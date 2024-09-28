Primanti Bros. Restaurant Refuses J.D. Vance Entry yet Allowed Kamala to Host an Event in August (WATCH)

Well, that's one way to upset half of your customer base and make them never want to eat at your establishment again.

NEW: JD Vance barred from entering Primanti Bros in North Versailles, PA as supporters waited for him inside, decided to pay for everyone's tabs anyway & signed with "No Taxes on Tips"



When Vance arrived, he was reportedly told he wasn't allowed to leave his car because the… pic.twitter.com/GCuAqDYCs1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 28, 2024

Advertisement

Primanti Bros. in Pennsylvania refused to allow J.D. Vance to come in and meet with supporters. They even threatened to call the police if he got out of his car. WOW!

I actually tried @primantibros when I was working on rigs Pennsylvania many moons ago.



It’s sucked. Didn’t understand the hype at all. Just straight garbage. https://t.co/6I6wKhBcc1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 28, 2024

Good to know the food matches the attitudes of the staff.

We know a saloon that will welcome this “campaign event.” https://t.co/OEOrLmuCS2 — Old State Saloon (@OldStateSaloon) September 28, 2024

J.D. Vance was a class act and paid for the drinks of all the supporters gathered and waiting for him. He also tipped well and reminded them 'no taxes on tips' is part of the Trump campaign platform.

JD Vance…stand-up man who handled a difficult situation very well.

👇 https://t.co/XYG5Iq0BmK — Kris (@BrincoBrinco) September 28, 2024

I despise these communists! https://t.co/Pqv6ZPKBdo — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) September 28, 2024

Vance may have been gracious, but that doesn't mean the rest of Republicans have to be so generous of spirit.

🤬🤬Outrageous.



JD VANCE barred from entering Primanti Bros in North Versailles, PA while supporters waited for him inside. https://t.co/EMQlJYWX1S — 🍂🍁🍂🍎Just me👀✝💜 (@browneyegirl400) September 28, 2024

Would they have allowed Tim Walz to come in and meet supporters?

Disgraceful @primantibros ...and I'm a Steelers fan and love your sandwiches. I am not alone. People will remember. https://t.co/pG0Tw2mCYp — Big White Furry Dog 🇺🇲 🦅🍊💎 (@whitefurrydog1) September 28, 2024

Not a good look for Primanti’s https://t.co/0l3Yi21k5M — Janet Philipp (@PhilippJanet) September 28, 2024

It's a terrible look.

Vance showed a lot of class in how he handled this! https://t.co/T0hChfVX4X — Chrissy (@crussonb69) September 28, 2024

You’re missing an even more egregious piece of the story, @CollinRugg….



Just last month @primantibros kicked everyone out of their establishment so Kamala Harris could bring in actors and pretend she was organically visiting with supporters. A total facade to fool everyone, and… pic.twitter.com/VCuZItQSqT — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) September 28, 2024

Advertisement

Apparently, Primanti Bros. has no problem allowing SOME elected officials to hold campaign events.

Ohh yeah….i was waiting for this establishment to bring out some BS line about just too many people there and safety hazards and other garbage…but this seals the deal…definite political motivation. — TrumpTrainBarbie (@trumpvance33) September 28, 2024

Clearly, it was politically motivated. Republican patrons now know the score.