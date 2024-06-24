Remember BREAKFAST TACOS? Top Biden Advisor Mitch Landrieu Doesn’t Know Why Biden Is Losing Latino Votes

The internal polling for the Biden campaign must not be good. CNN is freaking out about Biden losing the black vote, and Axios warned us that Latino voters are shifting to the Republican party, too.

So watch Biden advisor Mitch Landrieu admit the administration is so out of touch with Latino voters they don't know why Biden is losing that bloc, too.

NBC: "Why is Joe Biden losing ground with some Latino voters right now?"



Top Biden advisor Mitch Landrieu: "I don't know" pic.twitter.com/3GVbmT7W5A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2024

We can certainly point to a few things: illegal immigration, Bidenomics and inflation, the radical embrace of LGBTQ ideology, smug leftists renaming Latinos 'Latines' -- the list goes on and on.

“Because Latinos move around a lot” 🤨 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) June 23, 2024

Yeah, that's not it.

Small business owners, stupid. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 23, 2024

That too.

They're getting crushed under Bidenomics.

Let us fill you in. Legal immigrants worked hard to get here, and all citizens are working hard to stay afloat amidst crushing inflation and diversion of resources to tens of millions of “newcomers”. Do us all a favor and concede. — Normal Not Crazy (@rescuerules) June 23, 2024

And the unfettered illegal immigration Biden allows is a slap in the face.

How about the policies he’s put into place are squeezing the middle and lower class? Can’t afford gas or food or housing. — RA224 (@224RMA) June 23, 2024

And then lying and gaslighting us about it.

"I don't know" pretty much describes the Biden administration's policies. Like most in the Biden administration, he's disconnected from the voters. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) June 23, 2024

So completely out of touch.

Why? Because Latino voters are like everyone else. They have to buy groceries and fill their gas tanks. — John Simmons (@Johnsimmons1009) June 23, 2024

Yep and that's the biggest deciding factor this election in this writer's opinion.

Did he really just say that with a straight face. We do want a stable country. We do want a safe country. That’s not what this administration is providing. That is what President Trump will bring. — Warrior (@Bigsarge22) June 24, 2024

Another reasonable perspective on this.

LatinX** (lol) — William van den Broek (@w_vandenbroek) June 23, 2024

Imagine how insulting this is, and how full of yourself you have to be to change another culture's pronouns to fit your gender ideology.

But it's what the Left does.

I don’t blame @MitchLandrieu he’s working with lesser quality in @POTUS administration. https://t.co/PEeK3Hj9KC — Daniel Nicole Andrews Herp🦎Warrior Emperor (@HerpEmperor) June 23, 2024

His job is to spin for the administration. He can't even do that, things are that bad.

“Most Americans want a safe and secure country…and they want a stable president…”



this man is a joke. https://t.co/Y8s5M8nd4H — Carl Dean (@carlpdean5) June 23, 2024

A big joke, but we're not laughing.

Why do white liberals like to assume they know what Latino and Black voters are thinking? https://t.co/0lcJVRKajF — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) June 23, 2024

Because they're the real racists here.

We laughed out loud.

They know why and are scared. https://t.co/2wWtrluwkt — Independent Mainer (@IndMainer1820) June 23, 2024

This is probably the truth.

They know but they won't admit it.

The administration started a Hispanic outreach program back in March, too. And -- like everything this administration does -- it seems to be failing.