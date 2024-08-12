It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of...
Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a...
He's BACK, Baby! Donald Trump Returns to X With AMAZING Campaign Ad
J.D. Vance HILARIOUSLY Buries Tim Walz With One Tweet About How He Will...
The Political Demise of Tim Walz Continues, New Document Reveals He Thought Bagram...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Media's Complete About Face on Taxing Tips (to Help Kamala, Naturally)
CLUELESS Florida Journo Can't Understand Why Property Insurance Is Higher in a State...
HE JUST MISSPOKE: Tim Walz X Bio Still Says 'Command Sgt. Major' (Screenshot)
WTAF?? Like All Good Fascists, the U.K. Is Now Turning to the Kids...
MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza...
FLASHBACK: Amid Present-Day Crackdown in the UK, Remember Mr. Bean's Defense of Free...
Good Luck With That: LA Mayor Says 2028 Olympics Will Be Car Free...
NASA Astronauts May Be Stuck on Space Station Until FEBRUARY (Guess Who Chairs...

TIME Tries to 'Reintroduce' Kamala Harris, but We Already Know Who She Is

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on August 12, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

There's a reason Kamala Harris has had a couple of 'reboots' during her tenure as VP. She's wildly unpopular -- even among the Democratic Party base. Which is why she got few votes and even fewer delegates in 2020, and why she was coronated as the nominee this year. The last time they tried to revamp her image with the public was November of last year, amid terrible approval ratings

Advertisement

Guess that didn't work, huh?

But TIME Magazine is gonna try again, gosh darn it. Maybe this time people will like her. 

All the cringe.

Here's how they spin this:

If you’d predicted this scene a month ago to anyone following the race, they would never have believed you. But Harris has pulled off the swiftest vibe shift in modern political history. A contest that revolved around the cognitive decline of a geriatric President has been transformed: Joe Biden is out, Harris is in, and a second Donald Trump presidency no longer seems inevitable. Democrats resigned to a “grim death march” toward certain defeat, as one national organizer put it, felt their gloom replaced by a jolt of hope.

Oh, puke.

She's been vice president for three-plus years, plus Senator from California before that.

We know her.

Unburdened by what has been and unburdened by reality.

The McRib is more likable, too.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Bingo. Why? Because Kamala is a radical Leftist, which will lose her the election.

That sums it up, and they're trying to hide all this.

TIME is not aware of this. Intentionally so.

This describes it so perfectly.

*Chef's kiss*

The portrait even has a subtle halo, so yeah.

They sure did.

Remind us what the definition of insanity is again?

Advertisement

Bask in it.

But VIBE SHIFT.

Or something.

Exactly.

She sure did.

As subtle as a Sherman tank.

And a patron saint.

You don't despise the media enough.

Tags: 2024 JOURNALISM KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS TIME TIME MAGAZINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of All Truth Bombs and DAMN
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a Check His Butt Can't Cash
Sam J.
J.D. Vance HILARIOUSLY Buries Tim Walz With One Tweet About How He Will Handle Media Interviews
Grateful Calvin
The Political Demise of Tim Walz Continues, New Document Reveals He Thought Bagram Was in Iraq
Grateful Calvin
He's BACK, Baby! Donald Trump Returns to X With AMAZING Campaign Ad
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement