America's 'Cool Dad' Has a TEMPER: Watch Tim Walz Give Trump Supporter the Middle Finger at Michigan Game

Tim Walz is America's 'Cool Dad', too, and the Left thinks he's the father figure all need.

He's not. He's weird. So weird even SNL is making fun of him now. He's a liar, too.

Timmy also appears to have a temper. We saw a flash of it at the DNC back in August, but here's Tim actually flipping off a Trump supporter at the Michigan game he attended this weekend:

Tim Walz stuck his middle finger up at a Michigan fan who yelled “Trump 2024 Baby!”



Is this who you really want as VP, someone who can’t even maintain composure or control himself?



Shame on you, Stolen Valor Tampon Tim Walz! pic.twitter.com/Q19bJ2qANX — mandala (@mandala_mandy) September 29, 2024

Yikes. Sure looks like he did.

What a petulant child! 🤬🤬 — Kathy Isleno (@Islenokitkat) September 29, 2024

He sure is.

Well, that's not very jazz hands of him. 🫥 — Tami Marler (@tamimarlerMBA) September 29, 2024

No, it's not.

I hope Vance brings this up in the debate 😂 — Beth (@Beth84918548) September 29, 2024

Vance is going to mop the floor with him on policy, this would just be icing on the cake.

No, I prefer Vance's gracious response when he was banned from a Primanti Brothers Restaurant who permitted Harris's photo op there. — Leah (@Leah19519359) September 29, 2024

Vance was pure class on that.

I thought he was just a friendly, joyful guy? — Nicholas Bjergum (@NicholasBjergum) September 29, 2024

So much joy.

Ouch.

Nope and there’s something very wrong with him. His behavior is not even close to being normal. https://t.co/yHj0E0d8ac — A Miller (@amilleraz) September 29, 2024

Yeah, something is definitely off with this guy.

JD Vance can expect Walz to pull this move during the VP debate.



The Democrats have treated the VP debate unseriously going back several elections and I expect Walz to joke his way through it this time as well. https://t.co/HBWAYReehn — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) September 29, 2024

Vance will handle Walz like a pro.

Wow, so classy & presidential, Tim Walz. Right out of the gate you started calling JD Vance & Trump childish names, and you can't even handle hearing Trump 2024 without losing it? You're a snowflake & a loser. Bye! https://t.co/f3cwLALzUj — Notta Sheep (@NottaSheep) September 29, 2024

So, so classy.

Could you imagine if Trump had done that? The MSM and the Left would’ve been on him like white on rice. https://t.co/vIUcqATnbg — LRowland (@LRowland1971) September 29, 2024

We'd love to hear from all the so-called Republicans endorsing Harris-Walz about why this is acceptable, appropriate behavior for their candidate.

Please, explain.

Just kidding. They won't, because they don't actually care about decency. Just about hating Trump.