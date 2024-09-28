Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save...
Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal Has Already Cast His Ballot for Kamala Harris
Trump Says Biden and Harris Picked Iran Over Him for Secret Service Protection...
Minneapolis Just Added their First 'Non-Citizen' Police Officer Raising Eyebrows Across th...
‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In
FAIL: This Is How a Desperate Harris Campaign Will Goad Trump While He's...
Hot Take: Hassan Nasrallah Is Not a Person; He Is an Idea
Here Are a Few Flashbacks to Prove Yet Again That Kamala Harris Is...
Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Seems to Be Having a Rough Week Amid Mounting Bad...
Here's What Lefties Who Claim Trump's 'America's Dictator' and a 'Threat to Democracy'...
CLUCKING CRAZY: Privacy Invading British Government Requires Citizens to Begin Registering...
NORMS! Lefty Loon Fran Lebowitz Has INSANE Proposal About What Biden Should Do...
GOP Rep. Brian Mast Points Out Reason the U.N. Was Finally Good for...

Primanti Bros. Restaurant Refuses J.D. Vance Entry yet Allowed Kamala to Host an Event in August (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:30 PM on September 28, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Well, that's one way to upset half of your customer base and make them never want to eat at your establishment again. 

Advertisement

Primanti Bros. in Pennsylvania refused to allow J.D. Vance to come in and meet with supporters. They even threatened to call the police if he got out of his car. WOW!

Good to know the food matches the attitudes of the staff.

J.D. Vance was a class act and paid for the drinks of all the supporters gathered and waiting for him. He also tipped well and reminded them 'no taxes on tips' is part of the Trump campaign platform.

Vance may have been gracious, but that doesn't mean the rest of Republicans have to be so generous of spirit.

Recommended

Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save Stranded Astronauts
justmindy
Advertisement

Would they have allowed Tim Walz to come in and meet supporters?

It's a terrible look.

Advertisement

Apparently, Primanti Bros. has no problem allowing SOME elected officials to hold campaign events.

Clearly, it was politically motivated. Republican patrons now know the score.

Tags: GOP KAMALA HARRIS PENNSYLVANIA 2024 ELECTION J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save Stranded Astronauts
justmindy
Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal Has Already Cast His Ballot for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Trump Says Biden and Harris Picked Iran Over Him for Secret Service Protection (WATCH)
justmindy
FAIL: This Is How a Desperate Harris Campaign Will Goad Trump While He's at a College FB Game
Doug P.
Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF
Brett T.
Minneapolis Just Added their First 'Non-Citizen' Police Officer Raising Eyebrows Across the US
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save Stranded Astronauts justmindy
Advertisement