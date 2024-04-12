Iowahawk Demystifies the 'Latine' Thing

They're at it again. As we reported earlier, Axios published a piece for Axios Latino explaining the new hotness that white liberals and their colonized Latinx allies are pushing on the Hispanic communities. You should read the Twitchy piece for its well deserved evisceration. Even the Axios article itself says that actual Latinos are not warm to the idea but hopefully they can be educated in the ways of genderless enlightenment.

Then Iowahawk weighed in. And that, friends, is worth a whole post of its own.

I can't wait to tell my lowrider colleagues that the very smart white people have come up with another new word for them https://t.co/zam1gVGoi0 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 11, 2024

It's about time we invented a new gender-neutral term for the big undifferentiated monolithic bucket into which we lump Mexicans, Cubans, Puerto Ricans, and Filipinos pic.twitter.com/mYfHEWYTyp — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 11, 2024

You don't have to be a genius like Burge is to see that this in an incoherent piece that contradicts itself. "Calling people Latino or Hispanic treats them as a monolith. Therefore we recommend lumping them into another vague group called 'Latines'." Pure, undiluted academic critical theory logic.

The f****** stupidity of that paragraph literally makes my head hurt.



"'Latine' is a term for people of Latino origin"



"Catch-all terms like Hispanic or Latino blur important nuances, sot that's why we need a new catch-all term that is even MORE blurry" pic.twitter.com/WoH9WribwN — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 11, 2024

Oh, he said that already.

Once again, this is modern colonialism - a distant foreign power trying to impose their bizarre religion and language on an unwilling culture — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 11, 2024

Honestly, this does more damage to indigenous communities that wearing a sombrero and sipping a Partyrita on Cinco de Mayo.

FAQ



What is "Latine"?

"Latine" is the new "Latinx"!



What is "Latinx"?

It's an inclusive word for people of Latino origin.



What is a person of Latino origin?

You know, like Latines, Lantinxes, and so on.



Could you be more specific?

Scientifically, people whose surnames end in… — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 12, 2024

The rest of the Tweet.

Could you be more specific? Scientifically, people whose surnames end in Z. Why not just call them "Latinos"? Because "Latinos" blurs important nuances, and their stupid language has gendered nouns for "Latinos" and "Latinas." Now you can see how the gender neutral "Latines" really unblurs important nuances. So why did you stop using "Latinx"? Because people on Twitter made fun of us. What do Latines call themselves? I honestly have no idea, but it's probably not something my dissertation committee would approve of.

That's the perfect summary.

Bonus! A campus safe song of Latine love!

Out in the West Texas town of El Paso

I fell in love with a Latinx she/her

Nighttime would find me in Rosx's cantinx

Music would play and Felinx would whirl — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 12, 2024

I'm sorry, I mean El Pasx, I apologize profoundly — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 12, 2024

And he missed the land acknowledgement, but other than that 9/10.