Here Are a Few Flashbacks to Prove Yet Again That Kamala Harris Is Lying About Wanting a Secure Border

Kamala Harris visited a border area in Arizona yesterday, and after nearly four years of Biden and Harris administration dereliction of duty when it comes to border security, the Democrat nominee is now pretending that issue is among her top priorities. This is laughable:

Kamala Harris is now in Arizona visiting the border wall, looking up at it in awe, after spending 3.5 years abandoning it and letting in untold numbers of illegals who’ve completely decimated America pic.twitter.com/3FfMvxmRsj — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 27, 2024

Kamala Harris was on the border for less than 20 minutes yesterday.



It wasn’t a border visit, it was a poorly ran photo opportunity. pic.twitter.com/rGVVkucswq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 28, 2024

That was yesterday.

Now let's take a look at what Harris has been doing and saying about border security and illegal immigration over the last few years.

Harris says she'll take securing the border seriously, meanwhile we saw this during her time as "border czar":

Biden-Harris sent forklifts to open the border when Texas built a razor wall.



Never forget this treason: pic.twitter.com/jnRKn7L1if — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 28, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration even sued Texas to keep Gov. Abbott from doing the job the federal government wouldn't and securing the border.

Also the self-proclaimed "tough on crime prosecutor" didn't have any problem with certain illegal activities:

FLASHBACK: Kamala calls the border wall "un-American" and says deporting illegal aliens is "not reflective of the values of who we are as Americans."



This is the REAL Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/T1BUFaTpeU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 28, 2024

"Down with deportation" chanted the candidate who would like everybody to believe she's big on law enforcement and border security:

Kamala Harris shouting 'Down down with deportation!' at a 2018 parade in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/jgcAmkeQbe — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 23, 2024

Here's a recently retired Border Patrol chief testifying that Biden-Harris ordered information about suspected terrorists taken into custody at the border but later released into the U.S. to be kept from the public:

Just incredibly damning testimony in every way.



A recently retired Border Patrol Chief says that the Kamala-Biden admin ordered him to cover up the increase in suspected terrorists arrested at the southern border.pic.twitter.com/b0OC9fu7Za — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2024

Remember when the person who's super serious about keeping the border secure and enforcing laws said people who enter the country illegally shouldn't be held accountable? Good times:

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris in 2019: "We are not going to treat people who are undocumented and cross the border as criminals." pic.twitter.com/7qs7Cxz7dG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 27, 2024

This week Harris said she would make sure there were more officers at the border, but of course she's always opposed that in the past:

🚨FLASHBACK 🚨



In 2018, then-Senator Kamala Harris urged fellow Senators to reject calls for additional Border Patrol Agents. "We urge the Committee additionally to reject President Trump’s proposal for funding to hire new Border Patrol personnel at this time." pic.twitter.com/xJ9ppkAqPk — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 31, 2024

If Harris does indeed ever want more agents at the border, it'll be to simply expedite illegal entries.

One thing's for sure: There's no shortage of "Harris vs. Harris" ad material to be had out of all this.