ADIOS, Amiga! Harris Advantage With Latinos Is Worst for Dems in FOUR Presidential Election Cycles

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

We all know Kamala Harris is an unpopular Democrat, despite the media spin. There's a reason she dropped out of the 2020 campaign before Iowa and -- absent Biden's coronation -- there's no way she would've been the Democratic Party's nominee this year. She would not have won a primary.

Advertisement

Heck, six months ago The Washington Post's Kathleen Parker was calling for Kamala to step aside.

Biden was losing ground with Hispanic voters before he dropped out and Kamala's doing even worse:

The New York Post reports:

Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters has dwindled to the lowest levels seen in four presidential election cycles under Vice President Kamala Harris, a new poll has found.

Harris maintains a 14-point lead over President Donald Trump with the critical voting bloc — 54% to 40% — with 6% of Latino voters undecided, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo/CNBC national poll, which sampled registered voters of Latino descent.

The VP’s modest showing is a far cry from Democrats’ performance with Latino voters in recent elections.

We can't imagine her embarrassing jaunt to the border, her cringe Spanish accent, or the Left's continued imposition of 'gender neutral' words like 'Latinx' and 'Latine' helped much.

The economy and inflation are also driving factors, surely.

Advertisement

If you're a Hispanic voter you are a citizen, whether by birth or the immigration process.

Kamala's horrible immigration policies are a slap in the face.

Which is why she's hiding so much.

Weird, huh?

And if you're a legal immigrant in the U.S., you left whatever your country of origin was to escape that sort of crime and violence.

Not have Kamala import it here.

She's promising them an opportunity economy full of joy.

What's not to love?

(Everything)

Advertisement

Nailed it.

Si.

Their hubris and ignorance will be their undoing.

They sure are.

Well played.

And Kamala is as phony as they come.

