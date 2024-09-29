AP Tells Latino Community: Relax, Unwashed Brown Masses. We're White Intellectuals and We're Here to Help

The Left loves to scream about cultural appropriation (or racism) when a kid dresses up like an Indian for Halloween or a football game. They'll gladly accuse Americans of 'stealing' music from blacks and whine about colonialism and white supremacy when it comes to things like punctuality and hard work.

Then those same Leftists -- usually lily-white, by the way -- will turn around and demand the Latino community adopt 'gender neutral' language. To appease those lily-white Leftists, of course.

Here's the AP, trying so hard to make 'gender neutral' Spanish a thing:

Awareness of 'Latinx' increases among US Latinos, and 'Latine' emerges as an alternative https://t.co/kzltiI3NVY — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2024

They write (emphasis added):

“Latino” and “Hispanic” have long been the most prominent terms used to describe people in the U.S. with roots in Latin America and Spain. But over the last several years, “Latinx” has become a de-facto gender neutral alternative to Latino and Hispanic, according to a new study by race and ethnicity researchers. Despite the increased awareness of the term among Latinos — 47% have heard of it — only 4% or 1.9 million people use “Latinx” to describe themselves, an increase of 1 percent since 2019, according to the study by the Pew Research Center. “‘Latinx’ is more broadly known among U.S. Latinos today, but still few embrace it,” said Mark Lopez, Pew’s director of race and ethnicity research. Of the Latinos who have heard the term, 36% view the usage of the term as a bad thing instead of a good thing, according to the study.

Because it is a bad thing. Spanish -- a Romance language -- is inherently gendered. You cannot make it 'gender neutral', no matter how much it hurts the feels of Leftists.

Unless they're suggesting gutting the language and rebuilding it.

Seems a little like colonization to us, and we were told that's a bad thing.

Yes, please.

White progressives ruin everything — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) September 29, 2024

They sure do. And they think they're the good guys in doing so.

“47% have heard of it — only 4% use “Latinx” to describe themselves”



18% have heard of “Latine”



81% prefer “Latino” or “ Hispanic” pic.twitter.com/aVKihMhTav — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) September 29, 2024

The real story here is Leftists ignore majority preference of Latinos.

AP offices:

"Damn it! We're going to keep pushing this term, Latinx, until those stubborn Latinos get on board"#ActivismNotJournalism



This is the only Tweet @AP has ever issued that contains the activist term "Latine" — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) September 29, 2024

Axios got the ball rolling on that whole 'Latine' business.

Bwaaaa haaaaa ha. You’ve got to be kidding me.



I grew up and lived in a Hispanic-majority city most of my life. I know no one who uses these terms.



Absurdo. — Flyover Country Gal ✝️🇺🇸 (@FlyoverCntryGal) September 29, 2024

Because the only people who use these terms are Leftists. White Leftists.

Absolutely incredible, no?

Can't imagine why.

As a Spanish speaker:



the -x doesn't work as a grammatical gender. It's extremely awkward to read and pronounce and honestly looks kind of dumb.



The "-e" at least makes more sense, but even then I doubt it'll catch on any time soon. https://t.co/VW9YRiSqoe — AngelTazDeviled Ham (@AnglTaz) September 29, 2024

It'll never catch on. The Spanish language doesn't have gender neutral options.

White liberals, on behalf of minorities, invent a new word for them that doesn't fit their language rules. 4% of Latinos use it to describe themselves. More than 1 in 3 Latinos view it with a negative connotation. Still getting pushed.



Are progressives actually this retarded? https://t.co/44Kg1JUwyP — Optimus ⛩️ (@SubToOptimus) September 29, 2024

They're so arrogant and, frankly, racist.

Told one of my Tejano buds about this Latinix bulls**t and his response was, "They can go f**k themselves" https://t.co/TTupgGQ8Ls — KindofaDick ☆Man of Leisure (@DicksTrash) September 29, 2024

He's correct.

Or, maybe... just maybe, instead of coming up with BS names, why not listed to actual Hispanics/Latinos how we prefer to be called? You guys even have the stats there in the article.



Is it that hard to say Latino? Latina? Hispanic? C'mon people... seriously. https://t.co/nhqCxFTANm — Michelle Galeas-Peña (@MichelleGaleasP) September 29, 2024

Because in the Leftist game of intersectionality, the people demanding gender neutral language trump the Hispanics.

Irl I've only heard white people say Latinx. https://t.co/Y54aQFoTuh — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) September 29, 2024

Because their the only ones who want to use this.