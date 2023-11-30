Journalist Still Going After That Kid Who Wore 'Blackface' to Chiefs Game

As Twitchy reported the other day, Deadspin published an article demanding that the NFL take action against a fan who was wearing blackface.

The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress https://t.co/9eGBsA8nca — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 27, 2023

Deadspin didn't show any other angles of the kid's face, which revealed that he was wearing black and red, the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs. Writer Carron J. Phillips, whose X timeline is pretty racist, doubled down and said that it would be even worse if the other side of the kid's face were red. And what about that headdress? Isn't that cultural appropriation?

The kid was identified, and it turns out he's of Native American heritage.

BREAKING: The kid Deadspin smeared over false blackface and racism accusations is actually Native American



His grandfather is Raul Armenta, part of the Chumash tribe and a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians



I hope Holden Armenta sues them all into oblivion. I hope… pic.twitter.com/cAKmr5beqq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 29, 2023

OK, so the kid is Native American. But that wasn't good enough for A.J. Perez, senior reporter at Front Office Sports. He got in touch with the chairman of the Santa Ynez band of Chumash Indians and reported that they don't endorse wearing regalia as part of a costume.

NEW: "The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians does not endorse wearing regalia as part of a costume or participating in any other type of cultural appropriation,” Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Kenneth Kahn said in a statement to @FOS. pic.twitter.com/jg2gSRfozu — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 30, 2023

The outlet that Mr Perez writes for is almost acronymmed correctly. It should be POS, because only a POS would attack a child for supporting a team. The fact that @byajperez went OUT OF HIS WAY to continue the bullying of a child shows his lack of humanity and maturity. https://t.co/dkp1g0ky7D — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) November 30, 2023

I like how you quoted the condeming part of it first and then got people to click on it and then posted the rest of the statement. Can you explain why you did that? — JoshS (@303FAN) November 30, 2023

I don't bury the news. That's why. And you saw the whole statement, right? — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 30, 2023

Here's the full statement given to Front Office Sports:

“We are aware that a young member of our community attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in a headdress and face paint in his way of supporting his favorite team. Please keep in mind that the decisions made by individuals or families in our community are their own and may not reflect the views of the broader tribal community. As a federally recognized tribe, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians does not endorse wearing regalia as part of a costume or participating in any other type of cultural appropriation.”

Of course, he locked down replies.

That’s right - you get in there and find a way to bully that kid. You can do it. https://t.co/3sRUVnbnhE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 30, 2023

You notice they can never just say, 'Yeah, maybe we overreacted. Maybe we went too far.'



Nope.

It's, 'We spent the last 6 months diving deep into Native Tribal law and found a clause in an agreement from 1867 that confirms we were right to shame this child.' https://t.co/76RjK22dFm — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 30, 2023

Imagine if the miles-wide, inches deep progressive jackwagons salivating over destroying this kid were as passionate about property rights on reservations or restitution for EPA Animas River spill, etc. Fake advocacy, fake concern. https://t.co/qWxzIONwsm — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 30, 2023

Fake concern exactly.

Why is it that non-Palestinian people can drape themselves in head scarfs and flags, etc. to protest and vandalize and nobody bats an eye, but a 9yr kid of Native decent cheering his favorite team is relentlessly pursued as a villian for "appropriation"? #growTFup https://t.co/rGRCN3Fo6J — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) November 30, 2023

This is not relevant in any way, shape, or form. https://t.co/DBg5L91SED — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 30, 2023

Could you be more of a tool?



This is all because you got stuffed in lockers as a kid, isn't it?



Sorry about that, loser, but don't take it out on this kid, who could already probably kick your ass even at his age. https://t.co/f4TIptweWT — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 30, 2023

AJ couldn't turn off replies quickly enough. He should definitely cry more though since bitching and moaning has proven to be an effective engagement tactic. https://t.co/xt9lJuNuOF — The Eerie Calm Before Impending Doom (@BenignApathy) November 30, 2023

This was never a story to begin with. A kid wore face paint in his team's colors. Then he was accused of wearing blackface. Then he was accused of cultural appropriation. Then it turned out he's Native American and that still wasn't the end of it. They're doing their best to turn this kid into another Nicholas Sandmann.

