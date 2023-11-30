Journalist Still Going After That Kid Who Wore 'Blackface' to Chiefs Game

WATCH: Idiot Protester Says Palestine Will Be Free 'From the Mountains to the...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 30, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported the other day, Deadspin published an article demanding that the NFL take action against a fan who was wearing blackface

Deadspin didn't show any other angles of the kid's face, which revealed that he was wearing black and red, the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs. Writer Carron J. Phillips, whose X timeline is pretty racist, doubled down and said that it would be even worse if the other side of the kid's face were red. And what about that headdress? Isn't that cultural appropriation?

The kid was identified, and it turns out he's of Native American heritage.

OK, so the kid is Native American. But that wasn't good enough for A.J. Perez, senior reporter at Front Office Sports. He got in touch with the chairman of the Santa Ynez band of Chumash Indians and reported that they don't endorse wearing regalia as part of a costume.

State Senator Asks Mom Why She's Posting Memes When She's Supposed to Be 'Homeschooling'
Brett T.
Here's the full statement given to Front Office Sports:

“We are aware that a young member of our community attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in a headdress and face paint in his way of supporting his favorite team. Please keep in mind that the decisions made by individuals or families in our community are their own and may not reflect the views of the broader tribal community. As a federally recognized tribe, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians does not endorse wearing regalia as part of a costume or participating in any other type of cultural appropriation.”

Of course, he locked down replies.

Fake concern exactly.

This was never a story to begin with. A kid wore face paint in his team's colors. Then he was accused of wearing blackface. Then he was accused of cultural appropriation. Then it turned out he's Native American and that still wasn't the end of it. They're doing their best to turn this kid into another Nicholas Sandmann.

***

Tags: BLACKFACE CULTURAL APPROPRIATION NATIVE AMERICAN

