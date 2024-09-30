As Desperate Families Search for Lost Loved Ones, Secretary Mayorkas Can Only Preach About Climate Change

Families are frantically trying to locate their loved ones in Appalachia where Hurricane Helene hit the hardest. Cell phone reception is still not restored and the only way people are communicating is because of Elon and Starlink. When Secretary Mayorkas was asked about this today, his answer was basically infuriating.

MSNBC: One North Carolina mayor called it "unacceptable and disgusting" that cellular service for the entire region remains blocked. What do you say to people who are desperate to know if their loved ones are still alive?



MAYORKAS: Climate change pic.twitter.com/cw0qci1fhr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

Progressives really are shameless when it comes to spreading their religion.

I've been following politics for over 40 yrs and can say, without question, Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas is one the most shameless, incompetent and dishonest sh*tbags I've ever seen. https://t.co/fI3QjLmrxa — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) September 30, 2024

He really is awful.

The climate cult has completely rotted these people's brains https://t.co/QBpyPxACmh — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 30, 2024

It has made them complete zombies.

These people are dangerous and no one is a greater threat to America than this guy. Pure EVIL! #DemocratsAreEvil https://t.co/00FL7PZ0uP — That guy (@Jack_Part_Deux) September 30, 2024

The threat is coming from within.

How can someone as incompetent and clueless as Mayorkas remain on the job? https://t.co/C849G0aOfI — Steve Bandy (@stevebandy01) September 30, 2024

His bosses are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris so expectations are in the gutter.

We can't afford another day of this clown. https://t.co/3qvvpxUWcZ — Erik (@winefishdawg) September 30, 2024

Certainly, let's not keep him past January.

Wrong answer:The FCC revoked the award to Star Link which would've 100% prevented this, so people died. https://t.co/wRMjmY9Fui — Nana (@Barbara_A_1977) September 30, 2024

Let's be honest. They don't like Elon Musk so that was why they did it.

What a vile, worthless POS https://t.co/OSrC3Y8cE4 — Dave Spurlock (@DaveSpurlock) September 30, 2024

@MSNBC these guys are clowns I guess they think if we just give our government more money and more money we can stop hurricanes, and this piece of s*** Homeland security guy Alejandro is the worst ever and if he had any decency he would resign — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) September 30, 2024

He absolutely has no decency.

They haven't invest a dime in 4 years in Our infrastructure, Our Electric grid, Our Internet, Our Cell service. But, We have rebuilt Ukraine and other countries. Remember that on Election day — Andy (@kyleRocks13) September 30, 2024

Yeah buddy, we never had hurricanes before. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄



It would be nice if they'd get off their asses and help people out instead of whining about the weather. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) September 30, 2024

Families are desperate for answers, and his response is *climate change*? Unbelievable. Stop deflecting and actually help these people. — James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) September 30, 2024

What a concept!