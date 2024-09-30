As Desperate Families Search for Lost Loved Ones, Secretary Mayorkas Can Only Preach About Climate Change

43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:40 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Families are frantically trying to locate their loved ones in Appalachia where Hurricane Helene hit the hardest. Cell phone reception is still not restored and the only way people are communicating is because of Elon and Starlink. When Secretary Mayorkas was asked about this today, his answer was basically infuriating.

Progressives really are shameless when it comes to spreading their religion.

He really is awful.

It has made them complete zombies.

The threat is coming from within.

His bosses are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris so expectations are in the gutter.

Certainly, let's not keep him past January.

Let's be honest. They don't like Elon Musk so that was why they did it.

He absolutely has no decency.

What a concept!

Tags: ELON MUSK HURRICANE NORTH CAROLINA ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

