Hoo Boy: Kathleen Parker WaPo Op-Ed Calls on Kamala Harris to Step Aside and Things Could Get INTERESTING

Amy Curtis  |  10:46 AM on March 16, 2024
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

Well, this election season could get a lot more interesting. We'll be curious to see if this sentiment is just a one-off example of wish-casting, or if it's the start of a movement to oust Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election.

From Kathleen Parker in the Washington Post:

The Kamala conundrum comes down to this: She was picked because she was Black and female, a combo tantamount to job security. Now that she has become a burden to the Democratic ticket, Biden can’t fire her. He can’t risk alienating his base. Full stop. The seriousness of this situation can’t be overstated. Biden’s diminishing faculties, notwithstanding his relatively successful State of the Union address, and his increasing physical frailty are concerning.

Every honest person knows he’s not in top form. A recent New York Times poll found that 73 percent of registered voters believe Biden is too old to be the nation’s top executive. This includes 61 percent of those who voted for him in 2020.

At the start of Biden’s term, I was pulling for Harris to do well. She had pizzazz and a reputation for being a tough prosecutor. She had moxie and swagger, and she leaned centrist. There was reason for hope: Criticism from California progressives that she wasn’t adequately attuned to racial-justice issues and sided too often with prosecutors likely proved helpful when she was vetted for the VP spot.

CNN Attempts a 'Dirty Job' on Mike Rowe and He Deftly Handles Their SNEAKY Scheme
justmindy
November is light years away in political time. A lot can happen between then and now.

'Disappointing' is an understatement.

But a lot of people in the WaPo replies are not happy about it:

Are you serious? Have you heard Kamala Harris talk?

What about her work as 'border czar'? How's that going.

Is it though?

Whatever you say. We read the piece, and her race and gender have nothing to do with Parker's arguments.

But thanks for making us defend Parker and WaPo, guys.

This is a conversation we need to have. Harris lost the 2020 primary in a big way, and is not doing a bang up job in the Vice Presidency.

But she's not bringing anything to the table.

A refreshing change.

It certainly ranks up there with his bad decisions.

That's always been a questionable thing. Michelle Obama doesn't seem to want the political spotlight, and didn't seem to like it as First Lady.

Seems like it will generate backlash.

It certainly seems like it's kicking a hornets nest.

Yes, so must Joe Biden.

***

