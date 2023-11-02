'It's About Protecting You': D.C. Propagandist has Thoughts on Banning 'Weapons of War'
WATCH: Seal Slaps Man With Octopus (No, Really)
Verdict Comes in on Sam Bankman-Fried
Here's Audio to Reignite the Argument Over Hamas Beheading Israelis
Shock: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Opposes Aid Package for Israel
German MEP Says That COVID-19 Was a Globalist 'Test Balloon'
Israeli Embassy Hosts Another Screening of Hamas Atrocities for Journalists
Eric Adams Rushes Home as Key Advisor to the Mayor is Raided by...
John Kirby: President Biden Would Veto a Bill Providing Aid to Israel Only
Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Pale...
Hamas Supporters in the UK Planning to Take Over Remembrance Day
White Men Can't Sculpt: Philadelphia Statue of Harriet Tubman Gets a New Sculptor
Alec Baldwin Pitches Idea for New Reality Show with Family, and the Jokes...
NBC: Hamas Stockpiling 200,000 Gallons of Fuel for Rockets, Tunnels

'Kamala Reboot 6.7': Amid Terrible Approval Ratings, VP Kamala Harris Tries Reboot Again

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Poor Vice President Kamala Harris.

She just can't seem to catch a break, and her approval ratings are just abysmal. So, like a dysfunctional laptop, she's trying yet another reboot to 'win over a skeptical public.'

Advertisement

Perhaps it's because the issues she's taken the lead on -- immigration, gun control, and Islamophobia -- are either failures, non-starters, or just plain pointless.

The Messenger reports on the VP's latest revamp:

Vice President Kamala Harris has taken on a more forward-facing role as she seeks to re-introduce herself to skeptics within the Democratic Party and the broader electorate heading into an election year.  

Harris has been at the center of a media blitz this fall and taken on new policy leadership responsibilities, while working to overcome lingering issues, including her sagging poll numbers, negative news stories and a rash of staff departures. This week, she lost another high profile aide: her speechwriter – the third person in that role since becoming vice president, The Messenger has learned.

Harris recently sat down for interviews on CBS’ “60 Minutes” and “Face the Nation,” as well as for profiles in The New York Times and The Atlantic. She has taken the lead on issues like AI, where she participated in this week’s global summit on the issue in London, and she has become the White House point person on other policy issues, including gun control and abortion rights. She’s also traveled the country on a college tour in an effort to mobilize students to “fight for their rights” – as the White House put it – on issues including voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality and book bans. 

Recommended

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The first hint the public didn't like her should have been her terrible showing in the 2020 Democratic primary. But, apparently she didn't learn her lesson.

Not a thing.

Yes, that's the problem. 'Smear campaigns' with a very friendly media. We didn't think it possible, but Harris may be less likable than Hillary, and that's quite the accomplishment.

Yup.

Our smartphones have fewer reboots.

She's a heartbeat away from the Oval Office, and given the obvious decline in Biden, she could happen.

Advertisement

This is wrong. We're not ready for Kamala Harris to lead. 

Which means we'll get another one just in time for Christmas! Yay!

Her Venn diagram would look like a spirograph doodle.

So would we.

Perfect.

We laughed, hard.

Add to that the fact that, whenever she speaks, she sounds like she's lecturing a group of kindergarten students or she talks in empty platitudes that make no sense, and we can't forget the cackle.

She's unqualified, unlikable, and no amount of reboots is going to save that. It's who she really is.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS VP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'
Grateful Calvin
'It's About Protecting You': D.C. Propagandist has Thoughts on Banning 'Weapons of War'
Laura W.
WATCH: Seal Slaps Man With Octopus (No, Really)
Amy Curtis
Here's Audio to Reignite the Argument Over Hamas Beheading Israelis
Brett T.
Verdict Comes in on Sam Bankman-Fried
Coucy
German MEP Says That COVID-19 Was a Globalist 'Test Balloon'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement