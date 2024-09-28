‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In
Here Are a Few Flashbacks to Prove Yet Again That Kamala Harris Is Lying About Wanting a Secure Border

Doug P.  |  3:55 PM on September 28, 2024
meme

Kamala Harris visited a border area in Arizona yesterday, and after nearly four years of Biden and Harris administration dereliction of duty when it comes to border security, the Democrat nominee is now pretending that issue is among her top priorities. This is laughable: 

That was yesterday.

Now let's take a look at what Harris has been doing and saying about border security and illegal immigration over the last few years. 

Harris says she'll take securing the border seriously, meanwhile we saw this during her time as "border czar":

The Biden-Harris administration even sued Texas to keep Gov. Abbott from doing the job the federal government wouldn't and securing the border.

Also the self-proclaimed "tough on crime prosecutor" didn't have any problem with certain illegal activities: 

"Down with deportation" chanted the candidate who would like everybody to believe she's big on law enforcement and border security:

Here's a recently retired Border Patrol chief testifying that Biden-Harris ordered information about suspected terrorists taken into custody at the border but later released into the U.S. to be kept from the public:

Remember when the person who's super serious about keeping the border secure and enforcing laws said people who enter the country illegally shouldn't be held accountable? Good times:

This week Harris said she would make sure there were more officers at the border, but of course she's always opposed that in the past:

If Harris does indeed ever want more agents at the border, it'll be to simply expedite illegal entries.

One thing's for sure: There's no shortage of "Harris vs. Harris" ad material to be had out of all this. 

