WHAT CHANGED? Watch Mayorkas Change His Tune on FEMA's Hurricane Preparedness in Three Short Months

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas hasn't exactly covered himself in glory with his response to Hurricane Helene and the damage the storm wrought in the southeast U.S. He preached about climate change, and got his butt handed to him by James Woods for spending FEMA money on illegal immigrants.

But just three short months ago, Mayorkas was singing a different tune. He reassured us FEMA was ready for hurricane season.

WATCH:

What changed?

Because over $600 million went to illegal immigrants.

They were sure prepared for illegal immigrants, though.

They do that for everything else.

Why not Hurricane Helene victims?

(We all know why)

In a just world, he would.

Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in a Trump Ad
Doug P.
It truly is.

They sure tried to play that 'rumor' card. And it failed.

And their pet causes.

They think we've forgotten this.

Here's hoping he won't after the election.

That's an insult to sociopaths.

The grin is so insulting and condescending.

It's not.

Bush was a Republican and held to a different standard.

They're from the government and they're here to (not) help.

Because they hate Americans.

We certainly hope so.

