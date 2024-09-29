America's 'Cool Dad' Has a TEMPER: Watch Tim Walz Give Trump Supporter the Middle Finger at Michigan Game

Tim Walz is America's 'Cool Dad', too, and the Left thinks he's the father figure all need.
He's not. He's weird. So weird even SNL is making fun of him now. He's a liar, too.
Timmy also appears to have a temper. We saw a flash of it at the DNC back in August, but here's Tim actually flipping off a Trump supporter at the Michigan game he attended this weekend:
Tim Walz stuck his middle finger up at a Michigan fan who yelled “Trump 2024 Baby!”— mandala (@mandala_mandy) September 29, 2024
Is this who you really want as VP, someone who can’t even maintain composure or control himself?
Shame on you, Stolen Valor Tampon Tim Walz! pic.twitter.com/Q19bJ2qANX
Yikes. Sure looks like he did.
What a petulant child! 🤬🤬— Kathy Isleno (@Islenokitkat) September 29, 2024
He sure is.
Well, that's not very jazz hands of him. 🫥— Tami Marler (@tamimarlerMBA) September 29, 2024
No, it's not.
I hope Vance brings this up in the debate 😂— Beth (@Beth84918548) September 29, 2024
Vance is going to mop the floor with him on policy, this would just be icing on the cake.
No, I prefer Vance's gracious response when he was banned from a Primanti Brothers Restaurant who permitted Harris's photo op there.— Leah (@Leah19519359) September 29, 2024
I thought he was just a friendly, joyful guy?— Nicholas Bjergum (@NicholasBjergum) September 29, 2024
So much joy.
#HarrisWalz2024— GregG (@GIL818MDC) September 29, 2024
He's counting the number of his supporters at the stadium.#DemocratsHateAmerica https://t.co/BTYR3H54k9
Ouch.
Nope and there’s something very wrong with him. His behavior is not even close to being normal. https://t.co/yHj0E0d8ac— A Miller (@amilleraz) September 29, 2024
Yeah, something is definitely off with this guy.
JD Vance can expect Walz to pull this move during the VP debate.— Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) September 29, 2024
The Democrats have treated the VP debate unseriously going back several elections and I expect Walz to joke his way through it this time as well. https://t.co/HBWAYReehn
Vance will handle Walz like a pro.
Wow, so classy & presidential, Tim Walz. Right out of the gate you started calling JD Vance & Trump childish names, and you can't even handle hearing Trump 2024 without losing it? You're a snowflake & a loser. Bye! https://t.co/f3cwLALzUj— Notta Sheep (@NottaSheep) September 29, 2024
So, so classy.
Could you imagine if Trump had done that? The MSM and the Left would’ve been on him like white on rice. https://t.co/vIUcqATnbg— LRowland (@LRowland1971) September 29, 2024
We'd love to hear from all the so-called Republicans endorsing Harris-Walz about why this is acceptable, appropriate behavior for their candidate.
Please, explain.
Just kidding. They won't, because they don't actually care about decency. Just about hating Trump.
