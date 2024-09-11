OUCH! Harris Dodged 'Are People Better Off Than 4 Years Ago' Question but THIS Pa. Voter Didn't

During last night's debate, one of the DNC operatives pretending to be objective ABC News moderators asked Democrat nominee Kamala Harris if she thinks Americans are better off than they were four years ago.

Instead of answering the question, Harris pivoted quickly to her life story (which of course meant the answer to the question was "no"):

DAVID MUIR: So let's get started. I want to begin tonight with the issue voters repeatedly say is their number one issue, and that is the economy and the cost of living in this country. Vice President Harris, you and President Trump were elected four years ago and your opponent on the stage here tonight often asks his supporters, are you better off than you were four years ago? When it comes to the economy, do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago? VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: So, I was raised as a middle-class kid. And I am actually the only person on this stage who has a plan that is about lifting up the middle class and working people of America. I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people. And that is why I imagine and have actually a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy. Because here's the thing. We know that we have a shortage of homes and housing, and the cost of housing is too expensive for far too many people. We know that young families need support to raise their children. And I intend on extending a tax cut for those families of $6,000, which is the largest child tax credit that we have given in a long time. So that those young families can afford to buy a crib, buy a car seat, buy clothes for their children. My passion, one of them, is small businesses. I was actually -- my mother raised my sister and me but there was a woman who helped raise us. We call her our second mother. She was a small business owner. I love our small businesses. My plan is to give a $50,000 tax deduction to start-up small businesses, knowing they are part of the backbone of America's economy. My opponent, on the other hand, his plan is to do what he has done before, which is to provide a tax cut for billionaires and big corporations, which will result in $5 trillion to America's deficit. My opponent has a plan that I call the Trump sales tax, which would be a 20% tax on everyday goods that you rely on to get through the month. Economists have said that Trump's sales tax would actually result for middle-class families in about $4,000 more a year because of his policies and his ideas about what should be the backs of middle-class people paying for tax cuts for billionaires.

So in short, Harris seems to know that average Americans are certainly not better off than they were four years ago.

On CNN, they found out the actual answer to the question Harris was dodging when talking to regular people who have been living through "Bidenomics" that Harris has been fully behind:

🚨 NEW: Pennsylvania voter to CNN –



“When facts come to facts, my life was better when Trump was in office.”



The choice is OBVIOUS. And voters are seeing it! pic.twitter.com/NeIxDBtcS7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2024

BREAKING: This Pennsylvania voter just TORCHED Kamala Harris live on CNN after watching the debate



"We've had both of the candidates in office before and we've gotten to see what they'd do. When facts come to facts, my life was better when Trump was in office." pic.twitter.com/Dq2Ta7DFXP — George (@BehizyTweets) September 11, 2024

Well, there it is. And she's right.

This debate was a staged production by the Harris family friends at ABC and independents saw right through it — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) September 11, 2024

Anecdotal evidence of that can be found in a Reuters focus group of people claiming to be independents. Last night's debate shifted the majority of those people in the direction of Trump:

A Reuters focus group of 10 undecided voters found that after watching the debate, six were leaning toward voting for Trump, three said they were leaning toward Harris, and one was still undecided. https://t.co/YGbriEqd18 pic.twitter.com/N8yMLAGKYM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 11, 2024

The Harris campaign will conclude they're not gaslighting hard enough.