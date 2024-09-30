Tim Walz Is a Commie Lying Liar Who Lies and Loves China (and Have We Mentioned the Lying?)

Tim Walz has made no secret about his love of China. He praised it as a place where 'everyone shares' and socialism as 'neighborliness' (instead of the genocidal, oppressive ideology it really is). When Kamala Harris picked him as her VP, he became a sensation in China social media.

Walz himself used to say he went to China 30 times. But that must not be polling well:

Minnesota Public Radio reports Tim Walz has not visited China 30 times, as he has repeatedly claimed. Harris-Walz campaign now admits actual number is 'closer to 15.' MPR says Walz was 'so proud' of his travel that 'he occasionally used to exaggerate it.' https://t.co/VxAvDbRpkY — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 30, 2024

More from MPRNews:

The warning from the U.S. State Department in June 1989 was stark. It told Americans to stay away from China, citing an “extremely volatile and potentially life-threatening” situation there following the Tiananmen Square massacre. Two months later, even though the department was still discouraging “non-essential” travel to the country, a 25-year-old teacher from Nebraska went there anyway. “I’m somewhat apprehensive, but I’m also excited,” Gov. Tim Walz told a local newspaper before departing for a yearlong teaching appointment in the southern Chinese city of Foshan. “It will be an interesting experience, I’m sure.” That experience sparked in Walz a lifelong fascination with Chinese culture — one he shared with hundreds of high school students on elaborately planned annual trips over the course of a decade and touted proudly when he first entered politics. Walz was so proud of his extensive experience abroad that he occasionally used to exaggerate it.

Just so we're clear here: J.D. Vance makes a joke about how many eggs his boys eat, and the media fact check him. Tim Walz lies about his time in China and it's merely an 'exaggeration' because he loves the oppressive communist regime so much.

Listen to me. This man did not walk into a Chinese government office and walk out with them agreeing to pay for his little study abroad program without a lot of lies. pic.twitter.com/pYENRGfTbi — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) September 30, 2024

He lies with such ease, it's breathtaking, really.

So, Walz is a *wannabe* Maoist Marxist. Got it. — Tom (@BoreGuru) September 30, 2024

He sure is.

That doesn't make it any better .... — Rae A (@xrae) September 30, 2024

No, it does not.

Okay, 15 times. Who paid for those trips? — Will Collier (@willcollier) September 30, 2024

The media are too busy checking the Vance family's egg consumption to ask these questions.

So he’s not just a Putz, he’s a lying exaggerating Putz.



Good to know. — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) September 30, 2024

And wholly unqualified for VP because of it.

Him no speak good has struck again! — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) September 30, 2024

Weird how that keeps happening, huh?

Riiight. Sounds more like he wants to reduce evidence of how much he loves him some commies https://t.co/QPjx3WOUx7 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 30, 2024

That's exactly it.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Tim Walz is an inveterate liar https://t.co/YUAtZ9QxfM — Marjo Lightfoot (@marmadukebj16) September 30, 2024

They sure did. They didn't intend to, but that's what they did.