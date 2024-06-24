Hakeem Jeffries WRECKED for Whining About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' Using SCOTUS As a...
Remember BREAKFAST TACOS? Top Biden Advisor Mitch Landrieu Doesn’t Know Why Biden Is Losing Latino Votes

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

The internal polling for the Biden campaign must not be good. CNN is freaking out about Biden losing the black vote, and Axios warned us that Latino voters are shifting to the Republican party, too.

Advertisement

So watch Biden advisor Mitch Landrieu admit the administration is so out of touch with Latino voters they don't know why Biden is losing that bloc, too.

We can certainly point to a few things: illegal immigration, Bidenomics and inflation, the radical embrace of LGBTQ ideology, smug leftists renaming Latinos 'Latines' -- the list goes on and on.

Yeah, that's not it.

That too.

They're getting crushed under Bidenomics.

And the unfettered illegal immigration Biden allows is a slap in the face.

Advertisement

And then lying and gaslighting us about it.

So completely out of touch.

Yep and that's the biggest deciding factor this election in this writer's opinion.

Another reasonable perspective on this.

Imagine how insulting this is, and how full of yourself you have to be to change another culture's pronouns to fit your gender ideology.

But it's what the Left does.

His job is to spin for the administration. He can't even do that, things are that bad.

Advertisement

A big joke, but we're not laughing.

Because they're the real racists here.

We laughed out loud.

This is probably the truth. 

They know but they won't admit it.

The administration started a Hispanic outreach program back in March, too. And -- like everything this administration does -- it seems to be failing.

