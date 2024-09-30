'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border...
Kamala in Big Trouble! Harris Campaign Falling Apart! Trump Momentum!

Tim Walz Is a Commie Lying Liar Who Lies and Loves China (and Have We Mentioned the Lying?)

Amy Curtis
September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Tim Walz has made no secret about his love of China. He praised it as a place where 'everyone shares' and socialism as 'neighborliness' (instead of the genocidal, oppressive ideology it really is). When Kamala Harris picked him as her VP, he became a sensation in China social media.

Walz himself used to say he went to China 30 times. But that must not be polling well:

More from MPRNews:

The warning from the U.S. State Department in June 1989 was stark. It told Americans to stay away from China, citing an “extremely volatile and potentially life-threatening” situation there following the Tiananmen Square massacre. Two months later, even though the department was still discouraging “non-essential” travel to the country, a 25-year-old teacher from Nebraska went there anyway.

“I’m somewhat apprehensive, but I’m also excited,” Gov. Tim Walz told a local newspaper before departing for a yearlong teaching appointment in the southern Chinese city of Foshan. “It will be an interesting experience, I’m sure.”

That experience sparked in Walz a lifelong fascination with Chinese culture — one he shared with hundreds of high school students on elaborately planned annual trips over the course of a decade and touted proudly when he first entered politics. Walz was so proud of his extensive experience abroad that he occasionally used to exaggerate it.

Stephanie Ruhle Tries to Fact Check J.D. Vance, Ends Up With Egg on HER FACE Instead
Amy Curtis
Just so we're clear here: J.D. Vance makes a joke about how many eggs his boys eat, and the media fact check him. Tim Walz lies about his time in China and it's merely an 'exaggeration' because he loves the oppressive communist regime so much.

He lies with such ease, it's breathtaking, really.

He sure is.

No, it does not.

The media are too busy checking the Vance family's egg consumption to ask these questions.

And wholly unqualified for VP because of it.

Weird how that keeps happening, huh?

That's exactly it.

They sure did. They didn't intend to, but that's what they did.

Stephanie Ruhle Tries to Fact Check J.D. Vance, Ends Up With Egg on HER FACE Instead
