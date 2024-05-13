JOLT: Axios Warns Latino Working-Class Voters Are Shifting to Republican Party

A stagnant, contracted economy. Open, unsecured borders. Increased crime in blue cities. Transgender nonsense, including 'Latinx' pronouns. Sorry, our bad -- Latine is the pronoun now.

It's not hard to imagine why the Democratic Party is losing voters -- especially the ongoing exodus of the white working-class voter. It's been painfully clear the Democratic Party neither cares about nor wants those voters for a while now, but they're also pushing other voters away from the party and into the arms of Republicans.

The decades-long exodus of white working-class voters from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party has a new jolt: Latino working-class voters are joining the shift. https://t.co/6bpcoKZ1Lw — Axios (@axios) May 12, 2024

The decades-long exodus of white working-class voters from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party has a new jolt: Latino working-class voters are joining the shift. Why it matters: To win key swing states, President Biden needs the support of some dissatisfied white, Latino and Black working-class voters who polls suggest are upset about inflation and some Democratic policies.

The big picture: Six swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — are widely expected to decide the Biden-Trump rematch. Voters without a college education will be key players in each state.

Working-class voters also could tip tight Senate and House races in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Montana, Texas and Maryland at a time when both chambers have narrow majorities. State of play: Biden's poll numbers have been rising lately, but several surveys have indicated he is underperforming with non-white voters without college degrees — a constituency that has long been overwhelmingly Democratic. A YouGov poll commissioned by the Progressive Policy Institute at the end of 2023 found that working-class voters overwhelmingly believe they're worse off today than similar voters did 40 years ago.

And Biden isn't doing much to help the situation.

That’s Latinx to you. — Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) May 13, 2024

Imagine telling a culture with a gendered language they have to change it to make white Leftists feel better, and thinking you're the good guys.

No kidding. I could give members of my own family as examples of those who became Rs. My parents( since ‘68) and I (since birth but registered ‘94) used to be the only Rs in family up until prob last 8 yrs or so.

Latinos too hate spending more money for stuff than we used too. — E. Perez (@eplatina9) May 12, 2024

The economy is a big part of it.

It's almost as though Latinos have conservative values and also don't like the woke mierda — Hugo Saucedo (@HSaucedo83) May 12, 2024

Almost.

You can just say the working class is tired of getting screwed. It's not about race. — 521BB1N5🗽 (@jarvimom) May 12, 2024

No, race isn't an issue.

Getting screwed by the government is.

Keep calling them Latinx, they love it — François Inge-Crédit (@JontyTrench) May 13, 2024

They sure do.

Keep it up, Lefties.

Yep. Dems think the world is about race. It's more about class and opportunities. That's why working Whites, Latinos, and other POC are shifting towards the GOP. Dems now just talk of helping the LGBTQIA class while being supported by the elitist class. — Beto (@Beto__Medrano) May 12, 2024

Nailed it.

Who could have seen that coming? https://t.co/miRuC5XbKl — Johnny Conch (@JCinKeyWest) May 13, 2024

Everyone.

They were warned.

As Napoleon once said, 'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.'

Trump made huge gains along the Rio grande in 2020.



Looks like it’s still trending in that direction. https://t.co/ZahC3DYfbA — Stephen Carter (@jstephencarter) May 13, 2024

Yep.

Time to ask these hard-working Latino taxpayers to pay off some more student loans for far-left humanities college grads, Joe! That'll do the trick! https://t.co/v5VeG3qmPo — Cameron Poetzscher (@cpoetzscher) May 13, 2024

That's the key to winning them back, we're sure of it.