Such a LOW BAR! CBS Reports Kamala Harris, One of the Least Popular VPs EVER, Exceeds Dem Expectations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

When you set the bar very, very low it's incredibly easy to exceed expectations. In poll after poll, Kamala Harris was a wildly unpopular Vice President. So much so that Kathleen Parker called on Harris to step aside in March, and back in July Time Magazine said Kamala should not be anointed to the candidacy (they sure changed their tune quickly, though).

So this piece from CBS News is hilarious because it proves the Democrats who ousted Biden didn't have high hopes for Kamala. That she hasn't completely messed up the campaign (yet) is what they consider a win:

CBS News reports:

Ryan, who ran briefly against Harris in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, is thrilled to see how the race is turning out so far. Between his 10-year old's football games — which Ryan is coaching — he spoke with CBS News by phone and said Harris has proven to be an "even better" presidential nominee than he expected.

"I knew that she would be super-well received," Ryan said. "But I didn't realize it would be this level of excitement. I knew people would be jazzed and ready to roll and knew it would energize our base and young people, but not at this level."

Harris' first presidential debate performance has been well-received, and most polls show that since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee, she has closed the gap that was opening between Mr. Biden and Trump. Her performance as the new nominee has so far seemed to vindicate the historic and — at the time — controversial calls from congressional Democrats for Mr. Biden to stand down.

Weird that they used 'well-received' twice in three paragraphs. 

And, no, her debate performance was not well-received by independents and undecided voters.

So, so low.

Yep. Their expectations are lower than a snake in a wagon wheel rut.

She sure is. This writer is getting a lot of 2016 vibes.

That Joe. Honestly, it's this writer's opinion that this entire interaction with a Trump voter was really fun and good to watch. If this guy had been president for the last 3.5 years, we wouldn't be where we are. Biden was funny and likeable in that exchange.

And this isn't enough. The middle class is suffering.

It's the Biden-Harris administration. She cant un-tether herself from it, or his policies.

Yup. Those Democrats.

Remind us what the definition of insanity is, again.

Bingo. The media are the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party.

