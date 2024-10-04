WHAT CHANGED? Watch Mayorkas Change His Tune on FEMA's Hurricane Preparedness in Three Short Months

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas hasn't exactly covered himself in glory with his response to Hurricane Helene and the damage the storm wrought in the southeast U.S. He preached about climate change, and got his butt handed to him by James Woods for spending FEMA money on illegal immigrants.
But just three short months ago, Mayorkas was singing a different tune. He reassured us FEMA was ready for hurricane season.
WATCH:
Mayorkas 3 months ago: FEMA is "tremendously prepared" for hurricane season— Gregg Re (@gregg_re) October 4, 2024
Mayorkas today: FEMA is out of money and can't make it through hurricane season. "We do not have the funds"
Look at this. 3 months apart: pic.twitter.com/aX3o0NGihb
What changed?
How did we go from "Tremendously Prepared" to "Broke" in three months when ~$325M in 2023 and ~$625M in 2024 was spent on Flying, Housing, Feeding and Educating ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS in the United States?— TruVote (@mytruvote) October 4, 2024
Has this JoBama Administration told ONE SINGLE TRUTH in 4 years?
Anyone?… pic.twitter.com/cwbN5Hjs9N
Because over $600 million went to illegal immigrants.
FEMA was very prepared as long as there wasn't a Hurricane.— @amuse (@amuse) October 4, 2024
They were sure prepared for illegal immigrants, though.
They literally print as much money as they want lol— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 4, 2024
They do that for everything else.
Why not Hurricane Helene victims?
(We all know why)
This man needs to face criminal prosecution for his dereliction of duty.— Pulse Point (@PulsePointX) October 4, 2024
In a just world, he would.
They need more money to ship in more illegals, murders, and rapists. Not only are they abandoning American citizens in crisis, they’re robbing us to fund our own invasion. Treasonous.— Trista (@ItsJustTrista) October 4, 2024
It truly is.
But wait…@fema said it was all just a “rumor”.— Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) October 4, 2024
What happened here, FEMA? pic.twitter.com/UDeoOh81iX
They sure tried to play that 'rumor' card. And it failed.
Almost like the Biden Administration is a machine for siphoning off our tax dollars to enrich corrupt politicians and their big donors.— RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) October 4, 2024
And their pet causes.
Just last week: https://t.co/hURbh51Pfx pic.twitter.com/PxuG4u2a8A— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 4, 2024
They think we've forgotten this.
Remains utterly baffling that this guy still has a job. https://t.co/KN292ZtQKj— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 4, 2024
Here's hoping he won't after the election.
Three months apart.— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 4, 2024
Sociopath. https://t.co/PEPUVG0f5j
That's an insult to sociopaths.
“This is what we do,” he said with a grin. https://t.co/gSbu6ApiTg— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 4, 2024
The grin is so insulting and condescending.
Maybe it's not conservative to give this incompetent s**theel another four years of employment. https://t.co/84D7aCldJC— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 4, 2024
It's not.
Doesn't this feel like a "Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job" moment?— Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 4, 2024
For the youngsters, in 2005 Hurricane Katrina decimated New Orleans. President George W. Bush prematurely complimented FEMA Director Michael Brown who later resigned due to the incompetent handling of the… https://t.co/Dr9PV6opGw
Bush was a Republican and held to a different standard.
He has FEMA personnel taking over and staying in a casino hotel miles from where people need to be saved or their bodies recovered. https://t.co/hweF3IA0kP— LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 4, 2024
They're from the government and they're here to (not) help.
FEMA did however have enough money to fund illegal aliens, who Mayorkas intentionally allowed to flow into the country. https://t.co/qupusHdGja— Sunny (@sunnyright) October 4, 2024
Because they hate Americans.
Ultimately, the lack of any decency to take care of the American people is why the Democrat machine will lose in November. https://t.co/vy9BjDbhU6— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 4, 2024
We certainly hope so.
