AP Tells Latino Community: Relax, Unwashed Brown Masses. We're White Intellectuals and We're Here to Help

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 29, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

The Left loves to scream about cultural appropriation (or racism) when a kid dresses up like an Indian for Halloween or a football game. They'll gladly accuse Americans of 'stealing' music from blacks and whine about colonialism and white supremacy when it comes to things like punctuality and hard work.

Then those same Leftists -- usually lily-white, by the way -- will turn around and demand the Latino community adopt 'gender neutral' language. To appease those lily-white Leftists, of course.

Here's the AP, trying so hard to make 'gender neutral' Spanish a thing:

They write (emphasis added):

“Latino” and “Hispanic” have long been the most prominent terms used to describe people in the U.S. with roots in Latin America and Spain. But over the last several years, “Latinx” has become a de-facto gender neutral alternative to Latino and Hispanic, according to a new study by race and ethnicity researchers.

Despite the increased awareness of the term among Latinos — 47% have heard of it — only 4% or 1.9 million people use “Latinx” to describe themselves, an increase of 1 percent since 2019, according to the study by the Pew Research Center.

“‘Latinx’ is more broadly known among U.S. Latinos today, but still few embrace it,” said Mark Lopez, Pew’s director of race and ethnicity research.

Of the Latinos who have heard the term, 36% view the usage of the term as a bad thing instead of a good thing, according to the study.

Because it is a bad thing. Spanish -- a Romance language -- is inherently gendered. You cannot make it 'gender neutral', no matter how much it hurts the feels of Leftists.

Unless they're suggesting gutting the language and rebuilding it.

Seems a little like colonization to us, and we were told that's a bad thing.

Yes, please.

They sure do. And they think they're the good guys in doing so.

The real story here is Leftists ignore majority preference of Latinos.

Axios got the ball rolling on that whole 'Latine' business.

Because the only people who use these terms are Leftists. White Leftists.

Absolutely incredible, no?

Can't imagine why.

It'll never catch on. The Spanish language doesn't have gender neutral options.

They're so arrogant and, frankly, racist.

He's correct.

Because in the Leftist game of intersectionality, the people demanding gender neutral language trump the Hispanics.

Because their the only ones who want to use this.

