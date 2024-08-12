TIME Tries to 'Reintroduce' Kamala Harris, but We Already Know Who She Is

There's a reason Kamala Harris has had a couple of 'reboots' during her tenure as VP. She's wildly unpopular -- even among the Democratic Party base. Which is why she got few votes and even fewer delegates in 2020, and why she was coronated as the nominee this year. The last time they tried to revamp her image with the public was November of last year, amid terrible approval ratings.

Guess that didn't work, huh?

But TIME Magazine is gonna try again, gosh darn it. Maybe this time people will like her.

All the cringe.

Here's how they spin this:

If you’d predicted this scene a month ago to anyone following the race, they would never have believed you. But Harris has pulled off the swiftest vibe shift in modern political history. A contest that revolved around the cognitive decline of a geriatric President has been transformed: Joe Biden is out, Harris is in, and a second Donald Trump presidency no longer seems inevitable. Democrats resigned to a “grim death march” toward certain defeat, as one national organizer put it, felt their gloom replaced by a jolt of hope.

Oh, puke.

Um, we already know her. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 12, 2024

She's been vice president for three-plus years, plus Senator from California before that.

We know her.

Time, unburdened by what has been 🙄 pic.twitter.com/q8ZgerJBH5 — You Don't Know the Power of the Dawg Side (@OverpaidA) August 12, 2024

Unburdened by what has been and unburdened by reality.

Kamala Harris has been reintroduced more times than the McDonalds McRib sandwich. pic.twitter.com/Mb5oosjZbm — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 12, 2024

The McRib is more likable, too.

Reintroduction?



You are attempting to redefine her, not reintroduce her. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) August 12, 2024

Bingo. Why? Because Kamala is a radical Leftist, which will lose her the election.

She’s been in the current administration the whole time



Specifically put in charge of the border



Literally went over to Europe and threatened that Ukraine would join NATO to provoke Putin to invade



Nobody voted for her in a primary



Her VP used stolen Valor for political gain… — Billy Carruthers (@BillyCarruther3) August 12, 2024

That sums it up, and they're trying to hide all this.

Is Time aware that this person has been VP for 3.5 yrs and all the problems she is claiming she can fix when she is President she can fix now because it’s the Biden/Harris administration who caused these problems?



But yeh Slayyy Qwwweeeeen go offf!!



🤣🫠🫠 — Abri (@abriNotMe77) August 12, 2024

TIME is not aware of this. Intentionally so.

Kamala is getting the type of hype ‘Star Wars’ films get right before the audience gives them a 38% on Rotten Tomatoes. — IB (@signmeupsantafe) August 12, 2024

This describes it so perfectly.

*Chef's kiss*

Congratulations, you've successfully combined hagiography with stenography. People said it couldn't be done, but you've managed it. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) August 12, 2024

The portrait even has a subtle halo, so yeah.

You spelled repackaging wrong. — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) August 12, 2024

They sure did.

This is about the seventh time https://t.co/Yc4sqSHl0y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 12, 2024

Remind us what the definition of insanity is again?

We're on about 8 reintroductions of her, for a reason but here's Time's new cover. Soak it up. https://t.co/iXqmQz1FWV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2024

Bask in it.

I remember five minutes ago when you all said she was a terrible candidate and were fretting over what to do if Biden dropped out to the point that you all pretended he wasn’t a senile old coot https://t.co/110Elrh5Nv — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 12, 2024

But VIBE SHIFT.

Or something.

There's no such thing as media bia.....https://t.co/ufDLbPxbuk — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 12, 2024

Exactly.

Hey, look! The Border Czar made the cover of @time! https://t.co/M3LVfhh4BU — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) August 12, 2024

She sure did.

As subtle as a Sherman tank.

The media have a new religion again https://t.co/00IVfTi42N — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 12, 2024

And a patron saint.

You don't despise the media enough.