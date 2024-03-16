Hoo Boy: Kathleen Parker WaPo Op-Ed Calls on Kamala Harris to Step Aside and Things Could Get INTERESTING

Well, this election season could get a lot more interesting. We'll be curious to see if this sentiment is just a one-off example of wish-casting, or if it's the start of a movement to oust Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election.

Who does the Washington Post want to replace Kamala? pic.twitter.com/Ohh9xR9yLi — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 16, 2024

From Kathleen Parker in the Washington Post:

The Kamala conundrum comes down to this: She was picked because she was Black and female, a combo tantamount to job security. Now that she has become a burden to the Democratic ticket, Biden can’t fire her. He can’t risk alienating his base. Full stop. The seriousness of this situation can’t be overstated. Biden’s diminishing faculties, notwithstanding his relatively successful State of the Union address, and his increasing physical frailty are concerning. Every honest person knows he’s not in top form. A recent New York Times poll found that 73 percent of registered voters believe Biden is too old to be the nation’s top executive. This includes 61 percent of those who voted for him in 2020. At the start of Biden’s term, I was pulling for Harris to do well. She had pizzazz and a reputation for being a tough prosecutor. She had moxie and swagger, and she leaned centrist. There was reason for hope: Criticism from California progressives that she wasn’t adequately attuned to racial-justice issues and sided too often with prosecutors likely proved helpful when she was vetted for the VP spot.

November is light years away in political time. A lot can happen between then and now.

"Her performance as second in command has been disappointing, to say the least. Americans have taken note," @kathleenparker writes. https://t.co/6IcNn9HOUm — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) March 16, 2024

'Disappointing' is an understatement.

But a lot of people in the WaPo replies are not happy about it:

Ugly, ugly piece.



Vice President Kamala Harris is professionally qualified for her role and it's clear that *some* are suddenly raising the expectations and standards for this office compared to all VP office holders before her.



Parker just isn't connected to people like me — Susan Bordson (@susanbordson) March 16, 2024

Are you serious? Have you heard Kamala Harris talk?

What about her work as 'border czar'? How's that going.

My god what hot, hot, garbage this take is. 🙄🙄🙄 — RainCityWoman (@RainCityWoman2) March 16, 2024

Is it though?

VP Harris will always disappoint @kathleenparker because VP Harris is not white. Or a man. https://t.co/WBug0FxWx7 — Publius Bellicus (@PubliusBellicus) March 16, 2024

Whatever you say. We read the piece, and her race and gender have nothing to do with Parker's arguments.

But thanks for making us defend Parker and WaPo, guys.

This is a conversation we need to have. Harris lost the 2020 primary in a big way, and is not doing a bang up job in the Vice Presidency.

But she's not bringing anything to the table.

Must be a mistake. It was truthful — Richard Iamunno (@richard_iamunno) March 16, 2024

A refreshing change.

"Whatever the reasons, it has seemed that Harris's role was to be quiet, lest she embarrass her boss with her sometimes inane, rambling remarks and a laugh that erupts from nowhere about nothing obvious to others."



Arguably Biden's worst decision. https://t.co/gnzaaSz7Pf — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 16, 2024

It certainly ranks up there with his bad decisions.

That's always been a questionable thing. Michelle Obama doesn't seem to want the political spotlight, and didn't seem to like it as First Lady.

Harris is unqualified. But I bet this generates huge backlash. | For the country’s sake, Vice President Harris should step aside https://t.co/hq5JbtJkxJ — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) March 16, 2024

Seems like it will generate backlash.

Making trouble? WashPost columnist Kathleen Parker writes "For the country’s sake, Vice President Harris should step aside." Parker says she said the same thing to Palin. https://t.co/cLBjlhoXWj — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) March 16, 2024

It certainly seems like it's kicking a hornets nest.

Oh, the knives are out!



WAPO: "For the country’s sake, Vice President Harris should step aside"



Agreed. So must Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/0JHWInnIlg — ((🆆3⃣🅱🆂🜃🅶3⃣)) 🇮🇱 I Stand with Israel! 🇮🇱 (@w3bsag3) March 16, 2024

Yes, so must Joe Biden.

***

