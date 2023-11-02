'Kamala Reboot 6.7': Amid Terrible Approval Ratings, VP Kamala Harris Tries Reboot Again

Poor Vice President Kamala Harris.

She just can't seem to catch a break, and her approval ratings are just abysmal. So, like a dysfunctional laptop, she's trying yet another reboot to 'win over a skeptical public.'

Advertisement

New: Kamala Harris Tries Another Reboot to Win Over a Skeptical Public

The VP has embarked on a media blitz and taken the lead on key policy issues, but her approval ratings are as low as ever

w/@amieparnes https://t.co/vOQqvF6VcA — Nicole Gaudiano (@ngaudiano) November 2, 2023

Perhaps it's because the issues she's taken the lead on -- immigration, gun control, and Islamophobia -- are either failures, non-starters, or just plain pointless.

The Messenger reports on the VP's latest revamp:

Vice President Kamala Harris has taken on a more forward-facing role as she seeks to re-introduce herself to skeptics within the Democratic Party and the broader electorate heading into an election year. Harris has been at the center of a media blitz this fall and taken on new policy leadership responsibilities, while working to overcome lingering issues, including her sagging poll numbers, negative news stories and a rash of staff departures. This week, she lost another high profile aide: her speechwriter – the third person in that role since becoming vice president, The Messenger has learned. Harris recently sat down for interviews on CBS’ “60 Minutes” and “Face the Nation,” as well as for profiles in The New York Times and The Atlantic. She has taken the lead on issues like AI, where she participated in this week’s global summit on the issue in London, and she has become the White House point person on other policy issues, including gun control and abortion rights. She’s also traveled the country on a college tour in an effort to mobilize students to “fight for their rights” – as the White House put it – on issues including voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality and book bans.

The first hint the public didn't like her should have been her terrible showing in the 2020 Democratic primary. But, apparently she didn't learn her lesson.

I'm not even a negative person on elected officials, and even I can't say something positive about her results.



Like, what has she done to serve? — ImmutableType.com 🦇🔊 (@Immutable_type) November 2, 2023

Not a thing.

Maybe it is to counter smear campaigns against her, similar to what was done to Hillary?



Did you ever think about your framing? — RR Edmonds (@rr_edmonds) November 2, 2023

Yes, that's the problem. 'Smear campaigns' with a very friendly media. We didn't think it possible, but Harris may be less likable than Hillary, and that's quite the accomplishment.

Yup.

Our smartphones have fewer reboots.

Stop trying to make Kamala happen. https://t.co/9kT9LWGyYl — jtkola™ (@jtkola) November 2, 2023

She's a heartbeat away from the Oval Office, and given the obvious decline in Biden, she could happen.

America isn’t ready for Black women to lead. https://t.co/HbYY5MmuUE — ryan m stephens (@ryanthestephens) November 2, 2023

Advertisement

This is wrong. We're not ready for Kamala Harris to lead.

We get a Kamala reboot basically every two months now. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 2, 2023

Which means we'll get another one just in time for Christmas! Yay!

Too many to fit in a Venn diagram — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 2, 2023

Her Venn diagram would look like a spirograph doodle.

I’d like to opt out of these automatic reboots. — Pearl Bodine (@ChickenChoker8) November 2, 2023

So would we.

Only through the significance of the passage of time will we know if this reboot will work — Craig C (@Cockrell2Craig) November 2, 2023

Perfect.

We laughed, hard.

If they didn’t tell us she was being rebooted, would anyone notice any difference? Consultants and staffers talk to media who write these stories, but they never seem to actually do anything differently. — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) November 2, 2023

Add to that the fact that, whenever she speaks, she sounds like she's lecturing a group of kindergarten students or she talks in empty platitudes that make no sense, and we can't forget the cackle.

She's unqualified, unlikable, and no amount of reboots is going to save that. It's who she really is.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!