographic characteristics.

FEMA is literally on video discussing putting their focus on LGBTQIA+ people, because they 'suffered' before the hurricane.

Lmfao — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 8, 2024

It's adorable and hilarious they are going to find the 'source' if the 'misinformation.'

Oh, look.

FEMA's own words.

For 8 days federal military assets were mostly stationary, waiting for Biden and then Cooper to let them go. FEMA spent a lot of money that should have been reprogrammed for disaster aid. Also, FEMA is shrouded in bureaucracy and paperwork that frustrates Americans during every… — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) October 8, 2024

The post continues:

Also, FEMA is shrouded in bureaucracy and paperwork that frustrates Americans during every single disaster. What exactly are the conspiracies?

The 'conspiracies' are 'things that hurt FEMA's feelings.'

X users are so helpful, aren't they?

We’ll be waiting with bated breath for those “officials” to uncover “the source”!



🤣🤣🤣 — DsplcdSuthrnBel (@DsplcdSuthrnBel) October 8, 2024

We're sure they'll tell us as soon as they know.

Well it was ok for people to complain about the Catrina response but not for Helene-so what’s the difference? I think I know. — Sharon Grotlisch (@Grotweiler56) October 8, 2024

We know what's (D)ifferent, too.

Them being incompetent and unhelpful isn't a conspiracy theory. — Lumberg (@tpsreports007) October 8, 2024

No, it isn't.

How could a conspiracy theory 'hamper relief efforts?' pic.twitter.com/xl0fRM3GbH — Anti-Assassination Squibbley (@newsquibbley) October 8, 2024

Because reasons.

We found it!

Nope. Nothing else going on in the world.