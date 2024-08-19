Tim Walz Says ‘Everybody Shares’ in Communist China

Gov. Tim Walz was a curious pick for Kamala Harris' running mate. They don't seem to have vetted him very well, as claims of stolen valor dog him everywhere he goes. Accused of falsifying his rank, bailing on his Army National Guard Unit, and claiming to have been in Iraq and/or Afghanistan (it was actually Italy), Walz finally addressed the elephant in the room, saying he's "damn proud" of his service to this country.

Then there's Walz's curious China connection. As Semafor reported, Walz became a "sensation" on Chinese social media after he was announced as the VP pick. Walz had traveled to China to teach English in 1989, the same year as the Tiananmen Square massacre. He spent his honeymoon there and has visited around 30 times

Do you know anyone who has been to China 25 times? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 18, 2024

He was the first American allowed to teach English there is 1989. He even started his own travel agency to take kids to China each year. Pretty exotic for a guy who never tasted a real Mexican taco! — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 18, 2024

Also it was over 30 times. Including his honeymoon. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 18, 2024

Remember when Walz said that socialism was just "neighborliness"? According to an old article dug up by the Washington Free Beacon, Walz thought that communism was pretty cool too. Alana Goodman reports:

As a high school teacher in the 1990s, Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor Tim Walz appeared to extol life under Chinese communism, telling his students that it is a system in which "everyone shares" and gets free food and housing. "It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares," Walz said during a lesson on China's communist system in November 1991. "The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing."

If everyone "is the same" under Chinese communism, it doesn't sound like it from Walz's description, in which is says he was treated like a king:

In China, Walz said he received a salary that was double the pay of Chinese teachers, was given a decorated apartment with a color TV, and had the only air-conditioned residence on campus. He said he was also thrown parties on his birthday and Christmas. "No matter how long I live, I'll never be treated that well again," he told the Times-Herald after arriving home. "They gave me more gifts than I could bring home. It was an excellent experience."

Walz and his wife Gwen held their wedding on the fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre—with Gwen Walz saying her husband "wanted to have a date he'll always remember."

Uh …

Holy cow. two years after Tienanmen, Walz tells kids in Nebraska that the Chinese economic system is one in which "everyone shares." He was 28 years old, not 17. He was 33 when he drove 96 mph when drunk. These are not the failings of youth. https://t.co/kARes7MZbB — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 19, 2024

Wow: The Free Beacon dug up this old news article in which Tim Walz defines "communism" as a system in which "everyone is the same and everyone shares." He praised the CCP for providing "food and housing" rations. A real-life communism respecter.https://t.co/OKgcHmGDwU pic.twitter.com/oQUuQN6nG9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 19, 2024

So socialism is neighborliness, and communism is when everyone shares. Wow, the managed to find a running mate further to the left than Harris.

He is fascinated with Commies the same way his wife is with the tire burning smell during riots. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) August 19, 2024

I’ve traveled to China a half-dozen times. Lived there for a year. It’s a fascinating country, but you’d have to be a moron or a communist—or both—to believe that the CCP is a regime committed to the idea that “everyone is the same and everyone shares.” — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 19, 2024

just imagine everything out there bad about him. Hope they save some for October. They probably only spent a few weeks vetting him and his sucking up to her on the phone took him over the top. — Russell (@Russell_AGI) August 19, 2024

Tim Walz praised and defended Chinese communism—and even China’s one-child policy.



If you like #Kamunism, Tim Walz is your guy for VP.



If not, the Trump-Vance ticket is for you.



Thanks to The Washington Free Beacon for bringing this to light. https://t.co/qP18mntXoK pic.twitter.com/A7uWGxULvp — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 19, 2024

The Great Walz of China https://t.co/paf8HNp10B — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 19, 2024

I mean this ticket is literally telling you they're communist. — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) August 19, 2024

Dude's got more skeletons than the Mausoleum of America. — KiloVoltaire (@KiloVoltaire) August 19, 2024

China brings the joy — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) August 19, 2024

Praising communism seems to be trend in this campaign. — B Wayne (@EMS28203) August 19, 2024

Walz is a typical dupe for foreign intelligence and propaganda. Someone who goes to a place, is treated like a king to give the impression the place is great, and then parrots that. It's like Dennis Rodman in NK or Sean Penn in Venezuela. They roll out the red carpet for that… — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) August 19, 2024

Just a quick reminder that "sharing" is a voluntary activity. Communism is coercive. — Brian Gardner (@Brian_F_Gardner) August 19, 2024

This seems relevant after Harris called for Soviet-style price controls and promised to give the FTC and state attorneys general more power to crack down on corporations price gouging for a quick buck.

***