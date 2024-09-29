America's 'Cool Dad' Has a TEMPER: Watch Tim Walz Give Trump Supporter the Middle Finger at Michigan Game

He's Not Gonna Date You, Jen, You're Not the Nanny! Psaki Gushes Over...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Tim Walz is America's 'Cool Dad', too, and the Left thinks he's the father figure all need.

He's not. He's weird. So weird even SNL is making fun of him now. He's a liar, too.

Timmy also appears to have a temper. We saw a flash of it at the DNC back in August, but here's Tim actually flipping off a Trump supporter at the Michigan game he attended this weekend:

Yikes. Sure looks like he did.

He sure is.

No, it's not.

Vance is going to mop the floor with him on policy, this would just be icing on the cake.

Vance was pure class on that.

So much joy.

Ouch.

Yeah, something is definitely off with this guy.

Vance will handle Walz like a pro.

So, so classy.

We'd love to hear from all the so-called Republicans endorsing Harris-Walz about why this is acceptable, appropriate behavior for their candidate.

Please, explain.

Just kidding. They won't, because they don't actually care about decency. Just about hating Trump.

Tags: FOOTBALL KAMALA HARRIS MICHIGAN TIM WALZ

